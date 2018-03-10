Annop Arromsaranon takes commanding lead in 15th Brunswick Euro Challenge

Hot News
10 March, 2018
European Bowling Tour
Annop Arromsaranon of Thailand averaged 254.17 to take a commanding lead in the 15th Brunswick Euro Challenge which kicked off Saturday with the first two of 18 qualifying squads at Dream-Bowl Palace in the Greater Munich area in Germany.

Annop (right and above) fired games of 235, 258, 267, 228, 258 and 279 in the second squad to lead a 110-player field by 136 pins and more.

Bodo Konieczny (left) from the host country Germany was second with distant 1389, an average of 231.50, including high games of 260 and 258.

Vanessa Timter (right), Germany, and Thitima Thongsaard, Thailand, were the best of 28 women on the opening day of the European Bowling Tour platinum tournament in third and fourth place with 1383 and 1378, respectively, both including eight pins handicap each game.

Rounding out the top 5 was Mark Jacobs (left) of The Netherlands, who led the opening squad with 1367 and an average of 227.83. Jacobs’ set was boosted by two games in the 250s.

Qualifying continues on Sunday, March 11, with squads 3 and 4 starting at noon and 4 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

The 15th Brunswick Euro Challenge is the fourth stop on the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the first of two EBT “Platinum” events this season, the highest of the five EBT tournament categories (platinum, gold, silver, bronze and satellite).

The BEC, which is also the curtain-raiser to the World Bowling Tour 2018, will be held from March 10-18 at Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring in suburban Munich, Germany, the biggest bowling center in Europe with 52 lanes.

Almost 400 players from 38 countries are expected to compete for total prize fund of 105.000 Euro with 11.500 Euro going to the winner, 8.500 Euro to the first runner-up and 5.500 Euro to the third place finisher. Low to cash is 64th place, worth 800 Euro.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (up to 292 – maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top three women after qualifying receive 1.200, 700 and 500 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Qualifying kicked off Saturday, March 10, and runs through Saturday, March 17, with the final Squad 18 slated for 8 p.m. Central European Time (CET). Qualifying concludes with the ultimate one-game Desperado Squad at 11.30 p.m.

Total 64 players qualify for the finals on Sunday, March 18, including the top 50 in the overall qualifying standings, the top 5 each from a separate leaderboard of the squads conducted March 13-14 and 10-11, and the top 4 of the Desperado Squad.

The top 12 qualifiers receive a first-round bye. The other 52 players bowl six games scratch to cut to the top 16 who will join the top 12 qualifiers in round two. Those 28 bowl another six games scratch after which the field is trimmed to the top 8 for match play.

Round two pinfall will be carried forward. During the seven games of match play, players receive 30 bonus pins for winning a match and 15 pins each in the event of a tie.

The top 3 players with the highest 13-game total, including bonus pins, will determine the champion in a stepladder final. The No. 3 seed bowls the No. 2 seed and the winner of the semifinal match takes on the No. 1 seed for the title and the 11.500 Euro top prize.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 13 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, three “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of more than 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments will award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

The World Bowling Tour 2018 consists of ten stops in Germany, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Hong Kong and the United States of America (5).

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals (date and venue tba).

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

2018 Brunswick Euro Challenge – Qualifying Standings after Squad 2/18

Top 50 qualifiers, top 5 from March 13-14 squads, top 5 from March 10-11 squads and top 4 of the Desperado Squad will advance to the finals on Sunday, March 18.

Author: Herbert Bickel
