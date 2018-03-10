Annop Arromsaranon takes commanding lead in 15th Brunswick Euro Challenge

of Thailand averaged 254.17 to take a commanding lead in thewhich kicked off Saturday with the first two of 18 qualifying squads at Dream-Bowl Palace in the Greater Munich area in Germany.

Annop (right and above) fired games of 235, 258, 267, 228, 258 and 279 in the second squad to lead a 110-player field by 136 pins and more.

Bodo Konieczny (left) from the host country Germany was second with distant 1389, an average of 231.50, including high games of 260 and 258.

Vanessa Timter (right), Germany, and Thitima Thongsaard, Thailand, were the best of 28 women on the opening day of the European Bowling Tour platinum tournament in third and fourth place with 1383 and 1378, respectively, both including eight pins handicap each game.

Rounding out the top 5 was Mark Jacobs (left) of The Netherlands, who led the opening squad with 1367 and an average of 227.83. Jacobs’ set was boosted by two games in the 250s.

Qualifying continues on Sunday, March 11, with squads 3 and 4 starting at noon and 4 p.m. Central European Time (CET).