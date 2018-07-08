Antonino Fiorentino posts big number to take early lead in San Marino Open

Italian bowlers dominated the first two qualifying squads which kicked off the 14th Storm San Marino Open Saturday at Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino.

Antonino Fiorentino (featured photo) averaged 252.50 for six games to take the early lead with 1515 total. Fiorentino, who rolled games of 274, 241, 233, 261, 268 and 238 in the first squad, out averaged his nearest competitor, Luca Osella, by more than 25 pins.

Osella started his set with five games between 202 and 235 and closed with a high game of 257 to sit in second place with 1362.

Luciano Marsero (left) also hit 1362 in the second squad, including five games between 205 and 255, but finished with his low game of 194 was ranked third due to Osella’s higher last game, which breaks the tie.

Andrea Spadavecchia was just six pins behind Marsero to move into fourth place with 1354.

Rounding out the top 5 who led the group of 36 men and one woman from Australia, France, Italy, Poland and San Marino was Alessandro Santu with 1312.

Qualifying continues Sunday, July 8, with squads 3 and 4 scheduled to start at noon and 4 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Storm San Marino Open is the 7th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the second and last EBT “Gold” tournaments this season. Francois Lavoie of Canada is the defending champion.

The 14th edition will be held July 71-5 at 18-lane Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino and offers total prize fund of 62.100 Euro with 8.000 Euro going to the winner, 5.000 to the runner-up, 3.300 to the third and 2.400 to the fourth place finisher.

Qualifying of the San Marino Open (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) runs from Saturday, July 7, through Saturday, July 14, with the last qualifying squad 20 scheduled for 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The qualifying winner will receive a 1.000 Euro bonus.

Qualifying concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour. The top three women based on the final standings will receive 500, 350 and 200 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Total 48 players will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 15, including the top 35 qualifiers plus the top 3 each from the squads conducted on July 7 & 8 and 9 & 10, the top 4 from the squads conducted on July 11 & 12, and the top 3 from the Desperado Squad.

The top 8 qualifiers receive two byes and qualifiers 9-16 get a first-round bye. The other 32 players will bowl four games from scratch to cut to the top 16, who will meet qualifiers 9-16 in the second round. Those 24 bowl another four games from scratch to cut to the top 10, who will join the top eight in the last six-game round before the cut to the top 4.

The four finalists will determine the winner in an eliminator-format finals which will feature three one-game rounds. All four players bowl the opening game, with the lowest-scoring player being eliminated. In the two rounds to follow, the same “low man out” format applies, with pinfall carrying over. The last player standing will be declared the champion.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

