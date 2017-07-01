Arizona bowler reaches 50 years at USBC Women’s Championships

of Tucson, Arizona, celebrated a milestone appearance in one of her favorite United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships host cities as she became the latest bowler to join the tournament’s 50-Year Club at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisianna.

The 86-year-old began her tournament career at the 1962 event in Phoenix, and she received a plaque, chevron and necklace June 26 to commemorate her longevity on the championship lanes.

Perry (above), a retired Air Force first sergeant, has traveled to 36 cities and 26 states throughout her tournament career, often driving to the event.

Having the 2017 event held in Red Stick made for a special return for Perry because that’s where she rolled the highest series of her USBC Women’s Championships career, a 626 series during team at the 1993 event. The 1993 edition of the tournament was held at Metro Bowl and Don Carter’s All-Star Lanes.

As Perry accepted her awards at the Raising Cane’s River Center, she encouraged all the bowlers in attendance to persevere toward those goals, too.

“I can’t believe I made it this far, because I missed several tournaments because of being active duty in the Air Force,” said Perry, a member of the Tucson Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame. “I hope all of you can one day stand up here like I am, and you can. Just keep doing it, coming to bowl the tournament.”

Florida pair ties Emerald Doubles lead at Raising Cane’s River Center

Longtime USBC Women’s Championships doubles partners Holly Davis and Teresa Bazley of Jacksonville, Florida, put that experience to use as they were able to secure a share of the Emerald Doubles lead at the 2017 event.

Davis and Bazley (above, l-r), each making her 11th Women’s Championships appearance, used games of 337, 399 and 362 at the Raising Cane’s River Center for a 1,098 total June 28, matching the effort posted by Betty Jean Davis of Herbert, Illinois, and Wendy Mann of South Elgin, Illinois.

Davis led the pair with games of 207, 206 and 199 for a 612 series, and Bazley added games of 130, 193 and 163 for a 486 set.

Emerald Doubles features teams with combined entering averages of 320-349.

A look ahead

Lillie Mae Holman of Bloomfield, New Jersey, is scheduled to be the ninth and final competitor of the 2017 USBC Women’s Championships to celebrate 50 years on the championship lanes, making her milestone appearance July 6.

Holman, 83, began her tournament career at the 1967 event in Rochester, New York, and she has made her annual appearance each year since 1969.

The 2017 Women’s Championships kicked off April 23 and will conclude July 10.

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 725 and above)

1, The Big Ticket 1 (Kayla Bandy, Michelle Smith, Daphne Smith, Jennifer King), Columbia, S.C., 2,650. 2, Strike Out Diabetes, O’Fallon, Ill., 2,618. 3, Four Fun, Saugerties, N.Y., 2,497. 4, Storm Nation, Brigham City, Utah, 2,463. 5, Bowlieve, O’Fallon, Ill., 2,459.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 650-724)

1, Sport Bowl II (Tonya Van Veldhuizen, Julie Jarman, Jessica Morford, Allison Coy), Sioux Falls, S.D., 2,158. 2, Chevrolet of Helena, Helena, Mont., 2,105. 3, Cashmere Bowling Queens 1, Charlotte, N.C., 2,077. 4, Pin Pals, Assumption, Ill., 2,068. 5, Garden Center Lanes 1, Alexandria, Minn., 2,052.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 575-649)

1, Triangle Rollers (Tina Rambo, Teresa Johnson, Cynthia McMillan, Cynthia Brown), Durham, N.C., 1,992. 2, The Rose Buds, Danville, Ky., 1,961. 3, Lane Lizards IV, Highland Village, Texas, 1,941. 4, TOMA, Chicago, 1,940. 5, Friendly Mixers, Villa Park, Ill., 1,911.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 574 and below)

1, Mixed Up Nuts (Sabrina Ravndal, Shelley Nolan, Christine Ravndal, Laura Baker), Helena, Mont., 1,854. 2, Coolin With The Curtis’s, Grantsville, Utah, 1,841. 3, Sharon’s Rollin’ Kitchen, Peabody, Kan., 1,807. 4, Jadene’s Team, North Adams, Mass., 1,785. 5, Texas Ladies, Killeen, Texas, 1,782.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships Doubles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 380 and above)

1, Mary Wells, Johnstown, Ohio/Katelyn Simpson, Emmett, Idaho, 1,378. 2, Heidi Sanders, Xenia, Ohio/Melissa Van Dyke, Parma, Ohio, 1,332. 3, Stephanie Brownie, Louisville, Ky./Crystal Gentry, North Chesterfield, Va., 1,326. 4, Hayley Veitch, Kenner, La./Aumi Guerra, Dominican Republic, 1,319. 5, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind./Elysia Current, Brigham City, Utah, 1,307.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 350-379)

1, Kelsie Bryant/Tawnia Bryant, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,185. 2, Shawn Murphy, Lynwood, Ill./Jacquenette Banks, Naperville, Ill., 1,145. 3, Kimberly Crabtree, Gardnerville, Nev./Shannon Spivack, South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 1,140. 4, Amanda Livingston, Eureka, Calif./Darah Nolan, McKinleyville, Calif., 1,134. 5, Mari Gallegos/Jessica Herbst, Chicago, 1,133.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 320-349)

1(tie), Teresa Bazley/Holly Davis, Jacksonville, Fla., and Betty Jean Davis, Herbert Ill./Wendy Mann, South Elgin Ill., 1,098. 3, Patricia Lind/Vickie Hawkins, Aberdeen, Md., 1,081. 4, Anita Spencer, Sparks, Nev./Deona Werth, Reno, Nev., 1,080. 5, Annette Fox, Bremen, Ind./Jennifer Howard, Plymouth, Ind., 1,078.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 290-319)

1, Dianna Kryzer/Heidi Husbyn, Faribault, Minn., 1,035. 2, Geraldine Peterson, Maple Grove, Minn./Jen Abel, Champlin, Minn., 1,009. 3, Cheryl Thomas, Villa Rica, Ga./Voncile Chapel, El Paso, Texas, 1,008. 4, Julie Clermont/Carol Douthett, Melbourne, Fla., 1,003. 5(tie), Janette Jones/Tonya Yelton, Casper, Wyo., and Laura Torres, Carlstadt, N.J./Melissa Stevenson, Roselle, N.J., 1,001.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with combined averages of 260-289)

1, Mary Quintana, Price, Utah, and Lorraine Berryhill, Helper, Utah, 1,009. 2, Lois Davis/Florence Baker, Glendale, Ariz., 971. 3, Carol Schimke, Wind Lake, Wis./LaVerne Lewis, Burlington, Wis., 962. 4(tie), Bonnie Rung, Franklin, N.C./Sheri Cook, Farmington, N.M., and Denise Guthrie, Kinsey, Ala./Jaymie Coggins, Slocomb, Ala., 941.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with combined averages of 259 and below)

1, Janice York, Clarendon, Ark./Terri McIntosh, Humphrey, Ark., 907. 2, Jaclyn Meyer/Victoria Krukowski, Ottawa, Ohio, 872. 3, Debbie Allen/Yvonne Quintanilla, Portland, Texas, 866. 4, Debra Headrick, Franklin, Neb./Cheryl Vap, Red Cloud, Neb., 859. 5, Sandy Acevedo, Greeley, Colo./Saffini Wilson, Fort Collins, Colo., 854.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships Singles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., 746. 2, Erica Perez, Carteret, N.J., 723. 3, Julie Oczepek, Grand Rapids, Mich., 713. 4, Karen Morris, Nelsonville, Ohio, 705. 5, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 704.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Tashia Blue, Hamilton, Ohio, 653. 2, Ashley Bennett, Omaha, Neb., 620. 3, Janelle Dowling, Loveland, Colo., 619. 4, Deondria Keith-Howard, Birmingham, Ala., 618. 5, Nancy Rosado, Chicago, 616.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Janet Clark, Albuquerque, N.M., 623. 2, Sue Powell, Austin, Texas, 609. 3, Melanie Prough, Newman Ga., 608. 4, Katherine Moore, Montgomery, Ala., 607. 5, Loretta Tollin, St. Paul, Minn., 603.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Memorial Pritchett, LaGrange, Ga., 644. 2, Kate Dyer, Decatur, Ind., 582. 3, Alice Burris, Pana, Ill., 580. 4, Pam Neil, Virginia Beach, Va., 572. 5, Roberta Swinson, Rhodes, Mich., 567.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Ashley Guzman, Waukegan, Ill., 530. 2, Jacqulyn Schnapp, Arlington, Ohio, 521. 3. Jillian Schneider, Beavercreek, Ohio, 519. 4, Sandra Whitehead, Lansing, Mich., 514. 5, Chelsie Fox, Enoch, Utah, 512.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Alissa Ebneter, Belle Plaine, Minn., 518. 2, Denise Guthrie, Kinsey, Ala., 499. 3, Anna Calvillo, Austin, Texas, 485. 4, Heather Smith, Fort Worth, Texas, 474. 5, Jane Russell, Panama City, Fla., 470.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships All-Events Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Jennifer King, Irmo, S.C., 2,046. 2, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 2,027. 3, Katelyn Simpson, Emmett, Idaho, 2,026. 4, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 2,013. 5, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,009.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Stephanie Gill, Baltimore, 1,785. 2, Stephanie David, Chaska, Minn., 1,763. 3, Savitri Taylor, Baker, La., 1,732. 4, Lacey Schroeder, Camden, Ark., 1,716. 5, Renzie Kintzler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 1,707.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Rhonda Acitelli, Villa Park, Ill., 1,737. 2, Mari Gallegos, Chicago, 1,689. 3, Elaine Fielding, Katy, Texas, 1,683. 4, Lisa Perreault, Grand Forks, N.D., 1,667. 5, Melinda Keeney, Pueblo, Colo., 1,660.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Alice Burris, Pana, Ill., 1,618. 2, Tara Long, Kenton, Ohio, 1,616. 3, Pam Neil, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,574. 4, Tracey Avery, Dameron, Md., 1,550. 5, Donna Penty, Canada, 1,545.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Michele Menges, New Oxford, Pa., 1,482. 2, Robin Miles, Alberta, Minn., 1,481. 3(tie), Karen Schmehl, Shiremans Town, Wash., and Randi Buseman, Wellsburg, Iowa, 1,458. 5, Vickie Hensley, Mineral Wells, Texas, 1,454.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Denise Guthrie, Kinsey, Alabama, 1,367. 2, Erma Weston, Chicago, 1,332. 3, Sandra Orchard, Kaysville, Utah, 1,312. 4, Tracey Reed, Sherman, Texas, 1,302. 5, Bonnie Ryan, Price, Utah, 1,301.