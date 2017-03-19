Asian bowlers dominate opening day at Brunswick Euro Challenge

Five bowlers from Singapore and Thailand dominated the opening day at thewhich kicked off Saturday with the first two of 18 qualifying squads at Dream-Bowl Palace in the Greater Munich area in Germany.

Muhd Jaris Goh (pictured above) of Singapore led the 54 bowlers from eight countries with 1416 and an average of 236. Goh started the second squad with games of 232 and 217, before he reeled 12 consecutive strikes for the tournament’s first 300 game. He closed with 226, 216 and 225 to beat out Yannaphon Larp-apharat (left) of Thailand for the pole position by 13 pins.

Yannaphon rebounded from a slow start (178) with 223, 234, 275, 235 and 258 to move into second place with 1403. Joel Tan of Singapore missed the 1400-mark by just one pin taking third place with 1399.

Cheah Ray Han, also from Singapore, led the first squad with 1395, an average of 232.50, including high games of 275, 266 and 255, to finish the first day of qualifying in fourth place.

Rounding out the top 5 was Surasak Manuwong of Thailand, who toppled 1387 pins. Mike Harles and Tim Friedrichs closed their sets with 250 and 259, respectively, to become the top German bowlers in sixth and seventh place with 1386 and 1381.

Two-time PBA champion Anthony Simonsen (left), United States, who is youngest player to win a PBA major (2016 USBC Masters) at 19 years and 39 days, was eighth with 1364. Jaqueline Witura of Austria was the best of seven women in 10th place with 1352, including 8 pins handicap per game, a standard for women on the European Bowling Tour.

Qualifying continues on Sunday, March 19, with squads 3 and 4 starting at noon and 4 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

The 14th Brunswick Euro Challenge is the third stop on the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the second and last EBT “Platinum” events this season, the highest of the five EBT tournament categories (platinum, gold, silver, bronze and satellite).

The BEC, which also kicks off the World Bowling Tour 2017, will be held from March 18-26 at Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring in suburban Munich, Germany, the biggest bowling center in Europe with 52 lanes.

Players will compete for total prize fund of 104.000 Euro with 11.400 Euro going to the winner, 8.500 Euro to the first runner-up and 5.500 Euro to the third place finisher. Low to cash is 64th place, worth 800 Euro.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (up to 292 – maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top three women after qualifying receive 1.200, 700 and 500 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Qualifying kicks off Saturday, March 18, and runs through Saturday, March 25, with the final Squad 18 slated for 8 p.m. Central European Time (CET). Qualifying concludes with the ultimate one-game Desperado Squad at 11.30 p.m.

Total 64 players qualify for the finals on Sunday, March 26, including the top 50 in the overall qualifying standings, the top 5 each from a separate leaderboard of the squads conducted March 21-22 and 18-19, and the top 4 of the Desperado Squad.

The top 12 qualifiers receive a first-round bye. The other 52 players bowl six games scratch to cut to the top 16 who will join the top 12 qualifiers in Round Two. Those 28 bowl another six games scratch after which the field is trimmed to the top 8 for match play.

Round Two pinfall will be carried forward. During the seven games of match play, players receive 30 bonus pins for winning a match and 15 pins each in the event of a tie.

The top 3 players with the highest 13-game total, including bonus pins, will determine the champion in a stepladder final. The No. 3 seed bowls the No. 2 seed and the winner of the semifinal match takes on the No. 1 seed for the title and the 11.300 Euro top prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments will award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

The World Bowling Tour 2017 consists of nine stops in Bahrain, Germany, Kuwait (2), Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and USA (2).

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals (date and venue tba).

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

2017 Brunswick Euro Challenge – Qualifying Standings after Squad 2/18

Top 50 qualifiers, top 5 from March 21-22 squads (places 51-55), top 5 from March 18-19 squads (places 56-60), and top 4 of the Desperado Squad (places 61-64) will advance to the finals on Sunday, March 26.

300 games (1) – Muhd Jaris Goh.