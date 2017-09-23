Baek, Annop claim gold in Singles to start AIMA Games

of Korea andof Thailand started the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, with victory in women’s and men’s singles at the 32-lane bowling center in the Olympic Village.

Pictured above from left: Women’s finalists Tannya Roumimper, Baek Seung Ja, Natthida Sertluecha and Zhang Yuhong.

Baek (left), who kicked off the women’s preliminaries with a 300 game, earned the No. 1 seed for the eight-player medal round with 1455 and an average of 242.50, out averaging her nearest competitor by more than 20 pins.

She flew past no. 8 Alisha Nabila Larasati of Indonesia in the quarterfinals, 258-157, and then survived a strong charge by Zhang Yuhong (right) of China, 213-204, when Zhang failed to convert a split in the 10th frame of the semi-final match.

In the gold medal match, Baek took down Tannya Roumimper (left) of Indonesia, 210-161, to wrap up the title. Roumimper, who eliminated Liza Del Rosario, Philippines, and Natthida Sertluecha of Thailand on her way to the title match, received the silver medal.

The semi-final losers, Zhang and Natthida (right), shared the bronze medal.

In the men’s preliminaries, Annop Arromsaranon (left) of Thailand missed the top 8 by mere eight pins finishing in 10th place just behind 8th and 9th place Koreans Choi Bok Eum and Cho Young Seon.

As the other two Koreans, 2014 world champion in masters, Kang Hee Won and Kim Kyung Min were in second and third place, Annop was awarded eight place as by AIMAG rules only two players from an NOC can advance to the quarterfinals.

Annop took full advantage, defeating top-seeded Wang Zhiyong of China in the opening round, 217-160, then eliminated fourth-seeded Wu Hao-Ming (right) of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals, 226-184, before he sealed the victory with a 247-212 win over no. 7 Kenneth Chua of the Philippines.

Chua (left), who earned his spot in the finals by defeating no. 6 Ivan Tse of Hong Kong in the other semi-final match, 264-228, earned the silver medal, while Tse (below right) and Wu both got bronze.

Action shifts to men’s and women’s doubles on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The bowling competition of the 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games will be held from September 21-27 at a 32-lane bowling center Olympic Village in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

102 athletes, 64 men and 38 women, from eighteen countries – China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Iran, Macau, New Caledonia, Philippines, Qatar, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and the host nation, Turkmenistan, compete for medals in singles, doubles and four-player team event.

Singles is contested on a 37 ft. short pattern, in doubles the lanes are conditioned with the 44 ft. long pattern and the team event uses both pattern (3 games on long and 3 games on short oil).

Each event starts with six-game preliminaries. The top 8 in singles and doubles and the top 4 teams advance to medal round. In all matches the highest seed meets the lowest seed, the second-highest takes on the second-lowest, and so on. All matches are one game with the highest pinfall advancing.

The semi-final losers each receive a bronze medal while the winners bowl for gold and silver. There is no masters or all-events competition in the Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games.

Photos courtesy of abf-online.org.

5th AIMAG – Women’s Singles Medal Round

Championship Round:

Gold: Baek Seung Ja, Korea

Silver: Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia

Bronze: Zhang Yuhong, China, and Natthida Sertluecha, Thailand

5. Angkana Netrviseth, Thailand

6. Jung Da Wun, Korea

7. Liza Del Rosario, Philippines

8. Alisha Nabila Larasati, Indonesia

Playoff Results:

Quarterfinal Match 1: No. 1 Baek def. No. 8 Larasati, 258-157

Quarterfinal Match 2: No. 7 Zhang def. No. 2 Angkana, 205-182

Quarterfinal Match 3: No. 6 Sertluecha def. No. 3 Jung, 247-218

Quarterfinal Match 4: No. 4 Roumimper def. No. 5 Del Rosario, 204-194

Semi-final Match 1: Baek def. Zhang, 213-204

Semi-final Match 2: Roumimper def. Sertluecha, 257-174

Gold Medal Match: Baek def. Roumimper, 210-161.

5th AIMAG – Women’s Singles Preliminaries

Top 8 advance to the medal round.

300 games (1) – Baek Seung Ja.

5th AIMAG – Men’s Singles Medal Round

Championship Round:

Gold: Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand

Silver: Kenneth Chua, Philippines

Bronze: Ivan Tse, Hong Kong, and Wu Hao-Ming, Chinese Taipei

5. Wang Zhiyong, China

6. Kang Hee Won, Korea

7. Kim Kyung Min, Korea

8. Wang Hongbo, China

Playoff Results:

Quarterfinal Match 1: No. 8 Annop def. N. 1 Wang Z., 217-160

Quarterfinal Match 2: No. 7 Chua def. No. 2 Kang, 218-180

Quarterfinal Match 3: No. 6 Tse def. No. 3 Kim, 267-236

Quarterfinal Match 4: No. 4 Wu def. No. 5 Wang H., 213-192

Semi-final Match 1: Annop def. Wu, 226-184

Semi-final Match 2: Chua def. Tse, 264-228

Gold Medal Match: Annop def. Chua, 247-212.

5th AIMAG – Men’s Singles Preliminaries

Top 8 advance to the medal round. By AIMAG rules no more than two players from each NOC can advance to the quarterfinals. Therefore Choi Bok Eum of Korea is replaced by Annop Arromsaranon of Thailand.