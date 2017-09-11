Belgian bowlers take control of the leaderboard in Scheveningen

With five of 15 qualifying squads in the books, Belgian bowlers are in control of the leaderboard in the Scheveningen Dutch Open currently underway at Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Bauke Jespers (above) became the first bowler, who surpassed the 1300-mark as she led squad 4 on Sunday afternoon with 1326 six-game total, including 48 pins women’s handicap. Mats Maggi (right) was second with 1287 and the field-best 214.50 average.

Day one leader Sanne Helleman (left) slipped to third place with 1285, including handicap. She was followed by Clement Dubus, who posted 1241 in squad 5 to move into fourth place.

Former Dutch national team member Nico Thienpondt was the best non-Belgian bowlers in fifth place with 1240.

His fellow countrywoman Bianca Wiekeraad (right), who led squad 4 on Sunday morning with 1210, including handicap, finished the second day of qualifying in 10th place.

Qualifying continues on Monday, September 11, with squad 6, which is dedicated to 50+ bowlers and starts at 7.30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Scheveningen Dutch Open is the 10th and penultimate stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the last of three EBT “Satellite” tournaments this season, the lowest of the five EBT categories. The tournament will be held from September 9-17 at 24-lane Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Players compete for total prize money of 18.650 Euro with 4.000 Euro going to the winner, 2.500 Euro to the runner-up and 1.250 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finishers. Low to cash is 32nd place worth 250 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 9, and concludes Saturday, Sept. 16, with squad 15, followed by an Elimination Roll-off. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 32 players qualify for the finals, including the top 22 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top four players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad, one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads, one player from the Turbo list and three players from the Elimination Roll-off.

The Turbo winner is the players with the highest score in the and the sixth game in any of the qualifying series (optional; extra entry fee required).

Once the field has been determined, the 32 bowlers will be placed into a blind draw for placement into four groups of eight players each. All players bowl five games starting from scratch with the top two players from each group advancing to the match play finals.

Match play is single-elimination, best-of-one game. Match play opponents are determined by a blind draw. The field is cut to eight, four and then two players who will bowl for the title and the 4.000 Euro top prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Scheveningen Dutch Open – Standings after Qualifying Squad 5/15

Players with position, country and 6-game total, including handicap. Top 22 qualifiers, top four from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7 (places 23-26), who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad (27th place), one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads (28th place), one player from the Turbo Game 6 list (29th place) and three players from the Elimination Roll-off (places 30-32) advance to the finals on Sunday, Sept. 17.

1. Bauke Jespers, Belgium, 1326, 221.00

2. Mats Maggi, Belgium, 1287, 214.50

3. Sanne Hellemann, Belgium, 1285, 214.17

4. Clement Dubus, Belgium, 1241, 206.83

5. Nico Thienpondt, Netherlands, 1240, 206.67

6. Jimmy Ravez, Belgium, 1226, 204.33

7. Cindy Valckx, Belgium, 1223, 203.83

8. Xander van Mazijk, Netherlands, 1221, 203.50

9. Eric Koning, Netherlands, 1214, 202.33

10. Bianca Wiekeraard, Netherlands, 1210, 201.67

11. Jeffrey van de Wakker, Netherlands, 1201, 200.17

12. Michael Krämer, Germany, 1185, 197.50

13. Bart van Beers, Netherlands, 1173, 195.50

14. Michell Stinissen, Netherlands, 1164, 194.00

15. Nick de Gelder, Netherlands, 1160, 193.33

16. Marcus Arndt, Netherlands, 1156, 192.67

17. Chantal Jacobs, Netherlands, 1155, 192.50

18. Shynia Haest, Belgium, 1141, 190.17

19. Xavier Millet, Belgium, 1140, 190.00

20. Bianca Brommer, Netherlands, 1134, 189.00

21. Ronan van der Loo, Netherlands, 1129, 188.17

22. Michael Kok, Netherlands, 1124, 187.33

23. Kenneth Ramos, Netherlands, 1119, 186.50

24. Mark Jacobs, Netherlands, 1103, 183.83

25. Melissa Valons, Belgium, 1094, 182.33

26. Kim ter Bruggen, Netherlands, 1094, 182.33

27. Joeri van der Roest, Netherlands, 1092, 182.00

28. Jeroen Wolters, Netherlands, 1091, 181.83

29. Annouk Coopmans, Belgium, 1088, 181.33

30. Sharon Rietveld, Netherlands, 1083, 180.50

31. Anique van Ewijck, Netherlands, 1081, 180.17

32. Mathijs Beverdam, Netherlands, 1076, 179.33

33. Giovanni Rotmans, Netherlands, 1071, 178.50

34. Jolien Thys, Belgium, 1060, 176.67

35. Roy de Haan, Netherlands, 1058, 176.33

36. Nathalie Danis, Belgium, 1056, 176.00

37. Beaudine Kriele, Netherlands, 1044, 174.00

38. Brent de Ruiter, Netherlands, 1034, 172.33

39. Jorg Rohn, Germany, 1033, 172.17

40. Marco de Bruijn, Netherlands, 1030, 171.67

41. Beejée Westerdijk, Netherlands, 1025, 170.83

42. Harley Snijders, Netherlands, 1016, 169.33

43. Justin de Haan, Netherlands, 1016, 169.33

44. Domminick van der Blom, Netherlands, 1012, 168.67

45. Djowy Hoekstra, Netherlands, 986, 164.33

46. Mitchel de Brouwer, Netherlands, 974, 162.33

47. Rowin van Maasdam, Netherlands, 963, 160.50

48. Gu-Anne van der Heuvel, Netherlands, 957, 159.50

49. Jurgen van der Vecht, Netherlands, 950, 158.33

50. Jamie Speijer, Netherlands, 936, 156.00

51. Rodney Owen Ernst, Netherlands, 903, 150.50

52. Riet van de Willik, Netherlands, 886, 147.67

53. Milan Scheffer, Netherlands, 881, 146.83

54. Amber Buijnsters, Netherlands, 875, 145.83

55. Yannick de Gans, Netherlands, 851, 141.83

56. Wesley Molendijk, Netherlands, 748, 124.67

57. Rosan Hamminga, Netherlands, 635, 105.83