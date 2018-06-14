Big third round propels Ryan Shafer into PBA Senior U.S. Open lead

Five-time PBA Tour championof Horseheads, N.Y., averaged 239.5 in the third round to surge into the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm lead Wednesday at the Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas.

With a 4,037 pinfall total (228 average) for 18 games after three rounds, the 51-year-old Shafer (featured photo) took a five-pin lead over defending champion Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, who led after the first two rounds.

Trying for his first PBA50 Tour title on the tour for players 50 and over, Shafer bowled a 1,437 six-game pinfall in the third round with games of 258, 236, 247, 228, 276 and 192.

“Until today it seemed like I was starting the rounds making the wrong decisions and then had to scramble to make the adjustments I needed to make,” said Shafer, who was 17th after the first round and 10th after the second round. “Today, I had a good look right from the start so I was able to get in a comfort zone and play my ‘A’ game pretty much the whole round.

Shafer (left), who finished fifth earlier this season in the PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick for his career best PBA50 Tour finish, has been using a different ball on each lane for every pair of lanes he has bowled on since early in the first round.

“It’s a tool I like to use quite a bit because my wrist isn’t as strong as it used to be,” Shafer said. “Because of that, I can’t make as many adjustments as I used to with my hand position so I can make up for it by changing my equipment more often to get the desired ball reaction.”

Haugen (right), the 2017 PBA50 Rookie of the Year and the winner of the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open, bowled 1,263 in his third round with games of 241, 221, 183, 200, 183 and 235 to finish with 4,032 after three rounds.

PBA Hall of Famer and 2010 Senior U.S. Open winner Mark Williams (left) of Beaumont, Texas, who was second after the first two rounds managed to hold on to third with a 3,998 pinfall for 18 games. He bowled 1,253 in the third round with games of 269, 178, 193, 197, 191 and 225.

“After that first game I really didn’t have a good feel until the end of the round,” the 60-year-old Williams said. “I was having a problem reading the lanes and not getting a good ball reaction for most of the round. But it’s all good. If I can be around the top five heading into match play I’d be happy with that.”

PBA50 Tour rookie Rolando Sebelen (right) of the Dominican Republic finished the day in fourth with 3,964 and PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III (left) of Jackson, N.J., rounded out the top five with 3,933.

With one qualifying round remaining, the scramble is on for players to make the top 40 for Friday’s first match play round.

Other big movers in the third round were PBA Hall of Famers Brian Voss (right) of Centennial, Colo., Venezuelan native Amleto Monacelli and Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla.

Voss, who was 17th after the second round moved up to seventh with a 3,915 pinfall, Monacelli moved from 19th to eighth and Duke vaulted from 40th to ninth.

Monacelli (left), along with hall of famer Pete Weber, who finished the day in 41st, are trying to become the Senior U.S. Open’s first three-time winner. Monacelli won back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 and Weber (right) in 2015 and 2016.

After Thursday’s fourth and final six-game qualifying round, the field will be cut to the top 40 players for modified round-robin match play which will begin Friday at 8 a.m. PT. After Friday’s second match play round at noon the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.

PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame is providing start to finish coverage of the Senior U.S. Open. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open – Third Round Results

Players with position, hometown and 18-game total. n denotes non-member; ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over.

1, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4,037

2, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 4,032

3, ss-Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 3,998

4, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 3,964

5, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,933

6, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,930

7, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,915

8, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,900

9, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,876

10, Mika Koivuniemi, Hartland, Mich., 3,873

11, Allan Sennevall, Sweden, 3,863

12, n-Paul Fleming, Bedford, Texas, 3,855

13, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,847

14, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,846

15, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 3,843

16, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,841

17, n-Steven Badovinac, Parker, Colo., 3,835

18, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,831

19, (tie) n-Steven Smith, San Diego,and

Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 3,820

21, (tie) Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y.,and

Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,815

23, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,806

24, Kimmo Lehtonen, Finland, 3,803

25, ss-Rick Minier, Houston, 3,794

26, Mike Kanada, Camarillo, Calif., 3,791

27, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,777

28, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,767

29, (tie) n,ss-Ben Hoefs, Mobile, Ala.,and

Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 3,750

31, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 3,745

32, (tie) Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y.,and

Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,743

34, Pat Nolan, Japan, 3,737

35, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 3,732

36, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 3,724

37, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,723

38, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,718

39, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,696

40, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,690

41, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,683

42, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 3,678

43, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,677

44, ss-Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 3,655

45, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 3,645

46, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 3,644

47, ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,641

48, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, 3,638

49, (tie) Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif.,and

n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 3,637

51, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 3,635

52, Troy Kendrick, Las Vegas, Nev., 3,625

53, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 3,618

54, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,611

55, (tie) Peter Knopp, Germany,

ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo.,and

ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,608

58, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,606

59, (tie) ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan,and

n-ss-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 3,604

61, Hakan Fast, Sweden, 3,599

62, n-Barry Zimmerman, Grand Forks, N.D., 3,595

63, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,592

64, (tie) Olle Svenson, Lerum, Sweden,and

Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 3,589

66, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 3,587

67, (tie) Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore.,and

Lennart Nyman, Sweden, 3,584

69, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,579

70, n-Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 3,575

71, n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 3,566

72, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,564

73, (tie) David Allen, Las Vegas,and

Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,560

75, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,559

76, Jan Larsen, Sweden, 3,558

77, n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 3,554

78, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,553

79, Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, 3,548

80, n-Jimmie Pritts Jr., Mathuen, Mass., 3,546

81, (tie) ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis.,and

Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,541

83, n-Klaus Lischka, Germany, 3,531

84, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,530

85, (tie) ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif.,and

n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 3,527

87, (tie) ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio,and

n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3,523

89, Christer Petersson, Gothenburg, Sweden, 3,521

90, n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 3,519

91, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,509

92, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 3,506

93, Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 3,504

94, Klas Thunberg, Sweden, 3,502

95, n-John Marsala, St. Louis, 3,495

96, n-Anthony Figuiera, Gardena, Calif., 3,494

97, (tie) ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., and

Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,492

99, (tie) ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., and

Mike Mineman, St Louis, 3,490

101, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 3,474

102, ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 3,470

103, ss-n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 3,469

104, ss-Kerry Fulford, Ft. Worth, Texas, 3,458

105, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 3,443

106, ss-Crister Danielsson, Sweden, 3,439

107, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,438

108, ss-John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 3,429

109, n-ss-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 3,428

110, Jonny Hall, Sweden, 3,416

111, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,412

112, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,407

113, (tie) ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., and

ss-Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 3,400

115, ss-Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 3,384

116, n,ss-Ron Hosler, Englewood, Colo., 3,380

117, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 3,377

118, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 3,376

119, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,374

120, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,372

121, n-Dennis Klein, Phoenix, 3,367

122, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 3,358

123, ss-Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 3,356

124, n,ss-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 3,345

125, n-Jeff Row, Humbolt, Ariz., 3,333

126, ss-Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 3,332

127, n-Mike Yuwiler, Las Vegas, 3,328

128, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 3,317

129, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,299

130, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 3,283

131, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,278

132, Daniel Knafo, Valencia, Calif., 3,269

133, n,ss-Robert Callari, Cordova, Tenn., 3,264

134, n-Marty Hinton, Henderson, Nev., 3,259

135, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 3,250

136, ss-Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 3,248

137, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 3,234

138, n,ss-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 3,231

139, n,ss-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley, Wash., 3,228

140, Richard McNeill, Yorktown, Va., 3,220

141, Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 3,214

142, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,211

143, Jon J.J. Jensen, Olympia, Wash., 3,195

144, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 3,185

145, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 3,179

146, ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 3,159

147, ss-Ross McDonald, Las Vegas, Nev., 3,132

148, n,ss-William Mcgee, Great Falls, Mont., 3,131

149, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,121

150, Frank Paganelli, Las Vegas, Nev., 3,100

151, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 3,095

152, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 3,038

153, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 2,985

154, n,ss-Dale Knight, Las Vegas, 2,908

155, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,885

156, n-Sean Couse, Henderson, Nev., 2,873