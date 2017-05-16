Bob Learn Jr. continues to lead in PBA50 Players Championship

Three-time PBA50 Tour titlist Bob Learn Jr.
of Erie, Pa., managed to stay ahead of the changing lane conditions and averaging 245 to set the pace after qualifying Monday in the PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship at Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Learn finished with a 3,921 16-game pinfall total after the second round to lead 32 players advancing to Tuesday’s match play. After bowling 1,949 for eight games to lead Sunday’s first round, Learn bowled 1,972 in the second round with games of 236, 246, 233, 270, 245, 247, 248 and 247.
“I managed to avoid the bad game today,” said Learn (pictured right and above), who also owns five PBA Tour titles including the 1999 U.S. Open.
“Today I was getting a good read on the lane conditions which enabled me to get lined up quickly on each pair (of lanes). By the end of the round I was working hard revving it up as much as I could to get the ball reaction I needed.”
Learn will be trying for his first win of the season after best finishes of second in the Sun Bowl in The Villages and third in last week’s Johnny Petraglia BVL Open.
The 55-year-old Learn enters a new phase of his bowling career this summer as the head bowling coach for Martin Methodist College, located in Pulaski, Tenn.
“I’ve been involved in coaching in one way or another for 25 years and I really love that aspect of the sport,” said Learn. “My bowling days aren’t going to last forever. The good thing about it is that it’s still competition—just a different kind of competition.”
PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III (left) retained his second-place position after qualifying finishing 66 pins behind Learn with a 3,855 pinfall.
The 35-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour winner will be trying to improve upon a season’s best third-place finish which came in the Sun Bowl In The Villages in April.
“I didn’t shoot myself in the foot today,” said Bohn, who had a 1,912 eight-game pinfall in the second round. “Bob put up a number and it was up to us to go get it. I fell a little short but you don’t win the tournament after two rounds—there’s a long way to go.”
After Tuesday’s first match play round, the field will be cut to the top 16 players for the second round which will determine the top five for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. EDT.
Finishing qualifying in third was Danny Clark of New Palestine, Ind., with 3,816 followed by PBA Hall of Famer and seven-time PBA50 Tour winner Amleto Monacelli (right) of Venezuela with 3,784, and Scott Greiner of Platte City, Mo. who rounded out the top five with 3,734.
The PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.
PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship – Second Round
Players with position, hometown and 16-game total. Top 32 advance to Tuesday’s match play round. n-non member, ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over out of the regular prize fund cashing for $1,000
1, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,921
2, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,855
3, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,816
4, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,784
5, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,734
6, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,701
7, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,691
8, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,649
9, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,635
10, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,624
11, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 3,620
12, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,605
13, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,600
14, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,583
15, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,578
16, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,564
17, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,557
18, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,520
19, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,492
20, (tie) John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill.,
and Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 3,491
22, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,484
23, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,483
24, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,476
25, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,475
26, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 3,474
27, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,460
28, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,453
29, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,448
29, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,448
31, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,438
32, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,437
Missed Cut:
33, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,427, $1,000
34, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 3,423
35, (tie) Scott Merritt, Iowa City, Iowa,
and ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,422, $1,000
37, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 3,418
38, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,414
39, Troy Stus, South Lyon, Mich., 3,404
40, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,402
41, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,399
42, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,398, $1,000
43, (tie) Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss.,
Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, and
Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,381
46, (tie) Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio,
and Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 3,376
48, ss-Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3,371, $1,000
49, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,368
50, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,367
51, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,361, $1,000
52, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,356
53, Patric Donaghue, Honeoye Falls, N.Y., 3,351
54, Jay Davis Jr., Silver Spring, Md., 3,325
55, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,315, $1,000
56, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,307
57, Conn Casey, Canada, 3,306
58, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,304
59, ss-Bill McCorkle, Westerville, Ohio, 3,300, $1,000
60, Al Danz Jr., Escanaba, Mich., 3,294
61, (tie) Richie Brown, Marion, Ohio,
and ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,282, $1,000
63, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 3,281
64, Anthony Moses, Southfield, Mich., 3,271
65, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,266
66, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,265
67, (tie) Brad Snell, Mount Prospect, Ill.,
and Jim Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,251
69, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 3,245
70, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,243
71, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 3,240
72, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,230
73, Steve Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 3,229
74, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,222
75, Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 3,219
76, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,208
77, Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 3,199
78, Paul LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 3,177
79, Scott Weber, La Salle, Ill., 3,176
80, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 3,174
81, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,161
82, Kevin Duncan, Mexico, Mo., 3,160
83, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,150
84, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,146
85, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,132
86, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,118
87, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,084
88, Tony Gilbert, Indianapolis, 3,072
89, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 3,040
90, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,037
91, John Thullen, Whiteland, Ind., 3,030
92, Charles Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 3,006
93, Mark Nance Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 2,992
94, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,959
95, Randy Leszczynski, Kronenwetter, Wis., 2,893
96, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,839
97, James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 2,822
98, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,687
300 games (1) – Patrick Shipley.