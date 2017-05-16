Bob Learn Jr. continues to lead in PBA50 Players Championship

Three-time PBA50 Tour titlistof Erie, Pa., managed to stay ahead of the changing lane conditions and averaging 245 to set the pace after qualifying Monday in the PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship at Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Learn finished with a 3,921 16-game pinfall total after the second round to lead 32 players advancing to Tuesday’s match play. After bowling 1,949 for eight games to lead Sunday’s first round, Learn bowled 1,972 in the second round with games of 236, 246, 233, 270, 245, 247, 248 and 247.

“I managed to avoid the bad game today,” said Learn (pictured right and above), who also owns five PBA Tour titles including the 1999 U.S. Open.

“Today I was getting a good read on the lane conditions which enabled me to get lined up quickly on each pair (of lanes). By the end of the round I was working hard revving it up as much as I could to get the ball reaction I needed.”

Learn will be trying for his first win of the season after best finishes of second in the Sun Bowl in The Villages and third in last week’s Johnny Petraglia BVL Open.

The 55-year-old Learn enters a new phase of his bowling career this summer as the head bowling coach for Martin Methodist College, located in Pulaski, Tenn.

“I’ve been involved in coaching in one way or another for 25 years and I really love that aspect of the sport,” said Learn. “My bowling days aren’t going to last forever. The good thing about it is that it’s still competition—just a different kind of competition.”

PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III (left) retained his second-place position after qualifying finishing 66 pins behind Learn with a 3,855 pinfall.

The 35-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour winner will be trying to improve upon a season’s best third-place finish which came in the Sun Bowl In The Villages in April.

“I didn’t shoot myself in the foot today,” said Bohn, who had a 1,912 eight-game pinfall in the second round. “Bob put up a number and it was up to us to go get it. I fell a little short but you don’t win the tournament after two rounds—there’s a long way to go.”

After Tuesday’s first match play round, the field will be cut to the top 16 players for the second round which will determine the top five for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. EDT.

Finishing qualifying in third was Danny Clark of New Palestine, Ind., with 3,816 followed by PBA Hall of Famer and seven-time PBA50 Tour winner Amleto Monacelli (right) of Venezuela with 3,784, and Scott Greiner of Platte City, Mo. who rounded out the top five with 3,734.

The PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship – Second Round

Players with position, hometown and 16-game total. Top 32 advance to Tuesday’s match play round. n-non member, ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over out of the regular prize fund cashing for $1,000

1, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,921

2, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,855

3, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,816

4, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,784

5, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,734

6, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,701

7, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,691

8, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,649

9, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,635

10, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,624

11, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 3,620

12, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,605

13, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,600

14, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,583

15, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,578

16, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,564

17, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,557

18, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,520

19, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,492

20, (tie) John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill.,

and Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 3,491

22, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,484

23, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,483

24, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,476

25, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,475

26, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 3,474

27, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 3,460

28, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,453

29, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,448

29, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,448

31, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,438

32, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,437

Missed Cut:

33, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,427, $1,000

34, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 3,423

35, (tie) Scott Merritt, Iowa City, Iowa,

and ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,422, $1,000

37, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 3,418

38, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 3,414

39, Troy Stus, South Lyon, Mich., 3,404

40, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,402

41, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,399

42, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,398, $1,000

43, (tie) Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss.,

Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, and

Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,381

46, (tie) Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio,

and Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 3,376

48, ss-Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3,371, $1,000

49, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,368

50, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 3,367

51, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,361, $1,000

52, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,356

53, Patric Donaghue, Honeoye Falls, N.Y., 3,351

54, Jay Davis Jr., Silver Spring, Md., 3,325

55, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,315, $1,000

56, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,307

57, Conn Casey, Canada, 3,306

58, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,304

59, ss-Bill McCorkle, Westerville, Ohio, 3,300, $1,000

60, Al Danz Jr., Escanaba, Mich., 3,294

61, (tie) Richie Brown, Marion, Ohio,

and ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,282, $1,000

63, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 3,281

64, Anthony Moses, Southfield, Mich., 3,271

65, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,266

66, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,265

67, (tie) Brad Snell, Mount Prospect, Ill.,

and Jim Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,251

69, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 3,245

70, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,243

71, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 3,240

72, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,230

73, Steve Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 3,229

74, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,222

75, Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 3,219

76, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,208

77, Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 3,199

78, Paul LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 3,177

79, Scott Weber, La Salle, Ill., 3,176

80, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 3,174

81, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,161

82, Kevin Duncan, Mexico, Mo., 3,160

83, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,150

84, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,146

85, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,132

86, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,118

87, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,084

88, Tony Gilbert, Indianapolis, 3,072

89, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 3,040

90, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,037

91, John Thullen, Whiteland, Ind., 3,030

92, Charles Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 3,006

93, Mark Nance Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 2,992

94, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,959

95, Randy Leszczynski, Kronenwetter, Wis., 2,893

96, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,839

97, James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 2,822

98, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,687

300 games (1) – Patrick Shipley.