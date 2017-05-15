Bob Learn Jr. surges into first round lead in PBA50 Players Championship

Making a late-round surge, three-time PBA50 Tour winnerof Erie, Pa., averaged 243.6 for eight games to take the first round lead in the PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship at Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Learn (pictured above in action) bowled games of 248, 237, 214, 197, 289, 264, 235 and 265 for a 1,949 pinfall total to hold a six-pin lead over PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., in second with 1,943.

Learn, who is also a five-time PBA Tour titlist, including the 1999 U.S. Open, found that changing the interchangeable sole on his slide shoe helped give him a more consistent delivery that resulted in better shot-making.

“Usually you go to a different ball for the changing lane conditions, but it was a variation in the approaches that I had to deal with today” Learn said. “I used the same ball the whole round but used three different soles on my slide shoe.”

Learn, who finished second in the Sun Bowl in The Villages and third in last week’s Johnny Petraglia BVL Open, is trying for his first win of the season and first PBA50 Tour major title.

“My confidence level is high right now,” Learn (right) said. “I’m able to put the big strings of strike together. I just need to make it happen in the title match.”

Bohn also had a bad fourth game starting with 257, 236 and 235 before a 184. He got back on track with games 257, 268, 300 and 206 to finish the round.

“That fourth game faked me out a little bit,” said Bohn (left), who is a 35-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour titlist.

I changed balls after the third game to stay ahead of the lane condition but I didn’t make the right adjustments with where I was throwing it on the lane. I stuck with the same ball and finally made the right adjustments and everything came together after that.”

PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber (right) of St. Ann, Mo., finished the round in third with a 1,925 pinfall. The two-time reigning PBA50 Player of the Year has gotten off to a slow start this season with finishes of ninth, 16th and 21st.

PBA50 Tour newcomer Danny Clark of New Palestine, Ind., finished fourth with a 1,912 pinfall and Scott Greiner of Platte city, Mo. finished with 1,889 to round out the top five.

The 98-player field returns for another eight-game round of qualifying Monday which will determine the top 32 players who will advance to match play Tuesday morning. After Tuesday’s first match play round, the field will be cut to the top 16 players for the second match play round which will determine the top five for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. EDT.

The PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship is being covered live by PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA50 Miller Lite Players Championship – First Round

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; n-non-member, ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over

1, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,949

2, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,943

3, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,925

4, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,912

5, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 1,889

6, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,874

7, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,873

8, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,855

9, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,849

10, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,833

11, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 1,821

12, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 1,819

13, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 1,800

14, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 1,792

15, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 1,785

16, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,780

17, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,771

18, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 1,770

19, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,767

20, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,759

21, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,749

22, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,748

23, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 1,744

24, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,735

25, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,727

26, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,722

27, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,720

28, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,719

29, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,718

30, ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 1,716

31, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 1,715

32, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,702

33, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 1,698

34, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 1,680

35, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 1,677

36, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 1,676

37, (tie) ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich.,

and ss-Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,675

40, Troy Stus, South Lyon, Mich., 1,672

41, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,671

42, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 1,670

43, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,669

44, Paul LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 1,668

45, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,665

46, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 1,662

47, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,661

48, ss-Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 1,659

49, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,657

50, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,655

51, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,653

52, Al Danz Jr., Escanaba, Mich., 1,646

53, (tie) Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio,

and Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 1,644

55, (tie) Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa.,

and ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,637

57, (tie) ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio,

and Conn Casey, Canada, 1,635

59, Scott Merritt, Iowa City, Iowa, 1,625

60, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 1,615

61, ss-Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 1,613

62, (tie) Anthony Moses, Southfield, Mich.,

and Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,611

64, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,604

65, ss-Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 1,603

66, (tie) Scott Weber, La Salle, Ill.,

and Brad Snell, Mount Prospect, Ill., 1,598

68, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,594

69, Patric Donaghue, Honeoye Falls, N.Y., 1,588

70, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 1,587

71, Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 1,584

72, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,578

73, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 1,576

74, ss-Bill McCorkle, Westerville, Ohio, 1,573

75, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,569

76, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,565

77, Richie Brown, Marion, Ohio, 1,562

78, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,550

79, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,540

80, Kevin Duncan, Mexico, Mo., 1,538

81, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 1,536

82, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,526

83, Randy Leszczynski, Kronenwetter, Wis., 1,521

84, Steve Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 1,520

85, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,515

86, ss-Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 1,489

87, (tie) ss-John Thullen, Whiteland, Ind.,

and Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 1,477

89, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,475

90, ss-James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 1,472

91, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,461

92, Charles Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 1,460

93, Tony Gilbert, Indianapolis, 1,459

94, Mark Nance Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 1,458

95, Jay Davis Jr., Silver Spring, Md., 1,450

96, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,422

97, ss-James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 1,398

98, ss-Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 1,350

300 games (2) – Parker Bohn III, Bo Goergen.