Bohn beats Duke to win PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic

In a championship match featuring two of the Professional Bowlers Association’s all-time greats,took advantage of a strugglingto win the PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip Tuesday for his first PBA50 Tour title of the season and the fourth of his career.

From left: Dave Small’s Championship Lanes manager Angie Colpit, Justin Bohn, Parker, Brandon Bohn, proprietor Dave Small.

After a spare in the first frame of the title match and then nine consecutive strikes, Bohn beat Duke (left), who was the top qualifier for the finals, 279-206, to record his first PBA50 Tour win since the 2015 PBA50 Treasure Island Resort & Casino Open.

“I feel like I’ve scaled a tall obstacle,” said Bohn, whose previous best finish this season was second in the PBA50 Players Championship. “I’ve always said, if I continue to knock on the door eventually it will open and good things will happen.

“I feel like I have a lot of wins left in me,” he added. “When you think that my four wins have come against either Pete (Weber) or Norm, you have to feel pretty good about that.”

Except for a stumble in the later match play rounds, Bohn (right), who was No. 3 qualifier for the finals, dominated the tournament averaging 240 in qualifying, 20 pins more than his closest competitor third-place finisher Bob Learn Jr., of Erie, Pa., who averaged 220.

“Once I had the right ball in my hand, all I had to do was find the right hand position and I was pretty much in control,” Bohn said. “Believing in yourself is one thing but reading what the lanes are telling you is another. When you have both of those things in synch and you can repeat shots, it’s a winning formula.”

Bohn ranks fifth all-time on the PBA Tour titles list with 35 wins while Duke ranks third with 38 titles to go along with his four on the PBA50 Tour.

In the opening stepladder match, Jeff Zaffino (left) of Warren, Pa., making his first championship round appearance, beat PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli (below right) of Venezuela, who was trying for his ninth career PBA50 Tour title and second of the season, 202-187.

In the second match, Bohn beat Zaffino, 238-234, in a come-from-behind effort, to advance to the semi-final match where he beat Learn, 231-202, to advance to the title match.

For Learn (left), who was also looking for his first win of the season, his third-place finish was his fifth top-five of the year and came after a runner-up finish in last week’s PBA50 South Shore Open.

Duke’s second-place finish puts him in second on the PBA50 Player of the Year points list heading into the season’s final tournament in Fort Wayne, Ind. next week. He will have some work to do, however, to catch Brian LeClair (right) of Delmar, N.Y., who has led the player of the year points race for most of the season.

The 2017 PBA50 Tour concludes with the DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite Aug. 5-8 and the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer (for players 60 and over) Aug. 10-12.

The DeHayes Insurance Group Championship will also play an important role in determining the top eight players from the season’s points list who will have the opportunity to advance to the PBA Challenge held in conjunction with the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX presented by Eldorado Reno Properties this November in Reno, Nev.

PBA fans will be able to follow all the action streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users will be able to use the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.

PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic – Stepladder Finals

David Small’s Championship Lanes in Anderson, Ind., United States (July 29-Aug. 1, 2017)

Championship Round:

1, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 748 (3 games), $7,500

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 206 (1 game), $4,000

3, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 202 (1 game), $2,500

4, Jeff Zaffino, Warren, Pa., 436 (2 games), $2,000

5, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 187 (1 game), $1,750

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Zaffino def. No. 5 Monacelli, 202-187

Second Match: No. 3 Bohn def. Zaffino, 238-234

Semifinal Match: Bohn def. No. 2 Learn, 231-202

Championship Match: Bohn def. No. 1 Duke, 279-206.

PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic – Modified Match Play Round 2

Players with position, hometown and 6-game total, including match play bonus pins. Top five advance to stepladder finals. ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older.

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 5-1, 1,571

2, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 5-0-1, 1,544

3, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 4-2, 1,506

4, Jeff Zaffino, Warren, Pa., 5-1, 1,422

5, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3-3, 1,381

Missed Cut:

6, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3-3, 1,380, $1,500

7, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2-4, 1,361, $1,500

8, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3-3, 1,357, $1,500

9, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3-2-1, 1,353, $1,300

10, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3-3, 1,339, $1,300

11, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 2-4, 1,317, $1,300

12, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3-3, 1,300, $1,300

13, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 0-6, 1,266, $1,300

14, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3-3, 1,260, $1,300

15, John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., 2-4, 1,227, $1,300

16, Scott Merritt, Iowa City, Iowa, 1-5, 1,170, $1,300

Modified Match Play Round 1

(other cashers after five games, including match play bonus pins)

17, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3-2, 1,104, $1,150

18, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 4-1, 1,103, $1,150

19, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 1-4, 1,094, $1,150

20, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3-2, 1,093, $1,150

21, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3-2, 1,088, $1,150

22, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3-2, 1,057, $1,150

23, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2-3, 1,041, $1,150

24, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3-2, 1,040, $1,150

25, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1-4, 1,033, $1,075

26, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1-3-1, 1,019, $1,075

27, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1-4, 991, $1,075

28, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 2-3, 972, $1,075

29, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1-4, 971, $1,075

30, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 2-3, 953, $1,075

31, ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 1-4, 951, $1,075

32, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1-4, 887, $1,075

Other Cashers (after five-game cashers’ round)

33, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,015, $1,000

34, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,007, $1,000

35, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 1,002, $1,000

36 (tie), ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa. and

ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 996, $1,000

38, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 971, $1,000

39, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 959, $1,000

40, ss-Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 949, $1,000

41, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 943, $1,000

42, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 940, $1,000

43, ss-Vince Honeycutt, Franklin, N.C., 931, $1,000

44, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 925, $1,000

45, ss-Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 893, $1,000