Bohn, Boresch, Mohr and Ciach advance to WSrC Singles finals

Three U.S. bowlers and one Canadian will bowl for the World Senior Championships gold medal in men’s singles Wednesday afternoon at Dream-Bowl Palace in suburban Munich, Germany.

PBA and USBC Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III (right), United States, led the 162 athletes from 43 countries with 1367 total and an average of 227.83 for six games. The 35-time PBA champion and four-time PBA50 titlist is the lone player of squad A, who survived the cut to the top 4 for Wednesday’s medal round.

Pictured above from left to right are the top 4 of squad B: Lennie Boresch, Ron Mohr, Joe Ciach and Arturo Hernandez.

Bohn’s fellow PBA50 champions Lennie Boresch (left) and two-time PBA50 and PBA60 Player of the Year Ron Mohr, bowling together on the same lanes, moved into second and third places thanks to a strong finish in squad B.

Heading into the last game, the 2015 World Senior Championships team champions were in fifth (Boresch +114) and eighth place (Mohr +80). Boresch added 226 to games of 247, 208, 183, 230 and 246 to win the squad and to leap into second place in the overall standings with 1340 (223.33).

Mohr (right), who won gold in doubles and all-events at the inaugural WSrC in 2013, saved his best for last and closed with a big 258 game to jump into third place with 1338 (223.00).

Joe Ciach (left) led squad B after five games with 151 over and was just a 217 game away from the top seed. The Canadian struggled in his last game but managed 180 for 1331 (221.83) to pass Marco Reviglio of Italy by four pins and secure the fourth and last spot for the finals.

Reviglio, who was second in squad A with 1327, finished in fifth place. Multiple American Zone champion Arturo Hernandez (right) of Venezuela had a chance to shut out Ciach by striking out in his 10th frame, but failed to strike on his first delivery and had to settle for sixth place with 1315.

Christer Danielsson of Sweden, who won gold in team and singles at the inaugural World Senior Championships in 2013, slipped from third to seventh place with 1309, closely followed by Ron van den Bogaard (left), Netherlands, who finished in eighth place with 1307 pins.

Marc Franceus of Belgium made a late charge closing with 235 and 259 to land in ninth place with 1281. Defending singles and masters champion Andrew Frawley (right) of Australia rounded out the top 10 with 1277.

In the semi-finals starting at 12.30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST), top-seeded Bohn takes on No. 4 Ciach, while Boresch and Mohr will meet in the other match. The winners bowl for gold and silver and the losers share the bronze medal.

The 110 women from 32 countries (like the men a participation record for both, players and countries), were also divided into two squads to bowl their preliminaries on Tuesday afternoon (squad A) and Wednesday morning (squad B). The women’s semi-finals and the gold medal match take place simultaneously with the men.

Click on the respective links to relive Tuesday’s action via the Internet:

Tuesday – August 15, 2017

08:30 – 12:00 Men’s Singles Squad A

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00 – 16:30 Men’s Singles Squad B

16:30 – 17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30 – 21:00 Women’s Singles Squad A

All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Bowlingdigital.com will provide onsite coverage of the event commencing Tuesday, August 15, with the singles preliminaries all the way through to the masters finals which will conclude the Championships on Sunday, August 20.

The 3rd World Senior Championships 2017 will be held from August 13-20 at Europe’s biggest bowling center, the magnificent 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

Up to four men and four women per country (players must be 50 years of age or above in the year of the championship) will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, four-player teams, all-events and masters in the seven-day competition.

Bowling officially gets underway Aug. 15. Singles, doubles and team events include six games of qualifying before the field is narrowed to the top four who advance to the medal round. The winners of the semi-finals bowl for gold and silver, the losers share the bronze medals.

The top 3 players in all-events (combined scores in singles, doubles and team preliminaries) also earn medals. The top 24 in all-events determine the medalists in masters in best-of-three games single-elimination match play format. The top 8 receive a first-round bye.

In accordance with World Bowling Statutes and Playing Rules Chapter 4.6.2, the 2017 World Senior Championships will be contested on the 41 feet Montreal lane conditioning pattern selected from Bank 2 (formerly “medium”) patterns of the World Bowling bank of patterns.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on World Bowling, click here.

The 4th World Senior Championships will return to Las Vegas in August 2019, this time to the new South Point Bowling Plaza, which is part of the South Point Hotel and Casino.

