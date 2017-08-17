Both U.S. teams, Australia and Canada advance to the Men’s Doubles finals

After winning gold and two bronze medals in men’s Singles Wednesday at the World Senior Championships 2017, the Senior Team USA men have already assured another two medals as the took the No. 1 and No. 3 seed for the doubles finals, which will be decided Friday afternoon at Dream-Bowl Palace in suburban Munich, Germany.

Sandwiched between the U.S. teams is Australia from squad a while the Canadian team from squad B rounds out the top 4 for the medal round.

Top 4 of Squad B from left to right: Ron Mohr, Lennie Boresch (United States), Joe Ciach, Richard Lafleur (Canada), Amedeo Spada, Marco Reviglio (Italy) and Jurgen Laermans, Marc Franceus (Belgium).

Squad A leaders Parker Bohn III and Bob Learn Jr. (left, r-l), who averaged 209.92 on Wednesday evening, remained atop the leaderboard of 80 doubles with 2519 total. Learn led the team with the third-highest 1293 series and Bohn added 1226.

Australia’s Shaun Cummings and two-time World Senior champion Andrew Frawley (right, l-r) survived a strong charge by several teams Thursday to hold on to the second place with 2492 (207.67).

Singles gold medalist Ron Mohr and bronze medalist Lenny Boresch (left, l-r) finished their six-game set with a 438 to lead squad B and to clinch the No. 3 seed for the finals with 2490 (207.50). Mohr, who defeated Boresch in the singles semi-finals in the second roll-off, led the effort with the field-best 1357 series and Boresch contributed 1133.

Needing a 417 final game to pass Ron van den Bogaard and Nico Thienpondt (right, l-r) of the Netherlands, who were third yesterday with 2457, singles silver medalist Joe Ciach and his team mate Richard Lafleur closed with 447, their highest game of the set, to secure the fourth and last spot for the medal round with 2488 (207.33).

The two Dutchmen slipped out of the top 4 to fifth place and were followed by Marco Reviglio and Amedeo Spada (left, l-r) of Italy, who closed with 432 to finish in sixth place with 2444 (203.67).

Jurgen Laermans and Marc Franceus (right, l-r), who led squad B by 32 pins heading into the last game, managed only 353 to slip to fourth place in the squad and seventh overall with 2437 (203.08).

The medal round will start on Friday afternoon at 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) with the semi-finals. USA 1 takes on Canada and Australia bowls USA 2. The winners advance to the gold medal match and the losers share the bronze medal.

It is the second consecutive pole position for PBA and USBC Hall of Famer, Parker Bohn III, who has a chance at redemption against Ciach, who defeated Bohn in the singles semi-finals.

With 12 out of 18 games in the books, Ron Mohr (left) holds a 95-pin lead over Marco Reviglio in all-events (total pinfall in singles, doubles and team event). Mohr, who won gold in all-events at the inaugural World Senior Championships in 2013 and finished fourth in the second edition in 2015, totaled 2695 pins, an average of 224.58.

Reviglio (right) was second with 2600 (216.67), with Parker Bohn III in third with 2593 (216.08), Marc Franceus in fourth with 2591 (215.92) and Andrew Frawley in fifth with 2566 (213.83).

Click on the respective links to watch the action via the Internet:

All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Wednesday – August 16, 2017

17:30-21:00 Men’s Doubles (Squad A)

Thursday – August 17, 2017

08:30-12:00 Men’s Doubles (Squad B)

12:00-13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00-16:30 Women’s Doubles (Squad A)

16:30-17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30-21:00 Women’s Doubles (Squad B)

Friday – August 18, 2017

18:00-19:00 Doubles Semi-Finals and Finals (Men & Women)

19:00 Medal Presentation for Doubles (Men & Women)

Bowlingdigital.com will provide onsite coverage of the event commencing Tuesday, August 15, with the singles preliminaries all the way through to the masters finals which will conclude the Championships on Sunday, August 20.

The 3rd World Senior Championships 2017 will be held from August 13-20 at Europe’s biggest bowling center, the magnificent 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

Up to four men and four women per country (players must be 50 years of age or above in the year of the championship) will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in singles, doubles, four-player teams, all-events and masters in the seven-day competition.

Bowling officially gets underway Aug. 15. Singles, doubles and team events include six games of qualifying before the field is narrowed to the top four who advance to the medal round. The winners of the semi-finals bowl for gold and silver, the losers share the bronze medals.

The top 3 players in all-events (combined scores in singles, doubles and team preliminaries) also earn medals. The top 24 in all-events determine the medalists in masters in best-of-three games single-elimination match play format. The top 8 receive a first-round bye.

In accordance with World Bowling Statutes and Playing Rules Chapter 4.6.2, the 2017 World Senior Championships will be contested on the 41 feet Montreal lane conditioning pattern selected from Bank 2 (formerly “medium”) patterns of the World Bowling bank of patterns.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on World Bowling, click here.

The 4th World Senior Championships will return to Las Vegas in August 2019, this time to the new South Point Bowling Plaza, which is part of the South Point Hotel and Casino.

World Senior Championships 2017 – Men’s Doubles Preliminaries

Top four teams advance to the medal round.

Men’s All-Events after 12/18 games



Top three will earn the medals in all-events; top 24 will advance to match play masters, top 8 receive a first-round bye.