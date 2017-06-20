BPAA, QubicaAMF present first Pro-Skills Challenge at Bowl Expo 2017

(QubicaAMF), the world’s leader and largest manufacturer of bowling and mini bowling products, and the(BPAA) have teamed to present the first Pro-Skills Challenge at Bowl Expo 2017 which will be held June 18-22 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Eight lucky attendees will have the opportunity to be paired with one of four Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) members – Tommy Jones, Bill O’Neill, Dom Barrett and Josh Blanchard – when the pros compete in two different exciting games in the BES X Bowler Entertainment System. Based on how each bowler finishes, the lucky audience members will win up to $1,000 per game.

The Pro-Skills Challenge will take place on Thursday, June 22, from 3-4 p.m. in QubicaAMF Booth #848.

“The International Bowl Expo is the bowling industry’s premier annual convention and trade show, and aims to provide new ways to engage attendees each year,” BPAA Executive Director Frank DeSocio (left) said.

“Thanks to the support of QubicaAMF, we are able to present a great opportunity to bring together the professional bowlers and the attendees of Bowl Expo. The Pro-Skills Challenge will provide an exciting experience right on the trade show floor and we hope everyone is able to enjoy the one-of-a-kind event.”

The partnership, new in itself, brings together the BPAA as bowling’s largest association and the industry’s largest manufacturer of bowling products in QubicaAMF. QubicaAMF has supported Bowl Expo for many years and will be the presenting sponsor of Club Expo on Thursday, June 22, from 6-9 p.m., and a supporting partner of the Sponsorship Pavilion seminars on Monday, June 19, from 3:15-4:45 p.m.

“Our relationship with the BPAA and support of Bowl Expo is just a small part of our commitment to the sport of bowling,” said Pat Ciniello (right), Chairman of the Board of QubicaAMF. “We are thrilled to be involved in this event, and are happy guests can enjoy all the excitement in the QubicaAMF booth.”

Each bowler will represent an audience member and cash prizes totaling up to $6,000 will be awarded during the event. The four pro bowlers will play two unique Skill Games, Last Pin Standing and Head Hunter, which are exclusive to the BES X Bowler Entertainment System, and bowl on two full-size SPL Select bowling lanes and XLi EDGE pinspotters. The first-place prize to be awarded will be $1,000, second place is $750, third place receives $500 and fourth place will get $250.