Brian Kretzer averages 243 to lead first round in Fort Wayne

After averaging 243 to lead the first round of the PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite, Brian Kretzer
of Dayton, Ohio, hopes his qualifying lead is a sign of things to come in the final PBA50 Tour tournament of the 2017 season.
Kretzer (right and above), a one-time winner on the PBA Tour who is trying for his first win on the tour for players 50 and older, led qualifying Sunday at Pro Bowl West with a 1,950 eight-game pinfall total bowling games of 278, 257, 246, 266, 210, 242, 237 and 214.
Kretzer holds a 77-pin lead over two-time PBA50 Tour titlist Mike Dias (left) of Lafayette, Colo., who finished the round in second with 1,873.
“I’ve always had pretty good luck in qualifying but it’s time to buckle down and win one of these things,” said the 51-year-old Kretzer, who won the 2010 GoRving Match Play Championship for his lone PBA Tour title. “You can’t win it on the first day. You have to win it on the third day.”
“Bowling in these shorter format tournaments can either work for you or against you,” he added. “A lot depends on timing and the decisions you make because there’s not a lot of room for error.”
Kretzer has two top 10 finishes this season with a career-tying best of third in the Northern California Classic in May. He finished ninth in last week’s Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic.
PBA Hall of Famers took the next four spots after the first round. Pete Weber (left) got off to a good start in his effort to salvage the 2017 PBA50 Tour season finishing third with a 1,870 pinfall.
Weber, who is looking for his first win of the season, is hoping to win his 100th career title overall in PBA competition. the 2016 and 2015 PBA50 Player of the Year has won 37 PBA Tour, 10 PBA50 Tour, 48 PBA regional and four PBA50 regional titles which ranks second all-time to fellow Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. (right) with 102 titles.
Williams, who won the 2017 USBC Senior Masters for his 11th career PBA50 Tour title, finished the round in fourth with 1,866. Brian Voss (left) rounded out the top five with 1,853, and Parker Bohn III (right), last week’s PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic winner, finished the round in sixth with 1,837.
Defending champion Eddie Graham of Centerville, Ohio, who bowled the round’s only 300 game, finished in 37th with 1,717.
After Monday’s second round the top 24 players will advance to Monday’s match play rounds with eight additional players advancing to match play after a cashers’ round Tuesday morning. After match play, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. EDT.
Bowling fans can catch all the action on PBA's online bowling channel Xtra Frame.
PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship – First Round
Players with position, hometown and 8-game total. n denotes non-PBA member; ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older.
1, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,950
2, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,873
3, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,870
4, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,866
5, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,853
6, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,837
7, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,830
8, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,828
9, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,800
10, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 1,793
11, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,791
12, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,785
13, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,779
14, (tie) Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., and
Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,778
16, (tie) ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., and
ss-Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 1,770
18, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,769
19, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 1,765
20, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,756
21, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,753
22, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,752
23, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,749
24, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,745
25, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,741
26, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,739
27, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 1,737
28, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,735
29, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,733
30, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 1,731
31, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,727
32, Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., 1,726
33, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,724
34, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,723
35, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,722
36, ss-Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,719
37, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 1,717
38, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,712
39, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,699
40, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,692
41, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,691
42, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,689
43, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,680
44, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,671
45, Scott Sustar, Medina, Ohio, 1,668
46, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,666
47, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,665
48, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 1,663
49, John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., 1,660
50, ss-Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 1,656
51, ss-Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 1,653
52, (tie) ss-Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., and
Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 1,648
54, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 1,643
55, Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., 1,642
56, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,635
57, (tie) ss-William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., and
ss-Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 1,629
59, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,626
60, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,623
61, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,622
62, ss-Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,621
63, Keith Lesko, Chicago, 1,618
64, n-Mike Boogren, Bloomington, Ill., 1,615
65, (tie) ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, and
ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,610
67, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 1,600
68, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 1,599
69, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,598
70, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,591
71, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,588
72, (tie) Jeffery Johnson, Freeport, Ill.,
ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, and
ss-Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,584
75, ss-Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 1,580
76, ss-Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1,578
77, Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., 1,577
78, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 1,568
79, ss-Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,563
80, Terry Rohrer, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,561
81, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,560
82, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,559
83, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,550
84, (tie) ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., and
Conn Casey, Canada, 1,546
86, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,545
87, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 1,544
87, ss-Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 1,544
89, (tie) ss-James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., and
ss-Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 1,538
91, ss-Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 1,536
92, n-Frank Lorenzini, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,528
93, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 1,527
94, Todd Saeger, Watertown, Wis., 1,526
95, ss-Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 1,524
96, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1,518
97, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,517
98, (tie) David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., and
ss-Emilio Mora Sr, Defiance, Ohio, 1,516
100, ss-Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 1,515
101, ss-Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 1,511
102, ss-Robert Michalojko, Pittsburgh, Pa., 1,510
103, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,506
104, ss-James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 1,505
105, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,496
106, n-ss-John Henry Jr., Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,492
107, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 1,481
108, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,480
109, n-William Helinski, Youngwood, Penn., 1,474
110, Arthur O’connor, Middle Village, N.Y., 1,468
111, ss-Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, FL, 1,461
112, n-John Chapman, Canada, 1,457
113, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 1,452
114, Bill Sparks III, Canton, Ohio, 1,439
115, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,430
116, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,424
117, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 1,420
118, Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 1,415
119, ss-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 1,390
120, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,379
121, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 1,374
122, Mark Nance Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 288
300 games (1) – Eddie Graham.