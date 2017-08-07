Brian Kretzer averages 243 to lead first round in Fort Wayne

After averaging 243 to lead the first round of the PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship presented by Pro Bowl West and Ebonite,of Dayton, Ohio, hopes his qualifying lead is a sign of things to come in the final PBA50 Tour tournament of the 2017 season.

Kretzer (right and above), a one-time winner on the PBA Tour who is trying for his first win on the tour for players 50 and older, led qualifying Sunday at Pro Bowl West with a 1,950 eight-game pinfall total bowling games of 278, 257, 246, 266, 210, 242, 237 and 214.

Kretzer holds a 77-pin lead over two-time PBA50 Tour titlist Mike Dias (left) of Lafayette, Colo., who finished the round in second with 1,873.

“I’ve always had pretty good luck in qualifying but it’s time to buckle down and win one of these things,” said the 51-year-old Kretzer, who won the 2010 GoRving Match Play Championship for his lone PBA Tour title. “You can’t win it on the first day. You have to win it on the third day.”

“Bowling in these shorter format tournaments can either work for you or against you,” he added. “A lot depends on timing and the decisions you make because there’s not a lot of room for error.”

Kretzer has two top 10 finishes this season with a career-tying best of third in the Northern California Classic in May. He finished ninth in last week’s Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic.

PBA Hall of Famers took the next four spots after the first round. Pete Weber (left) got off to a good start in his effort to salvage the 2017 PBA50 Tour season finishing third with a 1,870 pinfall.

Weber, who is looking for his first win of the season, is hoping to win his 100th career title overall in PBA competition. the 2016 and 2015 PBA50 Player of the Year has won 37 PBA Tour, 10 PBA50 Tour, 48 PBA regional and four PBA50 regional titles which ranks second all-time to fellow Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. (right) with 102 titles.

Williams, who won the 2017 USBC Senior Masters for his 11th career PBA50 Tour title, finished the round in fourth with 1,866. Brian Voss (left) rounded out the top five with 1,853, and Parker Bohn III (right), last week’s PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic winner, finished the round in sixth with 1,837.

Defending champion Eddie Graham of Centerville, Ohio, who bowled the round’s only 300 game, finished in 37th with 1,717.

After Monday’s second round the top 24 players will advance to Monday’s match play rounds with eight additional players advancing to match play after a cashers’ round Tuesday morning. After match play, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. EDT.

Bowling fans can catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users can download the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.

PBA50 DeHayes Insurance Group Championship – First Round

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total. n denotes non-PBA member; ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older.

1, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,950

2, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,873

3, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,870

4, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,866

5, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,853

6, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,837

7, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,830

8, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,828

9, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,800

10, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 1,793

11, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,791

12, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,785

13, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,779

14, (tie) Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., and

Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,778

16, (tie) ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., and

ss-Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 1,770

18, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,769

19, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 1,765

20, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,756

21, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,753

22, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,752

23, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,749

24, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,745

25, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,741

26, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,739

27, Larry Verble, Mason, Mich., 1,737

28, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,735

29, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,733

30, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 1,731

31, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,727

32, Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., 1,726

33, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,724

34, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,723

35, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,722

36, ss-Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,719

37, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 1,717

38, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,712

39, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,699

40, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,692

41, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,691

42, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,689

43, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,680

44, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,671

45, Scott Sustar, Medina, Ohio, 1,668

46, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,666

47, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,665

48, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 1,663

49, John Brockland, St. Charles, Mo., 1,660

50, ss-Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 1,656

51, ss-Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 1,653

52, (tie) ss-Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., and

Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 1,648

54, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 1,643

55, Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., 1,642

56, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,635

57, (tie) ss-William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., and

ss-Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 1,629

59, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,626

60, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,623

61, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,622

62, ss-Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,621

63, Keith Lesko, Chicago, 1,618

64, n-Mike Boogren, Bloomington, Ill., 1,615

65, (tie) ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, and

ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,610

67, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 1,600

68, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 1,599

69, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,598

70, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,591

71, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,588

72, (tie) Jeffery Johnson, Freeport, Ill.,

ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, and

ss-Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,584

75, ss-Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 1,580

76, ss-Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1,578

77, Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., 1,577

78, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 1,568

79, ss-Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,563

80, Terry Rohrer, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,561

81, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,560

82, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,559

83, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,550

84, (tie) ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., and

Conn Casey, Canada, 1,546

86, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,545

87, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 1,544

87, ss-Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 1,544

89, (tie) ss-James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., and

ss-Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 1,538

91, ss-Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 1,536

92, n-Frank Lorenzini, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,528

93, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 1,527

94, Todd Saeger, Watertown, Wis., 1,526

95, ss-Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 1,524

96, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1,518

97, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,517

98, (tie) David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., and

ss-Emilio Mora Sr, Defiance, Ohio, 1,516

100, ss-Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 1,515

101, ss-Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 1,511

102, ss-Robert Michalojko, Pittsburgh, Pa., 1,510

103, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,506

104, ss-James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 1,505

105, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,496

106, n-ss-John Henry Jr., Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,492

107, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 1,481

108, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,480

109, n-William Helinski, Youngwood, Penn., 1,474

110, Arthur O’connor, Middle Village, N.Y., 1,468

111, ss-Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, FL, 1,461

112, n-John Chapman, Canada, 1,457

113, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 1,452

114, Bill Sparks III, Canton, Ohio, 1,439

115, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,430

116, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,424

117, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 1,420

118, Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 1,415

119, ss-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 1,390

120, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,379

121, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 1,374

122, Mark Nance Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 288

300 games (1) – Eddie Graham.