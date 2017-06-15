, of Delmar, N.Y., the 2017 PBA50 Tour season’s only multiple winner, averaged 222 to earn top qualifier honors Wednesday in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm.

The 52-year-old LeClair (above) finished qualifying with a 3,998 18-game pinfall total at the Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas to lead a field of 40 players into the match play portion of the season’s third and final major for players 50 years and older.

LeClair, with two titles this season – Pasco County Florida Open and Johnny Petraglia BVL Open – got off to a good start in Wednesday’s third round with games of 239, 226, 203, 258, but then struggled in the final two with 186 and 169.

“That’s about as disappointed as I’ve ever been to be the tournament leader,” said LeClair. “I’m happy to be where I’m at but at the same time frustrated that I could have had a lot more.

“For the most part I was doing everything right,” the three-time PBA50 Tour titlist added. “The whole round I was hitting the pocket consistently but just wasn’t striking in the last two games.”

LeClair admitted that adjusting to the demanding U.S. Open lane conditions has been the ultimate test for his ability to adjust.

“This tournament was kind of a red flag for me because the U.S. Open lane condition can be my nemesis,” LeClair said. “I need to improve my versatility so I’m just going to have to continue to figure it out for the rest of the tournament.”

Right behind LeClair are two of PBA’s all-time greats, 2014 Senior U.S. Open winner Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla. and Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., who finished qualifying in second and third, respectively.

Duke (left), who led after the second round, finished just three pins behind LeClair with a 3,995 pinfall total bowling games of 190, 200, 223, 192, 203 and 203 in the third round. The 38-time PBA Tour winner won the PBA50 Race City Open earlier this season for his fourth career PBA50 Tour title.

Williams, the PBA’s all-time titles leader with 47 wins, finished 27 pins back with a 3,971 pinfall total finishing with games of 212, 195, 223, 211, 195 and 214 in the third round.

Williams (right) is trying for his second consecutive PBA50 major title of the season after winning last week’s USBC Senior Masters for his 11th career PBA50 Tour title.

Two-time defending champion PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber (left) of St. Ann, Mo., advanced to match play but dropped from seventh after the second round to 17th finishing with a 3,808 pinfall.

The tournament’s other two-time winner Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli (right) bowled the tournament’s first 300 game and qualified ninth with a 3,848 pinfall. The Venezuelan won the Senior U.S. Open back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.

Both Weber and Monacelli are trying to become the Senior U.S. Open’s first three-time winner. Germany’s Peter Knopp took the 40th and last place to advance with 3,671 or an average of 203.94.

After Thursday’s match play rounds the field will be cut to the top 20 for Friday’s match play which will determine the top five who will advance to the stepladder finals scheduled for 4 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT).

All rounds of the tournament, including the stepladder finals, are streamed live exclusively on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Players with position, hometown and 18-game total. Top 40 players advance to Thursday’s match play rounds. n-denotes non-member, ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over out of the regular prize list cashing for $1,000.

1, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,998

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,995

3, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,971

4, Mika Koivuniemi, Finland, 3,952

5, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,915

6, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,893

7, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 3,886

8, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 3,865

9, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,848

10, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,835

11, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,832

12, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, 3,831

13, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,826

14, Olle Svenson, Sweden, 3,816

15, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,812

16, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,809

17, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,808

18, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,801

19, n-Andrew Neuer, Lewisburg, Pa., 3,796

20, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,790

21, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3,785

22, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,767

23, Rick Minier, Houston, 3,762

24, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,759

25, (tie) n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., and

Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 3,758

27, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 3,755

28, (tie) Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., and

Rick Steelsmith, Wichita, Kan., 3,753

30, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,748

31, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,739

32, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,735

33, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,732

34, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,729

35, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,717

36, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,703

37, Willie Wells, Dallas, Texas, 3,702

38, Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 3,684

39, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 3,676

40, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,671

Missed Cut:

41, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 3,670, $1,000

42, ss-n-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 3,668, $1,000

43, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 3,665

44, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,663

45, ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, 3,657, $1,000

46, ss-Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 3,645, $1,000

47, ss-n-Roger Kossert, Lithia, Fla., 3,644, $1,000

48, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,642, $1,000

49, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,638, $1,000

50, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,636

51, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,628

52, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 3,626, $1,000

53, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,624, $1,000

54, (tie) Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., and

Robert Leonard, Lockwood, N.Y., 3,614

56, Derek Gregory, Chowchilla, Calif., 3,612

57, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,610

58, Koichiro Tamaki, Japan, 3,604

59, (tie) Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and

n-Jeff Jamison, Boulder City, Nev., 3,603

61, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,602

62, n-John DeBenedetta Jr., Las Vegas, 3,597

63, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 3,595

64, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,593

65, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 3,586

66, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,584

67, Christer Petersson, Sweden, 3,578

68, n-Dave Washburn, Las Vegas, 3,573

69, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,572

70, (tie) Tony Adkins, Port Orange, Fla., and

n-John Shreve, Sheffield Village, Ohio, 3,566

72, n-Joe Salvemini, Nevada City, Calif., 3,564

73, n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y., 3,562

74, n-John West, Milwaukie, Ore., 3,559

75, n-Alvin Lou, El Cajon, Calif., 3,557

76, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 3,554

77, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,551

78, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,546

79, Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 3,528

80, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,524

81, Ron Hosler, Denver, 3,519

82, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,516

83, (tie) n-Michael Karch, Edgewood, Wash., and

Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,512

85, Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 3,506

86, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,501

87, Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 3,495

88, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 3,488

89, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,476

90, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,474

91, Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, 3,473

92, (tie) n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., and

n-Stephen Hardy, Raymond, Mass., 3,464

94, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,462

95, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,456

96, n-Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River,N.J., 3,448

97, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 3,447

98, n-Dennis Samsel, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3,445

99, (tie) n-Lloyd Burleson, San Diego,

Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., and

Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 3,444

102, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,443

103, n-David Waswo, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 3,437

104, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,421

105, n-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 3,411

106, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,410

107, (tie) Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., and

Rodney Remmers, Moore, Texas, 3,409

109, Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 3,397

110, (tie) Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., and

Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,392

112, n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 3,390

113, John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 3,369

114, n-Dean Hebner, Vancouver, Wash., 3,366

115, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,364

116, Rudy Garcia, Fort Worth, Texas, 3,360

117, n-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 3,357

118, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 3,356

119, Sal Bongiorno, Las Vegas, 3,351

120, n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 3,348

121, n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 3,344

122, (tie) n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., and

n-Laurence Corrigan, Henderson, Nev., 3,343

124, Jim Montgomery, Byron, Ill., 3,339

125, Robert Petruschak, Athens, Pa., 3,337

126, Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 3,306

127, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,301

128, n-Kerry Fulford, Ft. Worth, Texas, 3,294

129, George Lord, Lakeland, Fla., 3,281

130, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 3,270

131, n-Frank Rose Jr, Bellaire, Texas, 3,264

132, (tie) Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., and

Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 3,259

134, n-Pete Toth, Simi Valley, Calif., 3,253

135, (tie) John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., and

n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 3,243

137, Robert Walters, North Las Vegas, Nev., 3,242

138, n-D. Scott Crane, Broken Arrow, Okla., 3,231

139, James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 3,230

140, Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 3,228

141, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 3,222

142, (tie) John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., and

Raymond Scrivens, Athens, Pa., 3,208

144, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 3,195

145, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 3,192

146, n-Glenn Ito, Torrence, Calif., 3,180

147, (tie) Barry McCown, Chula Vista, Calif., and

n-Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 3,177

149, (tie) John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, and

Mark Fennell, Seattle, 3,167

151, Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 3,148

152, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 3,138

153, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 3,125

154, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,107

155, Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 3,070

156, n-Mark Goldstein, Northridge, Calif., 2,991

157, n-Gabriel Luchetta, Golden, Colo., 2,889

158, n-Dennis Ferguson, Bellingham, Wash., 2,886

159, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,809

160, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 2,760

161, Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,517