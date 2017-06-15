Brian LeClair
, of Delmar, N.Y., the 2017 PBA50 Tour season’s only multiple winner, averaged 222 to earn top qualifier honors Wednesday in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm.
The 52-year-old LeClair (above) finished qualifying with a 3,998 18-game pinfall total at the Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas to lead a field of 40 players into the match play portion of the season’s third and final major for players 50 years and older.
LeClair, with two titles this season – Pasco County Florida Open and Johnny Petraglia BVL Open – got off to a good start in Wednesday’s third round with games of 239, 226, 203, 258, but then struggled in the final two with 186 and 169.
“That’s about as disappointed as I’ve ever been to be the tournament leader,” said LeClair. “I’m happy to be where I’m at but at the same time frustrated that I could have had a lot more.
“For the most part I was doing everything right,” the three-time PBA50 Tour titlist added. “The whole round I was hitting the pocket consistently but just wasn’t striking in the last two games.”
LeClair admitted that adjusting to the demanding U.S. Open lane conditions has been the ultimate test for his ability to adjust.
“This tournament was kind of a red flag for me because the U.S. Open lane condition can be my nemesis,” LeClair said. “I need to improve my versatility so I’m just going to have to continue to figure it out for the rest of the tournament.”
Right behind LeClair are two of PBA’s all-time greats, 2014 Senior U.S. Open winner Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla. and Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., who finished qualifying in second and third, respectively.
Duke (left), who led after the second round, finished just three pins behind LeClair with a 3,995 pinfall total bowling games of 190, 200, 223, 192, 203 and 203 in the third round. The 38-time PBA Tour winner won the PBA50 Race City Open earlier this season for his fourth career PBA50 Tour title.
Williams, the PBA’s all-time titles leader with 47 wins, finished 27 pins back with a 3,971 pinfall total finishing with games of 212, 195, 223, 211, 195 and 214 in the third round.
Williams (right) is trying for his second consecutive PBA50 major title of the season after winning last week’s USBC Senior Masters for his 11th career PBA50 Tour title.
Two-time defending champion PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber (left) of St. Ann, Mo., advanced to match play but dropped from seventh after the second round to 17th finishing with a 3,808 pinfall.
The tournament’s other two-time winner Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli (right) bowled the tournament’s first 300 game and qualified ninth with a 3,848 pinfall. The Venezuelan won the Senior U.S. Open back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.
Both Weber and Monacelli are trying to become the Senior U.S. Open’s first three-time winner. Germany’s Peter Knopp took the 40th and last place to advance with 3,671 or an average of 203.94.
After Thursday’s match play rounds the field will be cut to the top 20 for Friday’s match play which will determine the top five who will advance to the stepladder finals scheduled for 4 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT).
All rounds of the tournament, including the stepladder finals, are streamed live exclusively on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. For subscription and schedule information click here.
Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open – Second Round Standings
Players with position, hometown and 18-game total. Top 40 players advance to Thursday’s match play rounds. n-denotes non-member, ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over out of the regular prize list cashing for $1,000.
1, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 3,998
2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,995
3, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,971
4, Mika Koivuniemi, Finland, 3,952
5, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,915
6, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,893
7, Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., 3,886
8, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 3,865
9, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,848
10, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,835
11, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,832
12, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, 3,831
13, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,826
14, Olle Svenson, Sweden, 3,816
15, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,812
16, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,809
17, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,808
18, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,801
19, n-Andrew Neuer, Lewisburg, Pa., 3,796
20, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,790
21, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 3,785
22, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,767
23, Rick Minier, Houston, 3,762
24, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,759
25, (tie) n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., and
Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 3,758
27, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 3,755
28, (tie) Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., and
Rick Steelsmith, Wichita, Kan., 3,753
30, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,748
31, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,739
32, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 3,735
33, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3,732
34, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,729
35, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,717
36, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,703
37, Willie Wells, Dallas, Texas, 3,702
38, Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 3,684
39, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 3,676
40, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,671
Missed Cut:
41, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 3,670, $1,000
42, ss-n-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 3,668, $1,000
43, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 3,665
44, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,663
45, ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, 3,657, $1,000
46, ss-Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 3,645, $1,000
47, ss-n-Roger Kossert, Lithia, Fla., 3,644, $1,000
48, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 3,642, $1,000
49, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,638, $1,000
50, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,636
51, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 3,628
52, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 3,626, $1,000
53, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,624, $1,000
54, (tie) Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., and
Robert Leonard, Lockwood, N.Y., 3,614
56, Derek Gregory, Chowchilla, Calif., 3,612
57, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,610
58, Koichiro Tamaki, Japan, 3,604
59, (tie) Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and
n-Jeff Jamison, Boulder City, Nev., 3,603
61, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 3,602
62, n-John DeBenedetta Jr., Las Vegas, 3,597
63, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 3,595
64, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 3,593
65, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 3,586
66, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,584
67, Christer Petersson, Sweden, 3,578
68, n-Dave Washburn, Las Vegas, 3,573
69, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,572
70, (tie) Tony Adkins, Port Orange, Fla., and
n-John Shreve, Sheffield Village, Ohio, 3,566
72, n-Joe Salvemini, Nevada City, Calif., 3,564
73, n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y., 3,562
74, n-John West, Milwaukie, Ore., 3,559
75, n-Alvin Lou, El Cajon, Calif., 3,557
76, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 3,554
77, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,551
78, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,546
79, Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 3,528
80, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,524
81, Ron Hosler, Denver, 3,519
82, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,516
83, (tie) n-Michael Karch, Edgewood, Wash., and
Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 3,512
85, Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 3,506
86, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,501
87, Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 3,495
88, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 3,488
89, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,476
90, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,474
91, Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, 3,473
92, (tie) n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., and
n-Stephen Hardy, Raymond, Mass., 3,464
94, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,462
95, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,456
96, n-Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River,N.J., 3,448
97, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 3,447
98, n-Dennis Samsel, Colorado Springs, Colo., 3,445
99, (tie) n-Lloyd Burleson, San Diego,
Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., and
Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 3,444
102, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,443
103, n-David Waswo, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 3,437
104, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 3,421
105, n-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 3,411
106, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,410
107, (tie) Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., and
Rodney Remmers, Moore, Texas, 3,409
109, Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 3,397
110, (tie) Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., and
Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,392
112, n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 3,390
113, John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 3,369
114, n-Dean Hebner, Vancouver, Wash., 3,366
115, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,364
116, Rudy Garcia, Fort Worth, Texas, 3,360
117, n-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 3,357
118, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 3,356
119, Sal Bongiorno, Las Vegas, 3,351
120, n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 3,348
121, n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 3,344
122, (tie) n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., and
n-Laurence Corrigan, Henderson, Nev., 3,343
124, Jim Montgomery, Byron, Ill., 3,339
125, Robert Petruschak, Athens, Pa., 3,337
126, Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 3,306
127, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,301
128, n-Kerry Fulford, Ft. Worth, Texas, 3,294
129, George Lord, Lakeland, Fla., 3,281
130, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 3,270
131, n-Frank Rose Jr, Bellaire, Texas, 3,264
132, (tie) Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., and
Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 3,259
134, n-Pete Toth, Simi Valley, Calif., 3,253
135, (tie) John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., and
n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 3,243
137, Robert Walters, North Las Vegas, Nev., 3,242
138, n-D. Scott Crane, Broken Arrow, Okla., 3,231
139, James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 3,230
140, Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 3,228
141, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 3,222
142, (tie) John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., and
Raymond Scrivens, Athens, Pa., 3,208
144, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 3,195
145, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 3,192
146, n-Glenn Ito, Torrence, Calif., 3,180
147, (tie) Barry McCown, Chula Vista, Calif., and
n-Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 3,177
149, (tie) John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, and
Mark Fennell, Seattle, 3,167
151, Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 3,148
152, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 3,138
153, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 3,125
154, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,107
155, Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 3,070
156, n-Mark Goldstein, Northridge, Calif., 2,991
157, n-Gabriel Luchetta, Golden, Colo., 2,889
158, n-Dennis Ferguson, Bellingham, Wash., 2,886
159, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,809
160, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 2,760
161, Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,517