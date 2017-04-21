Brian LeClair defeats Norm Duke to win Pasco County Florida Open

An open in the 10th frame of the championship match by PBA Hall of Famerof Clermont, Fla., enabled tournament top qualifierof Delmar, N.Y., to win the PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open at Lane Glo Bowl in New Port Richey, Fla., Thursday for his second career PBA50 Tour title.

Pictured above from left to right: Lane Glo Bowl proprietor Chris Langlo, Christopher Langlo, winner Brian LeClair and Gary Beck of Killer B Promotions

After LeClair (right) finished with 191 in the title match, Duke (left) needed to mark in the 10th to win but left the 2-4-8-10 split which he failed to convert finishing with 187. It was the fourth consecutive runner-up finish for Duke in the Pasco County Florida Open.

“I’ve lost a few that way, so it was nice to be on the winning end this time,” said an emotional LeClair (right), whose brother Kevin passed away of natural causes in February. “I don’t know what else to say but I think someone was maybe looking down on me today.”

After breezing to wins in the first three stepladder matches, Duke, trying for his fourth career PBA50 Tour title, struggled in the title match throwing splits that he failed to convert in the first three of four frames. He rallied back with five consecutive strikes but the missed split in the 10th ended his title hopes.

“I could see how that could have happened to Norm because I was having trouble with that right lane, too,” LeClair said. “If I had it to do over again I would have made another ball choice but I decided to stick with it because I could see Norm was struggling. Fortunately, I was able to fill the frames when I needed to.”

Duke, the No. 5 qualifier, opened the stepladder finals with a 258-215 win over No. 4 qualifier two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr (right) of Las Vegas who was trying for his ninth PBA50 Tour title and first since 2012.

It was yet another top-five finish without a win for Mohr who had a combined eight PBA50/PBA60 top-five finishes in 2016 and finished second to Hall of Famer Tom Baker in the PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open which concluded on Monday.

Duke then went on to beat No. 3 qualifier Stoney Baker (left) of Canton, Ga., who was making his first PBA50 finals appearance, 266-202, before defeating five-time PBA Tour winner Michael Haugen Jr. (below right) of Phoenix, who was making his PBA50 Tour debut, 241-227, in the semi-final.

As the top qualifier, LeClair dominated taking a 9-3 match play record and 180-pin lead into the finals over Haugen who was the No. 2 qualifier.

The PBA50 Tour travels to The Villages, Fla., April 22-25 for the UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In The Villages presented by Radical. The Sun Bowl In The Villages will be available on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame but on a one-day delayed basis. Click here for schedule and subscription information.

PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open – Stepladder Results

Lane Glo Bowl in New Port Richey, Fla., United States (April 17-20, 2017)

Championship Round:

1, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 191 (1 game), $7,500

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 952 (4 games), $4,000

3, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 227 (1 game), $3,000

4, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 202 (1 game), $2,000

5, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 215 (1 game), $1,750

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 5 Duke def. No. 4 Mohr, 258-215

Second Match Two: Duke def. No. 3 Baker, 266-202

Semifinal Match: Duke def. No. 2 Haugen, 241-227

Championship: No. 1 LeClair def. Duke, 191-187

PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open – Fourth Round Results

Players with position, hometown, match play record and 26-game total pinfall including bonus. Top five advance to stepladder finals. ss-PBA60 players cashing for $1,000; n-non-member.

1, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 9-3, 6,531

2, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 9-3, 6,351

3, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 10-2, 6,283

4, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 8-3-1, 6,254

5, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 7-5, 6,233

Missed Cut:

6, Steve Pavlinko, Sewell, N.J., 7-5, 6,127, $1,600

7, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 7-5, 6,108, $1,550

8, Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 6-6, 6,077, $1,500

9, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 6-6, 6,074, $1,450

10, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 7-4-1, 6,042, $1,425

11, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 6-5-1, 6,008, $1,400

12, Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 5-7, 5,987, $1,375

13, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 6-6, 5,953, $1,350

14, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 6-6, 5,947, $1,325

15, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 9-3, 5,937, $1,300

16, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4-8, 5,935, $1,275

17, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 7-5, 5,933, $1,250

18, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 6-6, 5,927, $1,240

19, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 6-0, 5,890, $1,230

20, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 4-8, 5,861, $1,220

21, Peter Knopp, Germany, 5-7, 5,838, $1,210

22, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 8-4, 5,823, $1,200

23, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, Okla., 3-9, 5,806, $1,190

24, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 5-7, 5,804, $1,180

25, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 6-6, 5,803, $1,170

26, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 4-8, 5,741, $1,160

27, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 4-8, 5,739, $1,150

28, Mark Scime, Winter Garden, Fla., 4-8, 5,711, $1,140

29, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 4-8, 5,691, $1,130

30, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 4-8, 5,675, $1,120

31, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 3-9, 5,623, $1,110

32, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 2-10, 5,525, $1,100