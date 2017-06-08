of Delmar, New York, is in the midst of a breakout season on the Professional Bowlers Association 50 Tour, having already collected two wins during his 2017 campaign.

The 52-year-old right-hander (pictured above) brought that momentum to the United States Bowling Congress Senior Masters this week, and he leads the 277-player field after two rounds of qualifying at the Sam’s Town Bowling Center in Las Vegas.

LeClair, who started the day in a tie for second place, moved into the top spot after firing a five-game block of 1,163 on Tuesday, bringing his 10-game total to 2,434, a 243.4 average.

USBC and PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III (left) of Jackson, New Jersey, posted the highest five-game block of the day (1,252; 250.4 avg.) to move into second place with 2,409.

Opening-round leader Amleto Monacelli (right) of Venezuela is third with 2,374, and defending champion Pete Weber of St. Ann, Missouri, is fourth with 2,367. John Dougherty III of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, rounds out the top five with 2,358.

LeClair collected his first PBA50 Tour title during the 2015 season but knew he had to work on aspects of his game in order to contend each week. The dedication to improving, along with a twist of fate from a back injury, has helped everything fall into place for him.

“I knew I needed to work on my release to make my ball read the patterns better,” said LeClair, who has wins this season at the PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open and PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open presented by Brunswick.

“I worked on my release, and my timing, too, and it’s obviously paid off. One lucky thing that also happened, if you can call it lucky, is that I hurt my back earlier in the year. I had to adjust my posture, and when I did that, some of the things I had been working on clicked even more, and it has continued to get better and better.”

LeClair (left) will lead the field back onto the lanes Thursday for the final round of qualifying, and it will be his first opportunity to compete on the tournament’s fresh 41-foot lane condition. LeClair’s first two rounds took place on the double-burn and burn, respectively.

The lanes at the 2017 USBC Senior Masters only are being oiled once each day during qualifying, with all competitors getting the chance to experience the three phases of the pattern – fresh, burn and double-burn.

“I talked with my ball reps during the last game, trying to figure out a plan for tomorrow,” said LeClair, who finished tied for 33rd at the 2016 event, also held at Sam’s Town.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to match up my release and make the right equipment choices. You won’t score well without good ball reaction. I think I have a good game plan, and we’ll see if it works tomorrow.”

Qualifying will conclude Thursday with three final squads, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern, and 15-game pinfall totals will determine the 63 bowlers who will join Weber in the double-elimination match-play bracket.

Weber (right, with the trophy), also a USBC and PBA Hall of Famer, is guaranteed the No. 64 seed if he falls out of the cut, but he can improve his seeding for match play during qualifying.

Mark Scroggins of Canyon, Texas, holds the 64th position after 10 games with a 2,117 total, a 211.7 average.

All rounds of qualifying and match play are being broadcast live on BowlTV, and the five players who advance through the bracket will battle for the title in the stepladder finals Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern.

The Senior Masters is open to USBC members age 50 and older and has a top prize of $16,000. For more information on the USBC Senior Masters, click here.

