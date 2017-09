Ebonite International has announcd thathas accepted the role of District Sales Manager and will cover our Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio territory.

For the past three years, Bridges (right) has been Ebonite’s demo leader for this same territory. He has been working part time in a pro shop for 17 years and a member of our Track Regional Staff for the last three years.

Bridges has been actively conducting demos and working Trade Shows and Seminars the past several years for Ebonite International. In this role, Bridges will report directly to Mike Judy, North American Sales Manager.

“Bridges makes a great addition to our DSM team,” said Judy. “He has extremely strong work ethics and is already very knowledgeable about the territory.”

Bridges follows Dave Wodka as the District Sales Manager for this territory as Dave relocates to Hopkinsville, KY to take on the his new role as Global Marketing Manager.

Wodka will be working closely with Bridges in the coming weeks to make this transition as smooth as possible for Ebonite’s customers in this territory.