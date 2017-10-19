Brunswick Bowling Products acquires Ultimate Bowling Products

, the worldwide market leader in bowling products, announced today that it has acquired the assets of, manufacturer of bowling ball inserts and accessory products.

With Brunswick’s commitment to offering a comprehensive product line and outstanding customer service and support, the company’s purchase of Ultimate signifies its continued investment in the growth of its consumer offerings and product lines.

“Ultimate has built out a very nice product offering and reputable brand through its support of competitive bowling,” said Corey Dykstra (left), chief executive officer of Brunswick Bowling Products.

“We want to carry that tradition forward. The Brunswick and Ultimate brands together will make a formidable combination in the bowling industry.”

Brunswick announced that it will continue to market products under the Ultimate brand and will honor all warranties on existing products. Products included in the procurement include all finger inserts, thumb solids, interchangeable thumbs, polishes, cleaners, and ball plugs offerings.

“The Ultimate acquisition allows us to leverage all of our consumer products resources to continue investing in the development of new products,” said Brian Graham, Brunswick’s vice president of Consumer and Aftermarket Products.

Roger Brunette, Ultimate’s chief executive officer, commented, “In the history of the bowling industry, Brunswick has done more to support competitive bowling and bowlers than any company in the industry. We’re confident that we’re leaving Ultimate in great hands.”

Related Articles

Brunswick Bowling CEO Brent Perrier to retire; CFO Corey Dykstra to succeed as CEO