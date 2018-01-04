Brunswick, Dream-Bowl Palace extend Euro Challenge partnership through 2021

Ads

Brunswick Bowling Products, the worldwide market leader in bowling products has announced that it has renewed a contract naming Dream-Bowl Palace the host of the Brunswick Euro Challenge until 2021.

The 15th annual Brunswick Euro Challenge (BEC) will be held March 10-18, 2018, welcoming bowlers from more than 30 countries as they compete for a total prize purse of €105,000 (approximately $124,420). This will be the sixth year that Dream-Bowl Palace has hosted.

“Dream-Bowl Palace and the Knöbl family have been wonderful hosts to the tournament,” said John Prokopec, Brunswick Bowling director of international sales.

“They run a consistent and professional tournament. The size of their facility and its centralized location in Europe is great for competitors and spectators alike.”

Located in Unterföhring in suburban Munich, Dream-Bowl Palace has 52 lanes on one floor and is Europe’s biggest bowling center.

The 15th Brunswick Euro Challenge is the fourth stop on the 2018 European Bowling Tour (EBT) and one of only two EBT “platinum” tournaments, the highest of the five EBT tournament levels (satellite, bronze, silver, gold and platinum).

Since its start in 2004, the Brunswick Euro Challenge has established itself as one of the largest bowling events in Europe, attracting a mix of promising amateur players and PBA stars from Europe, Asia, and the U.S.

“The BEC is the most recognized tournament in Europe and has bowlers competing from all over the continent,” said Prokopec. “We take pride in the opportunity to support the sport of bowling and bring so many talented athletes together.”

Qualifying begins on March 10 and continues through March 17. Finals will be held on Sunday, March 18, for the top 64 qualifying players.