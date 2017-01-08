Butturff, Brummett lead after fourth round at 2017 USBC Team USA Trials

of Tempe, Arizona, andof Fort Wayne, Indiana, found their way back to the top of the standings after four rounds at the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials in Las Vegas.

Butturff, who held a share of the lead after Round 2, regained the men’s lead after finishing in 15th place Saturday for a total of 45 ranking points. Brummett, who led the tournament’s opening round on the women’s side, paced the field at Sunset Station’s Strike Zone Bowling Center on Saturday and leads with 26 points.

The players earn points based on their finishing positions in each qualifying round. The top bowler of the block earns one ranking point, second place earns two points, etc., with the lowest total of ranking points after the five six-game blocks determining the 2017 USBC Team USA Trials champions.

Butturff (pictured left) has been steady throughout the first four days of competition, averaging more than 228 across four World Bowling oil patterns. The left-hander posted a 1,359 total Saturday on the 44-foot Tokyo condition and has continued to make the right decisions on moves throughout the week.

“Normally, when lefties encounter the transition from the righties moving left on the longer patterns, we move left,” said Butturff, a two-time Professional Bowlers Association Tour champion. “This week, I’ve been moving right, increasing the speed and taking some hand out of it, and it has worked. I’ve been able to stay pretty consistent the whole week. Hopefully, I will be able to do the same tomorrow.”

Matt Russo (right) of Millstone Township, New Jersey, who led after Friday’s third round, sits in second place overall with 58 points. Steven Badovinac of Monument, Colorado, is third with 63 points, AJ Johnson of Oswego, Illinois, is fourth with 73 points and defending Team USA Trials champion Marshall Kent of Yakima, Washington, is fifth with 75 points.

Johnson (left) bounced back from a 52nd-place finish during Round 3 to lead Saturday’s round with a 1,490 total, a 248.33 average. Justin Carl of Albany, New York, finished in second with 1,427 and William Boston of Evansville, Indiana, was third with 1,423.

Richard Paul III of Winton, California, rolled the only perfect game Saturday, the seventh of the week for the men, on his way to an 11th-place finish with 1,378.

After starting Saturday’s round with games of 219 and 217, Sydney Brummett (right) averaged 259 in her final four games with scores of 237, 290, 246 and 263 for a 1,472 total to lead the women and move back into the overall lead.

“I had good ball reaction, and when that happens, it really loosens up your swing,” said Brummett, who earned a spot on Junior Team USA 2017 through the 2016 Junior Gold Championships.

“Having good ball motion and a little bit of room on the lane is nice, and I felt comfortable. I’ve been taking it one day at a time and treating each day like an individual tournament, so the last four days are completely over. I’m going to try and get as many pins as possible tomorrow and hope it turns out well.”

Kelly Kulick (left) of Union, New Jersey, held onto the second spot with 27 points. Round 3 leader Missy Parkin of Laguna Hills, California, is third with 37 points, and Erin McCarthy of Omaha, Nebraska, and Shannon O’Keefe of O’Fallon, Illinois, are tied for fourth place with 41 points.

O’Keefe (right) finished second in Saturday’s daily standings with a 1,425 total. Rebecca Gotterbarn of Garden City, New York, was third with 1,381.

The United States National Amateur Bowling Championships also is being contested during Team USA Trials. The top three amateur men and top three amateur women after Sunday’s final round of qualifying will advance to a stepladder finals, which will determine the U.S. Amateur champions. The winners will earn spots on Team USA.

The top three amateurs on the men’s side are Russo (58 ranking points), Badovinac (63 points) and AJ Chapman of Wichita, Kansas (76 points). The top three amateurs for the women are Brummett (26 points), Stephanie Zavala of Downey, California (43 points), and Julia Bond of Aurora, Illinois (52 points).

To be eligible for the U.S. Amateur, a bowler must not hold or have held a professional membership (PBA or Professional Women’s Bowling Association) in the preceding year. Also, anyone who has won a professional title (regional, national or senior) as a professional is not eligible to compete as an amateur.

Competition continues Sunday at 11 a.m. Eastern with the final round of women’s qualifying on the 44-foot Tokyo oil pattern. BOWL.com’s BowlTV will provide wire-to-wire coverage of the event, including the U.S. Amateur stepladder finals, starting at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

A minimum of 12 men and 12 women will join Team USA 2017. The top four men and top four women at the 2017 Team USA Trials, based on ranking points, will earn automatic spots, while two additional men and two additional women will be selected by the National Selection Committee from the pool of players that competed during the week at Sunset Station.

The National Selection Committee will select a maximum of five men and five women for the team based on submitted resumes from Team USA or Junior Team USA members within the last 10 years or those in the top 25 in earnings during the 2016 PBA Tour season and top 25 in points during the 2016 PWBA Tour season.

For youth competitors, Junior Team USA 2017 will consist of 12 boys and 12 girls. The top four boys and top four girls at the 2017 Team USA Trials, based on ranking points, will earn automatic spots, while two additional boys and two additional girls from either the 2017 Team USA Trials or 2016 Junior Gold Championships will be selected by the National Selection Committee.

They will join the six boys and six girls who already earned their spots on Junior Team USA 2017 through qualifying at the 2016 Junior Gold Championships in Indianapolis.

For more information on the USBC Team USA Trials and U.S. Amateur, click here.

Related Articles

Parkin, Russo lead after three rounds at 2017 USBC Team USA Trials

Butturff, Russo and McEwan lead at 2017 USBC Team USA Trials

Brummett, Pate lead after first day at 2017 USBC Team USA Trials

2017 USBC Team USA Trials, U.S. Amateur begin Wednesday

2017 USBC Team USA Trials – Standings after Round 4

Top 20 with position, name, hometown and six-game total

Men’s Division:

Round 4 Results

Team USA Trials – Overall Standings

U.S. Amateur – Overall Standings

1, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 45

2, Matt Russo, Millstone Township, N.J., 58

3, Steven Badovinac, Monument, Colo., 63

4, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 73

5, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 75

6, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 76

7, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 83

8, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 85

9, Cortez Schenck, Phoenix, 96

10, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 107

T11, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 108

T11, Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 108

13, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 112

14, Thomas McNeal, Seattle, 114

15, Perry Crowell IV, Hoquiam, Wash., 118

16, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 127

17, Brandon Biondo, Carpentersville, Ill., 136

18, Steve Smith, San Diego, 137

19, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 141

20, John Janawicz, Winter Haven, Fla., 144

Women’s Division:

Round 4 Results

Team USA Trials – Overall Standings

U.S. Amateur – Overall Standings

1, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind., 26

2, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 27

3, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif., 37

T4, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 41

T4, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill., 41

6, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif., 43

7, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz., 49

8, Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., 52

9, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis., 56

T10, Josie Earnest, Nashville, Tenn., 67

T10, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 67

12, Lauren Hoffman, Monroe Township, N.J., 77

13, Kayla Johnson, Washington, Ill., 79

14, Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill., 83

15, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 84

16, Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 87

17, Breanna Clemmer, Clover, S.C., 95

18, Sarah Lokker, New Baltimore, Mich., 98

19, Laura Branch, Victor, N.Y., 99

20, Paige Kraushaar, Crown Point, Ind., 112