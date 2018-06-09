California pair celebrates doubles lead at 2018 USBC Women’s Championships

of San Ramon, California, andof Castro Valley, California, celebrated their birthdays in style by rolling into the top spot in Emerald Doubles at the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships.

Carone led the charge at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, rolling games of 219, 234 and 225 for a 678 series, while Pisani added 165, 173 and 179 for a 517 set to push the pair to a 1,195 total. Gretchen Rieder of Richmond, Minnesota, and Angela Kiess of Albany, Minnesota, previously led Emerald Doubles with 1,105.

Both Carone and Pisani (featured photo, r-l) enjoyed their birthdays just days before taking the lead in Reno, but they nearly had their on-lane celebration cut short.

When they first arrived in town, the plan was for Carone to bowl doubles with one of their new teammates, but she didn’t want to break from the tradition they shared as doubles partners over the course of their tournament career.

“Lynette bowled her socks off,” said Pisani, a 61-year-old right-hander who made her fifth tournament appearance. “When’s she happy and gets in that groove, she can’t be stopped. We care about doing well, but we make sure not to get too tense. If you get tense, you won’t bowl well.”

Carone’s big number in doubles also helped her move toward the top of the Emerald All-Events standings. She added sets of 561 in singles and 491 in team to finish with a 1,730 total, placing her second overall. Wendy Mann (right) of South Elgin, Illinois, leads with 1,799.

“It was exciting today,” said Carone, a 59-year-old left-hander making her 10th USBC Women’s Championships appearance. “I got here ready to bowl.”

Emerald Doubles includes bowlers with combined entering averages of 320-349, and Emerald All-Events features bowlers with entering averages of 160-174.

California team takes Ruby lead at National Bowling Stadium

TTC Ladies 1 of Alta Loma, California, used a strong second game to propel to the top of the Ruby Team standings at the 2018 USBC Women’s Championships with a 2,176 total.

After a 664 start, the team posted games of 796 and 716 to cruise into the lead. Dolls with Bowling Balls of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, previously led with 2,126.

Willetta Allen led the way for TTC Ladies 1 with a 590 series, followed by Angelena Pride (555), Michelle Ball (526) and Gail Gilchrist (505).

Ruby Team features four-player teams with combined entering averages of 650-724.

A look ahead

The famed Zodiacs of New Orleans are scheduled to make their 50th consecutive appearance at the USBC Women’s Championships on June 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The team, which has been named “The World’s Best-Dressed Bowling Team,” made its tournament debut at the 1969 event in San Diego and has donned a different costume each year since.

Linda Prattini, the group’s founder, is scheduled to make her 52nd consecutive Women’s Championships appearance and is bringing five four-player teams to the National Bowling Stadium this year.

