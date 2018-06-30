California team takes Sapphire lead at 2018 USBC Women’s Championships

The members ofof Covina, California, used a fast start and strong finish to take the Sapphire Team lead June 22 at the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships.

Led by Yolanda Williams‘ 555 series, Southern Ladies 10 (featured photo) posted games of 652, 591 and 654 at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, to move to the top of the standings with a 1,897 total. Anderson Agency No. 2 of Lakeville, Minnesota, had held the Sapphire lead since May 7 with 1,891.

Williams was joined in the performance at the NBS by Gwendolyn Bridges (474), Bonita Hampton (448) and Yvonne Iruke (420).

“This made our trip,” said Hampton, who made her fourth USBC Women’s Championships appearance. “I’m so happy it happened to us.”

Sapphire Team includes four-player teams with combined entering averages of 574 and below.

Virginia pair cruises to lead in Ruby Doubles at National Bowling Stadium

Mary Pugh of Richmond, Virginia, and Sheila Cole of North Chesterfield, Virginia (pictured above, r-l), cruised into the Ruby Doubles lead June 29 at the 2018 USBC Women’s Championships with a 1,217 total.

Pugh rolled games of 201, 203 and 247 for a 651 series to lead the way at the NBS, while Cole added scores of 181, 216 and 169 for a 566 set.

Michelle Okrent of Las Vegas and Julie Jaques of Henderson, Nevada, had taken the lead June 24 with a 1,139 total.

Ruby Doubles features bowlers with combined entering averages of 350-379.

A look ahead

Only two days of competition remain at the 2018 USBC Women’s Championships.

The 2018 event, which kicked off April 19, will have its final squad July 1 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. The final team event will be June 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

For more information on the Women’s Championships, click here.

Related Articles

Two bowlers celebrate 50 years at 2018 USBC Women’s Championships

Utah pair takes Amethyst lead at National Bowling Stadium

California pair celebrates doubles lead at 2018 USBC Women’s Championships

Mother-daughter tandem leads Sapphire Doubles at USBC Women’s

New leaders in every Diamond Division event at 2018 USBC Women’s Championships

Reno welcomes 2018 USBC Women’s Championships

99th USBC Women’s Championships 2018 gets underway in Reno

2018 USBC Women’s Championships Team Results

Top 5 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 725 and above)

1, Golden Approach Pro Shop (Rebecca Whiting, Rebekah Martin, Kelly Belzeski, Shannon Pluhowsky), Dayton, Ohio, 2,703. 2, Ballard vs. the Big “C”, Keller, Texas, 2,597. 3, Storm Nation, Brigham City, Utah, 2,586. 4, Striking Expectations LV, Las Vegas, 2,582. 5, Husker Shox, Las Vegas, 2,555.

Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 650-724)

1, TTC Ladies 1 (Gail Gilchrist, Willetta Allen, Michelle Ball, Angela Pride), Alta Loma, Calif., 2,176. 2, Dolls with Bowling Balls, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., 2,126. 3, PPBCs Gals, Torrance, Calif., 2,112. 4, Sierra Strikers, Sierra Vista, Ariz., 2,100. 5, Marcia Glaspie Team 2, Lanham, Md., 2,095.

Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 575-649)

1, LA 4 (Nina Dubois, Vada Shone, Norma Haimbach, Ida Shrader), Montgomery, La., 2,058. 2, It’s Us, Fords, N.J., 2,041. 3, Split Personalities, Littleton, Colo., 2,032. 4, Three State Rollers, Cordova, Tenn., 1,981. 5, Accurate Accounting, Yuma, Ariz., 1,979.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 574 and below)

1, Southern Ladies 10 (Gwendolyn Bridges, Yvonne Iruke, Bonita Hampton, Yolanda Williams), Covina, Calif., 1,897. 2, Anderson Agency No. 2, Lakeville, Minn., 1,891. 3, Alley Oops 2, Carrizo Springs, Texas, 1,864. 4, Rural Operators, Reeds Spring, Mo., 1,849. 5, Wyoming Wild Bunch, Thermopolis, Wyo., 1,843.

2018 USBC Women’s Championships Doubles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 380 and above)

1, Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash./Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif., 1,405. 2, Jadee Scott-Jones, Newport, R.I./Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I., 1,398. 3, Ashley Bell, New Berlin, Wis./Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis., 1,361. 4, Emily Fagan, Las Vegas/Adrienne Hare, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,353. 5, Brittany Himmelreich, Cressona, Pa./Mandy Wilson, Dayton, Ohio, 1,348.

Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 350-379)

1, Sheila Cole, North Chesterfield, Va./Mary Pugh, Richmond, Va., 1,217. 2, Michelle Okrent, Las Vegas/Julie Jaques, Henderson, Nev., 1,139. 3, Bre Higgins, North Platte, Neb./Cindy Johnson, Loveland, Colo., 1,135. 4, Cynthia Littles, San Antonio/Tanya Myers, New Braunfels, Texas, 1,133. 5, Brittany Wilson, Chicago/Ritzel Velarde, Schaumburg, Ill., 1,130.

Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 320-349)

1, Cynthia Pisani, Castro Valley, Calif./Lynette Carone, San Ramon, Calif., 1,195. 2, Kristin Kerr, Grants Pass, Ore./Ashley Kerr, Brookings, Ore., 1,158. 3, Cheri Zacherson/Sandy Gilly, Grantsville, Utah, 1,114. 4, Gretchen Rieder, Richmond, Minn./Angela Kiess, Albany, Minn., 1,105. 5. Jessica Slagle, Kirby, Wyo./Ella Parker, Thermopolis, Wyo., 1,098.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 290-319)

1, Katrice Woods/Barbara Woods, Dodge City, Kan., 1,088. 2, Michelle Barnette, Leroy, Mich./Rose Swaffer, Cadillac, Mich., 1,081. 3, Donna Ishii, Caruthers, Calif./Alyssa Ishii, Chino Hills, Calif., 1,065. 4, Rachel Ruiz, Covina, Calif./Jessica Ting, Valinda, Calif., 1,061. 5, Angie Hand/Julie Battershaw, Valentine, Neb., 1,050.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with combined averages of 260-289)

1, Laura Smith, Glenwood, Utah/Lisa Lott, Elsinore, Utah, 1,011. 2, Ruby Wiley, Winston-Salem, N.C./Gail Davis, Albany, Ga., 995. 3, Joyce Crosby/Carolyn Crosby, Brooksville, Fla., 980. 4, Leona Parker/Heather Mullaney, Baltimore, 978. 5, Patricia Areias, Carson City, Nev./Elizabeth Kenny, Brookfield, Ill., 976.

Topaz

(For bowlers with combined averages of 259 and below)

1, Lisa Henderson, Odenton, Md./Julie Carter, Linthicum, Md., 954. 2, Celeste Tempel, Menifee, Calif./Michele Jewett, Lake Elsinore, Calif., 926. 3, Gail Crews, Bowling Green, Fla./Judith Rowe, Sebring, Fla., 923. 4, Stephanie Krehbiel, Bonney Lake, Wash./Shannon Sison, Auburn, Wash., 897. 5, Tina Jennings, Seven Points, Texas/Laurie Johnson, Kemp, Texas, 862.

2018 USBC Women’s Championships Singles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Joely O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 754. 2, Brenda Axel, Oceanside, Calif., 740. 3, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb., 732. 4, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago, 729. 5, Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill., 720.

Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Desirae Armstrong, Ogden, Utah, 682. 2, Kitty Colgrove, Alexandria, Minn., 663. 3, Briana Zabierek, Lockport, Ill., 649. 4, Lana Frazier, Paterson, N.J., 644. 5, Toni Townsend, Galveston, Texas, 641.

Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 638. 2, Kim Jones, Waukegan, Ill., 618. 3, Lisa Perreault, Grand Forks, N.D., 611. 4, Jazzmine Vreeland, Payette, Idaho, 602. 5, Sandy Dietz, Santa Barbara, Calif., 601.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Jennifer Williamson, Stafford, Va., 582. 2, Sue Moen, Roscoe, Ill., 580. 3(tie), Shirley Johnson, Accokeek, Md., and Kimberly St. Romain, Baytown, Texas, 572. 5(tie), Paige Skinker, Murrieta, Calif., and Gwendolynn Edwards, Bellevue, Neb., 568.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Peggy Burchard, Sycamore, Ill., 549. 2, Carolyn Rice, Casa Grande, Ariz., 542. 3, Mary Brown, Gate, Okla., 541. 4, Linda Lam, Oak Park, Ill., 537. 5, Mary Pierson, Hastings, Minn., 533.

Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Francis Scoggins, Andrews, Texas, 531. 2, Regan Housekeeper, Orem, Utah, 522. 3, Patricia Feiteira, Wailuku, Hawaii, 509. 4, Jeana Doll, Sweet Home, Ore., 508. 5, Noreen Nunes, Orland, Calif., 498.

2018 USBC Women’s Championships All-Events Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Julia Bond, Aurora Ill., 2,128. 2, Diandra Asbaty Chicago, 2,086. 3, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 2,065. 4, Adrienne Hare, Rio Rancho, N.M., 2,046. 5, Ingellimar Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,043.

Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Briana Zabierek, Lockport, Ill., 1,862. 2, Margo Beck, Richmond, Va., 1,765. 3, Tina Armijo, Tijeras, N.M., 1,752. 4, Melinda Neal, Moreno Valley, Calif., 1,745. 5, Angela Gates, Delta, Colo., 1,743.

Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 1,799. 2, Kelly Teague, Milwaukee, 1,738. 3, Lynette Carone, San Ramon, Calif., 1,730. 4, Donna Ray, Rock Hill, S.C., 1,706. 5, Barbara Root, Tacoma, Wash., 1,686.

Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Kimberly St. Romain, Baytown, Texas, 1,591. 2, Carol Quesnel, Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, 1,585. 3, Marilyn Barcelona, Lemoore, Calif., 1,574. 4, Stacey Schoenberg, St. Stephen, Minn., 1,572. 5, Wendi Wise, Seattle, 1,565.

Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Mary Pierson, Hastings, Minn., 1,501. 2, Vickie Hensley, Mineral Wells, Texas, 1,491. 3, Jackie Madden, Little Rock, Ark., 1,480. 4, Tamara Foster, New Palestine, Ind. 1,477. 5, Barb Stanton, Winnemucca, Nev., 1,471.

Topaz



(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Regan Housekeeper, Orem, Utah, 1,375. 2, Julie Carter, Linthicum, Md., 1,357. 3, Carolyn Marcus, Ten Sleep, Wyo., 1,344. 4, Debra Ansbach, Williams, Ariz., 1,341. 5, Lynn Okopinski, Milwaukee, 1,336.