Canada, Guatemala, Mexico and Puerto Rico win Masters gold medals

Under16 all-events championsof Mexico andof Puerto Rico won the gold medals in boys and girls masters, respectively, whileof Canada andof Guatemala finished the 2017 PABCON Youth Championships in Monterrey, Mexico with victory in the Under21 divisions.

The top eight players in all-events in the U16 divisions and the top 16 in the U21 divisions determined the masters champions in single-elimination best-of-three games match play in bracket system.

Lugo swept all three matches, two-games-to-none to win his third gold medal of the Championships after doubles and all-events, defeating Samuel Jaramillo of Colombia in the U16 boys title match, 213-168 and 264-184.

Jaramillo, earned the silver medal, while Marco Florez of Mexico and Javier Muñiz of Puerto Rico, who fell to Lugo and Jaramillo in the semifinals, both got a bronze medal.

Delgado lost the first game in her quarterfinal match then won six consecutive games, including a 220-164 and 165-124 two-game victory over Ana Sada of Mexico to wrap up her third gold medal after mixed team and all-events.

Sada took the silver medal. Her compatriot Karla Sandoval and Daniela Gonzalez of Colombia shared bronze.

Bowden posted some big games on his way to the gold medal in the boys U21 division, his fifth medal of this Championships. Besides another gold medal in the team event, Bowden earned silver in doubles and bronze in trios and all-events.

In the gold medal match, Bowden denied all-events champion Alberto Quesada‘s for his third gold medal by defeating the Costa Rican, 2-0, including games of 288-172 and 208-178.

Quesada had to settle for silver, while Sergio Villanueva of Mexico and Brandon Biondo, USA, got bronze. Villanueva set one of high lights in his 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Benjamin Martinez by posting games of 269 and 290.

Ana Morales, who barely made the cut to the U21 girls masters in 14th place, captured the second gold medal of this Championships for Guatemala by defeating Sydney Brummett, USA, 2-0, including scores of 241-197 and 192-180.

Brummett earned the silver medal, while her team mate and four-time gold medalist (singles, doubles, trios and all-events) Stephanie Schwartz and No. 15 seed Isabella Correa of Colombia had to settle for bronze.

The 2017 Pan American Bowling Confederation Youth Championships was held from September 2-9 at Bol Obispado in Monterrey, Mexico. The premiere event for youth bowlers in World Bowling’s American Zone drew 107 youth bowlers from 13 countries, 76 (48 boys and 28 girls) in the Under-21 division and 31 (16 boys and 15 girls) in the Under-16 division.

Players competed for gold, silver and bronze medals in Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles (U16 only), Trios (U21 only), four-player Team, All-Events and Masters.

2017 PABCON Youth Championships – U16 Boys Masters

Gold: Luis Lugo, Mexico

Silver: Samuel Jaramillo, Colombia

Bronze: Marco Florez, Mexico, and Javier Muñiz, Puerto Rico

Quarterfinals:

#1 Luis Lugo, Mexico, def. #8 Juan Rincon, Colombia, 2-0

(217-153, 181-140)

#5 Marco Florez, Mexico, def. #4 Edgar Burgos, Puerto Rico, 2-1

(197-259, 195.178, 190-151)

#6 Javier Muñiz, Puerto Rico, def. #3 Diego Aguilar, Guatemala, 2-1

(149-197, 213-147, 181-179)

#2 Samuel Jaramillo, Colombia, def. #7 Paul Higashionna, Peru, 2-0

(187-155, 158-156)

Semifinals:

#1 Luis Lugo, Mexico, def. #5 Marco Florez, Mexico, 2-0

(208-162, 177-174)

#2 Samuel Jaramillo, Colombia, def. #6 Javier Muñiz, Puerto Rico, 2-0

(199-152, 143-132)

Championship:

#1 Luis Lugo, Mexico, def. #2 Samuel Jaramillo, Colombia, 2-0

(213-168, 264-184)

2017 PABCON Youth Championships – U16 Girls Masters



Gold: Natalia Delgado, Puerto Rico

Silver: Ana Sada, Mexico

Bronze: Karla Sandoval, Mexico, and Daniela Gonzalez, Colombia

Quarterfinals:

#1 Natalia Delgado, Puerto Rico, def. #8 Amy Sanchez, Guatemala, 2-1

(182-209, 205-183, 175-162)

#5 Karla Sandoval, Mexico, def. #4 Alejandra Herrera, Colombia, 2-1

(171-172, 201-164, 221-208)

#3 Ana Sada, Mexico, def. #6 Maria Aguiluz, Costa Rica, 2-0

(179-156, 188-179)

#7 Daniela Gonzalez, Colombia, def. #2 Pamela Perez, Puerto Rico, 2-0

(235-156, 225-193)

Semifinals:

#1 Natalia Delgado, Puerto Rico, def. #5 Karla Sandoval, Mexico, 2-0

(209-182, 204-197)

#3 Ana Sada, Mexico, def. #7 Daniela Gonzalez, Colombia, 2-0

(184-179, 181-180)

Championship:

#1 Natalia Delgado, Puerto Rico, def. #3 Ana Sada, Mexico, 2-0

(220-164, 165-124)

2017 PABCON Youth Championships – U21 Boys Masters

Gold: Jakob Bowden, Canada

Silver: Alberto Quesada, Costa Rica

Bronze: Sergio Villanueva, Mexico, and Brandon Biondo, USA

Round of 16:

#1 Alberto Quesada, Costa Rica, def. #16 Kennon McFalls, USA, 2-1

(195-267, 200-181, 235-166)

#9 Yannick Roos, Aruba, def. #8 Marc Antoine Caron, Canada, 2-0

(197-184, 200-172)

#5 Benjamin Martinez, Mexico, def. #12 Toscano Luconi, Costa Rica, 2-0

(257-177, 226-196)

#4 Sergio Villanueva, Mexico, def. #13 Alejandro Ishikawa, Peru, 2-1

(210-191, 175-200, 196-178)

#3 Jakob Bowden, Canada, def. #14 Felipe Gil, Colombia, 2-0

(224-173, 235-223)

#11 Sebastian Yuzuriha, Peru, def. #6 Jeffrey Mann, USA, 2-0

(192-148, 219-1559

#10 Brandon Biondo, USA, def. #7 Jorge Rodriguez, Puerto Rico, 2-1

(200-177, 201-208, 247-210)

#2 Cortez Schenck, USA, def. #15 Gregory Morin Jr., Dominican Republic, 2-0

(219-182, 236-181)

Quarterfinals:

#1 Alberto Quesada, Costa Rica, def. #9 Yannick Roos, Aruba, 2-0

(177-160, 220-198)

#4 Sergio Villanueva, Mexico, def. #5 Benjamin Martinez, Mexico, 2-0

(269-204, 290-180)

#3 Jakob Bowden, Canada, def. #11 Sebastian Yuzuriha, Peru, 2-1

(191-209, 195-149, 232-193)

#10 Brandon Biondo, USA, def. #2 Cortez Schenck, USA, 2-0

(181-156, 186-161)

Semifinals:

#1 Alberto Quesada, Costa Rica, def. #4 Sergio Villanueva, Mexico, 2-1

(182-199, 219-209, 268-158)

#3 Jakob Bowden, Canada, def. #10 Brandon Biondo, USA, 2-0

(245-200, 246-220)

Championship:

#3 Jakob Bowden, Canada, def. #1 Alberto Quesada, Costa Rica,

(288-172, 208-178)

2017 PABCON Youth Championships – U21 Girls Masters

Gold: Ana Morales, Guatemala

Silver: Sydney Brummett, USA

Bronze: Stephanie Schwartz, USA, and Isabella Correa, Colombia

Round of 16:

#1 Stephanie Schwartz, USA, def. #16 Karla Salazar, Mexico, 2-1

(203-193, 247-250, 208-171)

#8 Julia Bond, USA, def. #9 Tiffany Griffith, Canada, 2-0

(206-192, 256-189)

#12 Brittney Turcotte, Canada, def. #5 Laura Plazas, Colombia, 2-1

(197-212, 186-157, 198-160)

#4 Sydney Brummett, USA, def. #13 Raquel Orozco, Mexico, 2-0

(253-223, 203-170)

#14 Ana Morales, Guatemala, def. #3 Paola Limon, Mexico, 2-1

(159-178, 204-200, 223-182)

#11 Mykaela Mitchell, Canada, def. #6 Tayshaye Naranjo, Puerto Rico, 2-0

(186-168, 131-192, 210-196)

#7 Ericka Quesada, Costa Rica, def. #10 Sarah Sanes, Puerto Rico, 2-0

(180-175, 176-158)

#15 Isabella Correa, Colombia, def. #2 Breanna Clemmer, USA, 2-0

(194-170, 233-215)

Quarterfinals:

#1 Stephanie Schwartz, USA, def. #8 Julia Bond, USA, 2-0

(174-130, 214-199)

#4 Sydney Brummett, USA, def. #12 Brittney Turcotte, Canada, 2-0

(211-181, 228-151)

#14 Ana Morales, Guatemala, def. #11 Mykaela Mitchell, Canada, 2-0

(194-169, 201-186)

#15 Isabella Correa, Colombia, def. #7 Ericka Quesada, Costa Rica, 2-1

162-198, 222-136, 193-182)

Semifinals:

#4 Sydney Brummett, USA, def. #1 Stephanie Schwartz, USA, 2-1

(202-205, 216-182, 219-156)

#14 Ana Morales, Guatemala, def. #15 Isabella Correa, Colombia, 2-0

(192-154, 195-190)

Championship:

#14 Ana Morales, Guatemala, def. #4 Sydney Brummett, USA, 2-0

(241-197, 192-180)