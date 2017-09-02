Carsten W. Hansen leads penultimate qualifying day at Odense International

of Denmark stepped up with a chance at the qualifying lead in the 10th squad of the Odense International Friday evening before falling just short, settling into third place in the overall standings at Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark.

The 2015 world champion in trios (above) started his six-game series with 276, 246, 224, 241, 201 and finished with 209 for 1393 (232.17 average), but that wasn’t enough to catch his compatriots Lars Nielsen (right) and Mikael Brændeskov, who lead the 105-player field from 10 countries with 1399 and 1397, respectively.

Hansen pushed back his 2015 world championship-winning teammate, Thomas Larsen (left), to fourth place with 1366. Francois Louw of South Africa, who led the 21 bowlers in squad 9 Friday afternoon with 1343, sits in fifth place with his high score of 1351.

Places six and seven belonged to Danes Jimmy Mortensen and Jesper Agerbo (right) with 1351 and 1316, who were followed by Ghanim Aboujassoum, one of six Qatar national team members in the field, in eighth place with 1309.

Rounding out the top 10, who will receive up to 140 bonus pins for the first round of the finals, were Jan Andersen of Denmark and Irish two-hander Christopher Sloan (left), who were tied at 1301. Andersen had the higher last game which breaks the tie.

Former world and European champion, Mai Ginge Jensen (right) of Denmark was next to Hansen in squad 10 with 1296, including 48 pins women’s handicap, to move into 13th place. She is the best of 28 women in the field and one of just four above the qualifying cut line.

Sanna Pasanen (left) of Finland totaled 1253 pins in squad 9 to take 19th place, while Maxime de Rooij of Germany fell six spots on Friday to 21st place with 1249.

Former World Ranking Masters winner Britt Brøndsted (right) of Denmark currently holds the 24th and last spot to advance from the overall qualifying standings with 1242, an average of 207 including handicap.

Qualifying continues on Saturday, September 2, with squads 11, 12 and 13 scheduled to start at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) and concludes with the Desperado Squad slated for 9 p.m.

The Odense International 2017 is the ninth stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the second of three EBT “Satellite” tournaments this season, the lowest of the five EBT categories. The tournament will be held from August 27 through September 3 at 20-lane Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark.

Players compete for total prize money of 113.000 Danish Kronor (DKK) or roughly 15.190 Euro with 12.000 DKK (3.360 Euro) going to the winner, 12.000 DKK to the runner-up and 6.000 apiece to the third and fourth place finishers. Low to cash is 32nd place worth 1.800 DKK or 242 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) got underway on Sunday, August 27, and concludes Saturday, Sept. 2, with squad 13, followed by the ultimate one-game Desperado Squad. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 32 players qualify for the finals, including the top 24 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top two players each from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-4 and 5-8, who are not among the top 24, one player each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list and the top 2 players of the Desperado Squad.

The Turbo 1 and 2 winners are the players with the highest score in the fifth (Turbo 1) and sixth (Turbo 2) game in any of the qualifying series (optional; extra entry fee required).

The top 10 qualifiers receive bonus pins for the first round of the finals as follows:

Qualifying winner: 140 pins; 2nd place: 120; 3rd place: 100; 4th place: 80; 5th place: 60; 6th place: 50; 7th place: 40; 8th place: 30; 9th place: 20; and 10th place: 10.

All 32 finalists bowl six games. The top 16 with the highest six-game total including bonus pins and women’s handicap advance to the second round with the total pinfall carried forward.

Those 16 bowl an additional four games to cut to the top 8 who will be seeded 1-8 for the match play finals featuring one-game rounds. In each round, the highest seeded player selects his opponent, then the second-highest seeded player, and so on.

The four winners of the Round of 8 plus two “lucky losers” (the two highest scoring players of the four losers) advance. The three winners of the Round of 6 plus one lucky loser go to the semifinals. The winners of that round bowl for the title.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

2017 Odense International – Standings after Qualifying Squad 10/13

Top 24 players, the top two players each from a separate leaderboard of Squads 1-4 and 5-8, who are not among the top 24, one player each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list and the top 2 players of the Desperado Squad advance to the finals on Sunday, Sept. 3.