Carsten Warming Hansen advances to Round 4, wins 2017 EBT ranking

of Denmark posted his second consecutive three-game series over 700 to not only advance to the fourth round of the Norwegian Open finals but also to seal the victory in the 2017 European Bowling Tour men’s point ranking.

Hansen (pictured above), who rolled a 763 series in the previous round at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo used games of 269, 205 and 238 to lead the third round with 712 and an average of 237.33.

As his lone rival for the 2017 ranking crown, Pontus Andersson (left) of Sweden failed to advance to the fourth round, finishing just six pins off the pace for the top 8 in ninth place with 642, Hansen will finish the 2017 EBT season atop the men’s leaderboard.

Linus Carle of Sweden close his series with a huge 277 game to make the fifth cut in second place with 698. Glenn Morten Pedersen was the top Norwegian bowler in third place with 691, closely followed by his compatriots Jens Mathiesen (right) and Tor Inge Jansen in fourth and fifth place with 687 and 685, respectively.

Arnar Davíð Jónsson (left) of Iceland advanced in sixth position with 680 and was followed by Mattias Wetterberg of Sweden in seventh place with 672. Mathiessen (262), Jansen (256), Jónsson (256) and Wetterberg (257) all closed with big games to make the cut.

Mikael Roos (right) of Sweden, who started with 239 and 222 closed with 187 to capture the eighth and last spot with 648.

The top 8 will meet the top 8 qualifiers in the fourth round.

60 out of 209 players survived the qualifying cut. The semi-final round on Saturday evening trimmed the field to 40 players who determine the champion in five three-game round with the first four rounds starting from scratch.

The field is cut to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl an additional three-game block with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward. The player with the highest six-game total earns the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 ranking points (men and women in separate divisions).

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Bowlingdigital provides onsite coverage from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday all the way through to the finals on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick – Round 3 Results

Top 8 advance to fourth round; Places 9-16 finish in 17th to 24th place, earn 3.500 NOK.