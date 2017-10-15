Carsten Warming Hansen averages over 250 to lead Final Round 2 in Oslo

European Bowling Tour point ranking leaderof Denmark averaged 254.33 to lead the second round of the final in the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick Sunday at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo.

The 2014 World Champoion in trios (pictured bove) improved every game, posting scores of 237, 257 and 269 for 763 total.

Glenn Morten Pedersen (left) of Norway was just 10 pins behind in second place after closing his 753 set with 268 and 258. Mattias Wetterberg of Sweden was the third player who surpassed the 700-mark with 708.

Mattias Jansson of Sweden (4th, 676), Skúli Freyr Sigurdsson of Iceland (5th, 672), Mikael Roos of Sweden (right; 6th, 670) amd two-hander Christopher Sloan of Ireland (7th, 666) finished within 18 pins above the cutline

Round 1 leader Robert Lindberg of Sweden was the cut with 658 and an average of 219.33.

The last three women in the finals, Jenny Karlsson (left; 10th, 648), Ida Andersson (13th, 618) and Nina Flack (right; 14th, 607) from Sweden, got eliminated, finishing 1, 2 and 3 in the women’s ranking, respectively.

The top 8 will meet qualifiers 9 to 16 in the third round.

60 out of 209 players survived the qualifying cut. The semi-final round on Saturday evening trimmed the field to 40 players who determine the champion in five three-game round with the first four rounds starting from scratch.

The field is cut to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl an additional three-game block with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward. The player with the highest six-game total earns the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 ranking points (men and women in separate divisions).

The Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick runs from Oct. 6-15 at 26-lane Veitvet Bowling Center in Norway’s capital city of Oslo and is the 11th and final stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and also the last of three EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season.

The tournament offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 29.305 Euro), 36.000 NOK more than last year, with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.795 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 213 Euro for 60th place.

Bowlingdigital provides onsite coverage from Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday all the way through to the finals on Sunday, October 15, completed in the late afternoon.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters April 23, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Carsten Warming Hansen (586 points) of Denmark and Sweden’s Pontus Andersson (557) will determine the 2017 EBT men’s point ranking winner. Both players advanced to the finals.

Jenny Wegner of Sweden has already sealed the victory in the women’s division. Nevertheless, the Norwegian Open will decide the top eight men and top eight women in the respective point ranking, who will qualify for the EBT Masters.

Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick – Round 2 Results

Top 8 advance to third round; Places 9-16 finish in 25th to 32nd place, earn 3.000 NOK.