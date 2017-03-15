CBS Sports Network to televise 23 bowling events in 2017

The best professional, collegiate and youth bowling tournaments once again will be nationally televised onas part of its agreement with the United States Bowling Congress.

The 23-event national television package features live coverage of the U.S. Open, a major event on the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour, and live or same-day coverage of the four major tournaments on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour – the USBC Queens, Go Bowling PWBA Championship, U.S. Women’s Open and PWBA Tour Championships.

“We are thrilled to showcase the sport of bowling on CBS Sports Network through this extensive national television package,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy (left) said. “From May to September, bowling will be appointment watching nearly every Tuesday in primetime for a national audience.”

The national television schedule kicks off May 2 with the Intercollegiate Singles Championships, and CBS Sports Network will televise at least one bowling show each week through the PWBA Tour Championships on Sept. 6.

In between, there will be 13 shows from the PWBA Tour, the finals of the Intercollegiate Team Championships, and the title matches of the Junior Gold Championships presented by the Brands of Ebonite International, and the USA Bowling National Championships presented by Sixlets.

The national television schedule will conclude with the live stepladder finals of the U.S. Open on Nov. 1.

The PWBA Tour, U.S. Open and youth events are collaboratively funded with the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America.

“We will have 23 weeks of shows for bowling, which is an opportunity to promote the sport and our partners to a national television audience,” said BPAA Executive Director Frank DeSocio (right).

“The chance to keep bowling top of mind every week with a consistent schedule delivers a great benefit for the entire bowling industry.”

Most events will be televised on Tuesdays in primetime as 20 of the 23 shows will start between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (Eastern) and 15 of the shows will start at 8 p.m. (Eastern).

The PWBA Tour portion of the schedule kicks off with the live stepladder finals of the USBC Queens from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Tuesday, May 23, at 10 p.m. (Eastern). Finals of the regular-season PWBA events will taped on location at the major event sites.

Complete CBS Sports Network Television Schedule

All times Eastern; subject to change

Tue., May 2 Intercollegiate Championships – Women’s Singles, 8 p.m.

Tue. May 9 Intercollegiate Championships – Men’s Singles, 8 p.m.

Mon., May 15 Intercollegiate Championships – Women’s Team, 8 p.m.

Tue., May 23 USBC Queens, Baton Rouge, La., 10 p.m.

Tue., May 30 Intercollegiate Championships – Men’s Team, 8 p.m.

Tue., June 6 PWBA Sonoma County Open, Rohnert Park, Calif., 8 p.m.

Tue., June 13 PWBA Storm Sacramento Open, Citrus Heights, Calif., 8 p.m.

Tue., June 20 PWBA Fountain Valley Open, Fountain Valley, Calif., 8 p.m.

Sun., June 25 Go Bowling PWBA Players Championship, Green Bay, Wis., noon (live)

Tue., July 4 PWBA Wichita Open, Wichita, Kan., 8 p.m.

Tue., July 11 Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open, Lincoln, Neb., 8 p.m.

Tue., July 18 PWBA Greater Detroit Open, Canton, Mich., 8 p.m.

Tue., July 25 Junior Gold Championships – U12, Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 1 Junior Gold Championships – U15, Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 6 U.S. Women’s Open, Plano, Texas, noon (live)

Tue., Aug. 8 Junior Gold Championships – U20, Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 15 USA Bowling National Championships – U12, Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 15 PWBA Orlando Open, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 22 USA Bowling National Championships – U15, Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 22 PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open, Seminole, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 29 Nationwide PWBA Rochester Open, Rochester, N.Y., 8 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 6 PWBA Tour Championship, TBD, 8 p.m. (live)

Wed., Nov. 1 U.S. Open, Liverpool, N.Y., 7:30 p.m. (live)

