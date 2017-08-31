Champions named at 2017 Bowling.com Youth Open Championships

United States Bowling Congress Youth members from across the country have been recognized as champions based on their performance at the 2017 Bowling.com Youth Open Championships.

The 2017 event was held at Game of Mentor in Mentor, Ohio, on July 13-14, 21-24 and 29-30. Bowlers competed for titles in four-player team, doubles, singles and all-events competition in four age-based divisions – 20-and-under, 15-and-under, 12-and-under, 10-and-under – with separate divisions for boys and girls. There also were optional handicap divisions in each event and age division.

Ryan Winters of Livonia, Michigan, successfully defended a pair of titles at the Youth Open Championships in 2017 to highlight action in the U20 division.

Winters, who earned a spot on Junior Team USA 2018 based on his performance at the 2017 Junior Gold Championships presented by the Brands of Ebonite International, helped Livonia’s Team Michiana Take 2 to the team title for the second consecutive year with a 2,705 total, and his overall effort over nine games pushed him to the U20 boys all-events title with a 2,133 tally.

Winters successfully defended the team title alongside Jordan Shepherd and Grant Oehler, while Kevin McCune joined the quartet in 2017.

Tori Pappas of Columbus, Ohio, rolled one of the tournament’s three perfect games on her way to the U20 girls all-events win with a 2,045 total.

Louie Folgore of Monroe Township, New Jersey, and Andrew Orf of O’Fallon, Illinois, also recorded perfect games at the 2017 Youth Open. Bowling.com awarded a $100 scholarship for each perfect game rolled at the Youth Open.

In the U15 division, Amanda Naujokas of Ronkonkoma, New York, claimed titles in three of four events at Game of Mentor.

Naujokas, the 2015 U12 Junior Gold champion, won the girls doubles title with Paige Boyd of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, with a 1,299 total. She also collected wins in singles (716) and all-events (1,891).

Both 2017 U12 Junior Gold winners, Brandon Bohn of Jackson, New Jersey, and Karina Capron of Fremont, Nebraska, also recorded U12 victories at the Youth Open during their time in the Cleveland area.

Bohn helped Dream Team of Jackson, New Jersey, to the team title (2,178) and also earned the boys all-events win with a 1,869 total.

Capron teamed with Keira Magsam of Gretna, Nebraska, to claim the girls doubles title with a score of 1,240. Magsam also would earn the top spot in girls all-events with 1,736.

Gianna Brandolino of Joliet, Illinois, collected a win in each U10 event, which included helping EYT Phenoms of Schaumburg, Illinois, to the team title with a 2,065 total. She paired with Abigail Starkey of Schaumburg to win girls doubles (949) and recorded wins in girls singles and girls all-events with scores of 566 and 1,572, respectively.

In all, more than 230 teams and nearly 1,150 bowlers competed in the 2017 event in hopes of taking home scholarship money.

The 2018 Bowling.com Youth Open Championships will head to Cityview Lanes in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament dates will be July 12-13, 20-22 and 28-29.

The Youth Open is a non-qualifying tournament open to any USBC Youth member. The event is held in the same city as the Junior Gold Championships to allow youth bowlers the opportunity to compete in each event.

To learn more about the Bowling.com Youth Open Championships, click here.

2017 Bowling.com Youth Open Championships – Champions

Game of Mentor in Mentor, Ohio, USA (July 13-14, 21-24 and 29-30, 2017)

U20 Team

Scratch – Team Michiana Take 2 (Jordan Shepherd, Grant Oehler, Kevin McCune, Ryan Winters), Livonia, Mich., 2,705

Handicap – Team Florida (Brendan Carney, Janie Rice, Alexandra Prete, Derrick Wilson Jr.), Jacksonville Beach, Fla., 2,863

U20 Doubles

Scratch – Keri Ladigo, Andover, Kan./Devin Klotz, Columbia, Mo., 1,474

Handicap – Keri Ladigo, Andover, Kan./Devin Klotz, Columbia, Mo., 1,582

Girls Scratch – Olivia Farwell, Elizabethtown, Pa./Alexis Neuer, Lewisburg, Pa., 1,310

Girls Handicap – Victoria McManning, Clearwater, Fla./Jennah Lilly, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,477

U20 Singles

Boys Scratch – Brent Boho, Colgate, Wis., 786

Boys Handicap – Rob Hulse, Colts Neck, N.J., 831

Girls Scratch – Jenna Lemke, Delmar, N.Y., 720

Girls Handicap – Skylar Smith, New Milford, Conn., 788

U20 All-Events

Boys Scratch – Ryan Winters, Livonia, Mich., 2,133

Boys Handicap – Rob Hulse, Colts Neck, N.J., 2,361

Girls Scratch – Tori Pappas, Columbus, Ohio, 2,045

Girls Handicap – Annika Conrey, Mechanicsburg, Pa., 2,171

U15 Team

Scratch – 3rd Tim3s A Charm (Ryan Taylor, Justin Bohn, Cameron Hurwitz, Brandon Hyska), Jackson, N.J., 2,569

Handicap – Unicans (Shawn Middaugh, Kennedy Middaugh, Lexia Nix, Tyler Renner), Jamestown, N.D., 2,772

U15 Doubles

Scratch – Ty Collalti, Freeport, Ill./Cameron Tyler, Roscoe, Ill., 1,368

Handicap – Shawn Middaugh, Jamestown, N.D./Tyler Renner, Grand Forks, N.D., 1,510

Girls Scratch – Paige Boyd, Lebanon, Pa./Amanda Naujokas, Ronkonkoma, N.Y., 1,299

Girls Handicap – Erica Dugan, Farmingdale, N.J./Gianna Bamonte, Manalapan, N.J., 1,501

U15 Singles

Boys Scratch – Ambrose Shirk, Fredericksburg, Pa., 705

Boys Handicap – Matthew Xiques, Beachwood, N.J., 800

Girls Scratch – Amanda Naujokas, Ronkonkoma, N.Y., 716

Girls Handicap – Erica Dugan, Farmingdale, N.J., 810

U15 All-Events

Boys Scratch – Ty Collalti, Freeport, Ill., 2,096

Boys Handicap – Kyle Johns, Jacksonville, Fla., 2,304

Girls Scratch – Amanda Naujokas, Ronkonkoma, N.Y., 1,891

Girls Handicap – Gianna Bamonte, Manalapan, N.J., 2,293

U12 Team

Scratch – Dream Team (Micah Voorhis, Tommy San Filippo, Andrew Kline, Brandon Bohn), Jackson, N.J., 2,178

Handicap – Hawaii Bowlers Tour (Noah Akiona, Shaine Fujii, Chaysen Pojas, Samantha Kanehailua), Waimanalo, Hawaii, 2,725

U12 Doubles

Scratch – Noah Akiona, Waimanalo, Hawaii/Shaine Fujii, Honolulu, 1,263

Handicap – Noah Akiona, Waimanalo, Hawaii/Shaine Fujii, Honolulu, 1,548

Girls Scratch – Keira Magsam, Gretna, Neb./Karina Capron, Fremont, Neb., 1,240

Girls Handicap – Keira Magsam, Gretna, Neb./Karina Capron, Fremont, Neb., 1,501

U12 Singles

Boys Scratch – Edward Pietrasz, Dryden, N.Y., 628

Boys Handicap – Zachary Morris, Cleveland, 770

Girls Scratch – Melia Mitskavich, Dubois, Pa., 588

Girls Handicap – Rebecca Rubach, West Bend, Wis., 721

U12 All-Events

Boys Scratch – Brandon Bohn, Jackson, N.J., 1,869

Boys Handicap – Noah Akiona, Waimanalo, Hawaii, 2,263

Girls Scratch – Keira Magsam, Gretna, Neb., 1,736

Girls Handicap – Keira Magsam, Gretna, Neb., 2,150

U10 Team

Scratch – EYT Phenoms (Abigail Starkey, Landin Jordan, Griffin Jordan, Gianna Brandolino), Schaumburg, Ill., 2,065

Handicap – EYT Phenoms (Abigail Starkey, Landin Jordan, Griffin Jordan, Gianna Brandolino), Schaumburg, Ill., 2,872

U10 Doubles

Scratch – Jack Tebeau, Fairfield, Conn./Camden Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,024

Handicap – Ronald Brahmer II/Dustin Barbara, South Lyon, Mich., 1,475

Girls Scratch – Abigail Starkey, Schaumburg, Ill./Gianna Brandolino, Joliet, Ill., 949

Girls Handicap – Abigail Starkey, Schaumburg, Ill./Gianna Brandolino, Joliet, Ill., 1,357

U10 Singles

Boys Scratch – Camden Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 618

Boys Handicap – Camden Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 792

Girls Scratch – Gianna Brandolino, Joliet, Ill., 566

Girls Handicap – Gianna Brandolino, Joliet, Ill., 776

U10 All-Events

Boys Scratch – Camden Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,655

Boys Handicap – Donavan Rhee, Fort Mill, S.C., 2,194

Girls Scratch – Gianna Brandolino, Joliet, Ill., 1,572

Girls Handicap – Gianna Brandolino, Joliet, Ill., 2,202