Charlie Tapp leads first round at PBA60 Dick Weber Championship

Charlie Tapp
, a three-time winner in a 12-year career on the PBA Tour, averaged 240 to lead the first round of the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer Thursday at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The 66-year-old Tapp (above), of Kalamazoo, Mich., bowled a 1,442 six-game pinfall total with games of 224, 279, 287, 190, 237 and 225 to lead the field of 106 players 60 and older.
“I prepared pretty well for this tournament,” said Tapp, who works as a sales rep for a bowling distributor and is head coach for the Aquinas College bowling team. “I practiced pretty intensely for about four weeks and even took some lessons to get ready for it.
“It kind of felt like old times out there today,” he added. “I had a good ball reaction and I was reading the lanes real well so I’m pretty happy. In the 190 game, I had a couple splits and chopped a spare but otherwise everything was good.”
Tapp, who also owns two PBA50 Tour titles, competed on the PBA Tour from 1979-1991.
Tapp holds a narrow two-pin lead over 2008 USBC Senior Masters champion Kenny Parks (right) of Hammond, Ind., in second with a 1,440 pinfall. Rounding out the top five are Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,422; Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,404, and Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,401.
The Dick Weber Championship is the last of three events limited to players 60 and over this season. PBA Hall of Famer Tom Baker (left) won the PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open and two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr won the USBC Super Senior Classic.
Mohr (right), a Fort Wayne native who already clinched his second consecutive PBA60 Player of the Year crown, is not competing in the Dick Weber Championship because he is traveling to Munich, Germany to compete in the World Senior Championships Aug. 13-20.
Competition continues with second round qualifying Friday beginning at 11 a.m. EDT with a cut to the top 32 players for match play which begins at 5 p.m. The second match play round begins Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. which will determine the top five for the stepladder finals at noon.
Fans can catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users can download the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.
PBA60 Dick Weber Championship – First Round Results
Players with position, hometown and 6-game total. n-non-PBA member.
1, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 1,442
2, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,440
3, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,422
4, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,404
5, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,401
6, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 1,391
7, Ray Johnson, Battle Creek, Mich., 1,385
8, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 1,384
9, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,378
10, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,369
11, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,367
12, (tie) Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio and
Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 1,364
14, n-Henry Dawson, Elma, Was., 1,362
15, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 1,360
16, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,351
17, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,350
18, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 1,349
19, n-Fred McClain, Allen Park, Mich., 1,346
20, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,336
21, Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 1,333
22, n-Ron Burgess, Plymouth, Mich., 1,328
23, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,324
24, (tie) n-Ed Austreng, Waterford, Mich., and
Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,313
26, Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 1,311
27, John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 1,305
28, Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,304
29, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 1,303
30, Harv Pallas, Stevensville, Mich., 1,302
31, Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 1,301
32, Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 1,300
33, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 1,298
34, (tie) n-Peter Minaudo, Chesterfield, Mich., and
Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,294
36, Ed Roberts, Braintree, Mass., 1,292
37, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,289
38, Curtis Aemisegger, Wauconda, Ill., 1,286
39, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,284
40, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 1,282
41, n-Mitchell Jabczenski, Novi, Mich., 1,281
42, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,274
43, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,272
44, Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1,267
45, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,265
46, George Miller III, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,263
47, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,261
48, n-Michael Chapman, Garden City, Mich., 1,256
49, Vince Honeycutt, Franklin, N.C., 1,255
50, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 1,253
51, Phillip Moros, Lombard, Ill., 1,251
52, (tie) Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, and
Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,243
54, n-Gary Kinyon, Lockport, N.Y., 1,242
54, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,242
56, Rich Giragosian, Charlotte, N.C., 1,241
57, -n-Robert Reeder Jr., Bellefonte, Pa., 1,238
58, (tie) Michael James, Grafton, Neb., and
Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,237
60, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 1,236
61, Mark Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 1,227
62, n-Jim Lauricella, Sterling Hts., Mich., 1,226
63, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 1,224
64, Gary Simon, Bridgeport, W.Va., 1,219
65, Charlie Tomey, Spartanburg, S.C., 1,217
66, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,215
67, n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 1,209
68, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 1,208
69, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,207
70, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,205
71, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 1,201
72, (tie) n-Ted Hannahs, Zanesville, Ohio, and
Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 1,199
74, (tie) Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., and
Mike Walden, Stony Point, N.Y., 1,198
76, n-Bob Shank, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,194
77, n-Louis Sturm, Canada, 1,189
78, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1,184
79, Chris Patton, Park City, Utah, 1,177
80, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 1,169
81, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 1,166
81, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 1,166
83, (tie) James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, and
Dan Dicus, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,164
85, (tie) n-Dick Selgo, Archbold, Ohio, and
n-Daniel Mayer, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,163
87, Larry Zacharias, Plainfield, Ill., 1,160
88, (tie) Robert Davis, Annapolis, Md. and
Roland Wright, Christianburg, Va., 1,154
90, John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,151
91, Ken Ball, Avon, N.Y., 1,148
92, Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 1,140
93, n-Andrew Bizub, Huber Heights, Ohio, 1,129
94, Don Lane, San Francisco, 1,120
95, n-John Henry Jr., Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,117
96, Daniel Seppa, Madison, Wis., 1,115
97, Bob Heath Sr., Grand Junction, Iowa, 1,114
98, ss-n-Gerry Loudin, Bridgeport, W.Va., 1,110
99, ss-William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 1,103
100, n-Carleton Turley, Huntingtow, Md., 1,088
101, Dale Holgate, Peninsula, Ohio, 1,087
102, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 1,070
103, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 1,034
104, Ronald Reitzel, Perrysburg, Ohio, 1,002
105, Bruce Siegel, Highland Park, Ill., 991
106, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 988