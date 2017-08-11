Charlie Tapp leads first round at PBA60 Dick Weber Championship

, a three-time winner in a 12-year career on the PBA Tour, averaged 240 to lead the first round of the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer Thursday at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The 66-year-old Tapp (above), of Kalamazoo, Mich., bowled a 1,442 six-game pinfall total with games of 224, 279, 287, 190, 237 and 225 to lead the field of 106 players 60 and older.

“I prepared pretty well for this tournament,” said Tapp, who works as a sales rep for a bowling distributor and is head coach for the Aquinas College bowling team. “I practiced pretty intensely for about four weeks and even took some lessons to get ready for it.

“It kind of felt like old times out there today,” he added. “I had a good ball reaction and I was reading the lanes real well so I’m pretty happy. In the 190 game, I had a couple splits and chopped a spare but otherwise everything was good.”

Tapp, who also owns two PBA50 Tour titles, competed on the PBA Tour from 1979-1991.

Tapp holds a narrow two-pin lead over 2008 USBC Senior Masters champion Kenny Parks (right) of Hammond, Ind., in second with a 1,440 pinfall. Rounding out the top five are Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,422; Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,404, and Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,401.

The Dick Weber Championship is the last of three events limited to players 60 and over this season. PBA Hall of Famer Tom Baker (left) won the PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open and two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr won the USBC Super Senior Classic.

Mohr (right), a Fort Wayne native who already clinched his second consecutive PBA60 Player of the Year crown, is not competing in the Dick Weber Championship because he is traveling to Munich, Germany to compete in the World Senior Championships Aug. 13-20.

Competition continues with second round qualifying Friday beginning at 11 a.m. EDT with a cut to the top 32 players for match play which begins at 5 p.m. The second match play round begins Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. which will determine the top five for the stepladder finals at noon.

Fans can catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users can download the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.

PBA60 Dick Weber Championship – First Round Results

Players with position, hometown and 6-game total. n-non-PBA member.

1, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 1,442

2, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,440

3, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,422

4, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,404

5, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,401

6, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 1,391

7, Ray Johnson, Battle Creek, Mich., 1,385

8, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 1,384

9, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,378

10, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,369

11, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,367

12, (tie) Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio and

Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 1,364

14, n-Henry Dawson, Elma, Was., 1,362

15, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 1,360

16, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,351

17, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,350

18, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 1,349

19, n-Fred McClain, Allen Park, Mich., 1,346

20, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,336

21, Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 1,333

22, n-Ron Burgess, Plymouth, Mich., 1,328

23, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,324

24, (tie) n-Ed Austreng, Waterford, Mich., and

Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,313

26, Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 1,311

27, John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 1,305

28, Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,304

29, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 1,303

30, Harv Pallas, Stevensville, Mich., 1,302

31, Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 1,301

32, Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 1,300

33, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 1,298

34, (tie) n-Peter Minaudo, Chesterfield, Mich., and

Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,294

36, Ed Roberts, Braintree, Mass., 1,292

37, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,289

38, Curtis Aemisegger, Wauconda, Ill., 1,286

39, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,284

40, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 1,282

41, n-Mitchell Jabczenski, Novi, Mich., 1,281

42, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,274

43, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,272

44, Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1,267

45, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,265

46, George Miller III, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,263

47, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,261

48, n-Michael Chapman, Garden City, Mich., 1,256

49, Vince Honeycutt, Franklin, N.C., 1,255

50, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 1,253

51, Phillip Moros, Lombard, Ill., 1,251

52, (tie) Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, and

Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,243

54, n-Gary Kinyon, Lockport, N.Y., 1,242

54, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,242

56, Rich Giragosian, Charlotte, N.C., 1,241

57, -n-Robert Reeder Jr., Bellefonte, Pa., 1,238

58, (tie) Michael James, Grafton, Neb., and

Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,237

60, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 1,236

61, Mark Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 1,227

62, n-Jim Lauricella, Sterling Hts., Mich., 1,226

63, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 1,224

64, Gary Simon, Bridgeport, W.Va., 1,219

65, Charlie Tomey, Spartanburg, S.C., 1,217

66, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,215

67, n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 1,209

68, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 1,208

69, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,207

70, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,205

71, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 1,201

72, (tie) n-Ted Hannahs, Zanesville, Ohio, and

Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 1,199

74, (tie) Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., and

Mike Walden, Stony Point, N.Y., 1,198

76, n-Bob Shank, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,194

77, n-Louis Sturm, Canada, 1,189

78, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1,184

79, Chris Patton, Park City, Utah, 1,177

80, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 1,169

81, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 1,166

81, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 1,166

83, (tie) James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, and

Dan Dicus, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,164

85, (tie) n-Dick Selgo, Archbold, Ohio, and

n-Daniel Mayer, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,163

87, Larry Zacharias, Plainfield, Ill., 1,160

88, (tie) Robert Davis, Annapolis, Md. and

Roland Wright, Christianburg, Va., 1,154

90, John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,151

91, Ken Ball, Avon, N.Y., 1,148

92, Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 1,140

93, n-Andrew Bizub, Huber Heights, Ohio, 1,129

94, Don Lane, San Francisco, 1,120

95, n-John Henry Jr., Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,117

96, Daniel Seppa, Madison, Wis., 1,115

97, Bob Heath Sr., Grand Junction, Iowa, 1,114

98, ss-n-Gerry Loudin, Bridgeport, W.Va., 1,110

99, ss-William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 1,103

100, n-Carleton Turley, Huntingtow, Md., 1,088

101, Dale Holgate, Peninsula, Ohio, 1,087

102, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 1,070

103, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 1,034

104, Ronald Reitzel, Perrysburg, Ohio, 1,002

105, Bruce Siegel, Highland Park, Ill., 991

106, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 988