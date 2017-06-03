The Tournament Director of United States Bowling Congress Open Championships has disqualified Standard Division scores forof Chicago at the 2017 USBC Open Championships for violation of the average requirement and verification rules.

The USBC Open Championships rules require:

“Bowlers are responsible for verifying the accuracy of their averages, whether originally submitted by the bowler, team captain or others. If submitted average is lower than required and results in a lower classification, the bowler’s score is disqualified.” (Rule 2 -Average Verification)

“Bowlers must attest to the accuracy of the information provided and an understanding of the consequences of their failure to provide the proper facts. Failure to report all re-rates and report prize winnings shall be cause for disqualification. Bowler will be disqualified for failing to submit adjusted average under Rule 319e.” (Rule 1 – Average Requirements)

“AVERAGE INTEGRITY – Any bowler found using an average below the player’s ability will be disqualified from the competition and subject to suspension charges initiated under USBC Rule 17a, Grounds for Disciplinary Action – Unfair Tactics.” (Rule 1 – Average Requirements)

As a result of the disqualifications, Costa’s Standard Singles, Doubles and All-Events scores are disqualified.

“Bowlers are responsible for following the average requirement and integrity rules,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy (right) said. “USBC will not tolerate bowlers using an average clearly below the player’s ability and qualifying for a lower division.”

Scores rolled for Regular Division events will stand, as there are no average requirement rules for the Regular Division.

Under USBC Rule 329, those disqualified from a tournament may appeal the decision within 10 days to USBC Headquarters for additional review.

