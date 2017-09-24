Chinese women capture gold in Doubles at AIMAG

andcaptured the first gold medal for China at the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) when they defeated Korea’sandin the gold medal match, 457-407.

Yuhong led the way with 233 and Chunli (left, l-r) added 224 to deny singles champion Baek (225) her second gold medal as her team mate Hong (right, r-l) managed only 182.

The top 4 teams after the preliminaries won their quarterfinal matches to clash in the semi-final round.

The Chinese women, seeded third, ousted no. 2 Pan Yu-Fen and Wang Ya-Ting (left, l-r) of Chinese Taipei, 404-365, while Hong and Baek, seeded fourth, topped their top seeded team mates Jung Da Wun and Kim Moon Jeong (right, l-r), 429-397, to advance to the title match.

Pan & Wang and Kim & Jung tied for third place and shared the bronze medals.

Action shifts to the four-player team event. Men and women roll the first block of three games on long oil Monday at 9 a.m. local time followed by the second block on short oil at 1.30 p.m. The top 4 teams advance to the medal round on Tuesday which concludes the bowling competition of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

The bowling competition of the 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games will be held from September 21-27 at a 32-lane bowling center Olympic Village in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

102 athletes, 64 men and 38 women, from eighteen countries – China, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Iran, Macau, New Caledonia, Philippines, Qatar, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and the host nation, Turkmenistan, compete for medals in singles, doubles and four-player team event.

Singles is contested on a 37 ft. short pattern, in doubles the lanes are conditioned with the 44 ft. long pattern and the team event uses both pattern (3 games on long and 3 games on short oil).

Each event starts with six-game preliminaries. The top 8 in singles and doubles and the top 4 teams advance to medal round. In all matches the highest seed meets the lowest seed, the second-highest takes on the second-lowest, and so on. All matches are one game with the highest pinfall advancing.

The semi-final losers each receive a bronze medal while the winners bowl for gold and silver. There is no masters or all-events competition in the Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games.

Photos courtesy of abf-online.org.

Related Articles

Korea sweeps gold and silver in Men’s Doubles in Turkmenistan

Baek, Annop claim gold in Singles to start AIMA Games

5th AIMAG – Women’s Doubles Medal Round

Championship Round:

Gold: China (Zhang Chunli, Zhang Yuhong)

Silver: Korea (Hong Hae Ni, Baek Seung Ja)

Bronze: Korea (Kim Moon Jeong, Jung Da Wun) and Chinese Taipei (Pan Yu-Fen, Wang Ya-Ting)

5. Hong Kong (Milki Ng, Chan Shuk Han)

6. Indonesia (Aldila Indryati, Tannya Roumimper)

7. Philippines (Liza Del Rosario, Krizziah L. Tabora)

8. Philippines (Alexis Sy, Lara Posadas)

Playoff Results:

Quarterfinal Match 1: No. 1 Korea (Kim 237, Jung 233) def. No. 8 Philippines (Sy 207, Posadas 222), 470-429

Quarterfinal Match 2: No. 2 Chinese Taipei (Pan 211, Wang 234) def. No. 7 Philippines (Del Rosario 213, Tabora 200), 445-413

Quarterfinal Match 3: No. 3 China (Zhang C. 226, Zhang Y. 217) def. No. 6 Indonesia (Indryati 211, Roumimper 183), 443-394

Quarterfinal Match 4: No. 4 Korea (Hong 192, Baek Seung Ja 209) def. No. 5 Hong Kong (Ng 203, Chan 166), 401-369

Semi-final Match 1: Korea (Hong 195, Baek Seung Ja 234) def. Korea (Kim 203, Jung 194), 429-397

Semi-final Match 2: China (Zhang C. 205, Zhang Y. 199) def. Chinese Taipei (Pan 192, Wang 173), 404-365

Gold Medal Match: China (Zhang C. 224, Zhang Y. 233) def. Korea (Hong 182, Baek Seung Ja 225), 457-407.

5th AIMAG – Women’s Doubles Preliminaries

Top 8 advance to the medal round.