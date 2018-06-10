Chris Barnes paces PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open qualifying

Recently-inducted Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famerof Double Oak, Texas, averaged 240.5 for eight games to lead the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open at the end of qualifying Saturday at South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas.

Barnes (featured photo and right), an 18-time PBA Tour title winner who hasn’t won since 2015, rolled games of 276, 254, 217, 235, 258, 279, 215 and 190 – his only sub-200 game – for a 1,942 pinfall total and a nine-pin lead over Roger Petrin (left) of Arlington, Texas.

Petrin, 27, is a fifth-year PBA member who has won three regional titles, but is still trying for his first PBA Tour title. Barnes, a 20-year PBA member, and Petrin are among the several Wichita State University collegiate bowlers in the field of 121.

In third place heading into Sunday’s cashers round is two-handed player Shawn Maldonado (right) of Houston with 1,909 pins. Former PBA Players of the Year EJ Tackett (left) of Huntington, Ind., with a 1,906 total, and Sean Rash (below right) of Montgomery, Ill., at 1,904, rounded out the top five as the 40 high qualifiers advanced to the cashers round.

After the six-game cashers round, the top 16 based on 14-game pinfall totals will advance to an eight-game modified round-robin match play round. The top four after 22 games will advance to the stepladder finals. At stake Sunday is a $12,500 first prize and a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member.

Sunday’s cashers round, match play and stepladder finals will be live-streamed on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel at 8:30 a.m., 12:15 and 4:15 p.m. CDT, respectively. For Xtra Frame subscription and schedule information click here. After June 29, FloSports subscription rates will apply.

The Lubbock Sports Open is the fourth of eight PBA Xtra Frame events that are part of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule. The next Xtra Frame event will be the PBA Parkside Lanes Open June 30-July 1 at Parkside Lanes in Aurora, Ill., launching PBA’s new relationship with FloBowling.com.

PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open – Final Qualifying Standings

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; top 40 advance to Sunday’s cashers round. n-denotes non-member.

1, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,924

2, Roger Petrin, Arlington, Texas, 1,915

3, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,909

4, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,906

5, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,904

6, Mike Bailey, Irving, Texas, 1,902

7, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,886

8, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 1,883

9, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,879

10, Tun Ameerul Al-Hakim, Malaysia, 1,867

11, n-Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 1,856

12, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,852

13, Ahmad Muaz, Malaysia, 1,849

14, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,826

15 (tie), Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., and

n-Deo Benard, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,821

17, n-Levi Fintel, Lubbock, Texas, 1,820

18, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 1,813

19, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,807

20 (tie), s-Martin Bedford, Gasport, N.Y., and

Marshal Morrison, Wills Point, Texas, 1,803

22, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,799

23, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,794

24, Trey Sledge, Amarillo, Texas, 1,790

25, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,783

26, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 1,779

27, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,778

28, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,776

29, Vaughn Cruz, Helotes, Texas, 1,754

30, Russ Oviatt, Chandler, Ariz., 1,750

31, n-Zach Wojciechowski, Lubbock, Texas, 1,744

32 (tie), Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., and

Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 1,740

34 (tie), Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, and

n-Zachary Harvey, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,738

36, Tyler Albracht, Amarillo, Texas, 1,737

37, David (Boog) Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,734

38, Michael Smith, Centennial, Colo., 1,733

39, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,729

40, Mitch Hupé, Canada, 1,726

Missed Cut:

41, n-Matthew Stephens, Houston, Texas, 1,721

42, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,715

43 (tie), Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., and

Billy Rogers, Dallas, Texas, 1,712

45, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,710

46, n-Victor de la Garza Jr., Mexico, 1,707

47, Michael Steele, Abilene, Texas, 1,705

48, Donald Davis Jr., W. Tawakoni, Texas, 1,698

49, Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 1,693

50 (tie), Jonathan Lawson, Canyon, Texas, and

n-Stefan Wood, Lubbock, Texas, 1,689

52 (tie), Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, and

n-Scotty Pope Jr., Odessa, Texas, 1,683

54, Dylan Burns, Garden City, Kan., 1,682

55, Brian Burkett, Ennis, Texas, 1,671

56, n-Mitchell Whitehead, Sachse, Texas, 1,669

57, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,666

58 (tie), Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., and

n-Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas, 1,662

60 (tie), Clint Land, Houston, and

Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 1,658

62, Adrian Ang Loong, Malaysia, 1,651

63, n-Jason Tidwell, Odessa, Texas, 1,647

64, n-Nick Burgess, Jersey Village, 1,646

65, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,645

66, s-Mark Waters, Plainview, Texas, 1,641

67 (tie), Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., and

Scotty Scott, Wylie, Texas, 1,639

69, Juan Garza, Lubbock, Texas, 1,635

70, n-Dalton Kimzey, Lubbock, Texas, 1,633

70, Mason Edmondson, Amarillo, Texas, 1,633

72, Donnie Benson, Newalla, Okla., 1,632

73, n-Kevin Pennington, Amarillo, Texas, 1,624

74, Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 1,621

75, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,616

76, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,610

77, Brett Cooper, Denver, 1,608

78, Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 1,607

79, Cody Meiers, Lubbock, Texas, 1,581

80, Jeffrey Wertz, Plainview, Texas, 1,579

81, William Grant, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,568

82, n-Blayne Hurst, Amarillo, Texas, 1,563

83 (tie), Harley Deckert, Odessa, Texas, and

Kenneth Harlan, Lubbock, Texas, 1,557

85, CJ Kirchner, Cartersville, Ill., 1,544

86, Guillermo Espinosa, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,539

87, n-Alberto Mirasole, Abilene, Texas, 1,534

88 (tie), Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo., and

Carlos Fourzan, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,528

90, Dave Chubb, Farmington, N.M., 1,522

91, Eric Altenburg, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,518

92, Dylan Macon, Amarillo, Texas, 1,516

93, Christopher Hull, Odessa, Texas, 1,512

94 (tie), Lee White, Odessa, Texas, and

n-Madeleine McDuff, Katy, Texas, 1,495

96, Michael Gallagher, Midland, Texas, 1,487

97, n-Brandi Stephens, Lubbock, Tex., 1,484

98, Francis Russo, Richmond, Texas, 1,474

99, John Reichert, Dalhart, Texas, 1,471

100, Richard VanHorn, Carlsbad, N.M., 1,469

101, n-Stan McClain, Rosenberg, Texas, 1,467

102, n-Cole Schroyer, Stanton, Texas, 1,464

103, n-Bradley Harvey, Albuquerque, NM, 1,459

104, Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,449

105, Cody Copeland, Abilene, Texas, 1,448

106, n-Alec Willingham, Midland, Tex., 1,437

107 (tie), Shane Martin, Lubbock, Texas, and

n-Austin Williams, Odessa, Texas, 1,415

109, Alan Blankenship, Denison, Texas, 1,413

110, n-Tylor Babcock, Amarillo, Tex., 1,409

111, Gabriel Yanes, Shertz, Texas, 1,408

112, Don Blankenship, Odessa, Texas, 1,396

113, Jorge Gutierrez, Las Cruces, N.M., 1,366

114, n-Clinton Watkins, Andrews, Texas, 1,349

115, David Wilson, Amarillo, Texas, 1,348

116, Doug Chap, Katy, Texas, 1,330

117, n-Jason Thomas, Wylie, Texas, 1,308

118, n-Kurt Stuve, Carlsbad, N.M., 1,262

119, n-Susan Saccomen, Katy, Texas, 1,198

120, Phillip Scoggins, Midland, Texas, 1,179

121, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 986 (withdrew)

300 games (1) – Nick Pate, Ahmad Muaz, Andrew Anderson.