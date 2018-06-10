Chris Barnes paces PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open qualifying

Recently-inducted Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer Chris Barnes
of Double Oak, Texas, averaged 240.5 for eight games to lead the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open at the end of qualifying Saturday at South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas.
Barnes (featured photo and right), an 18-time PBA Tour title winner who hasn’t won since 2015, rolled games of 276, 254, 217, 235, 258, 279, 215 and 190 – his only sub-200 game – for a 1,942 pinfall total and a nine-pin lead over Roger Petrin (left) of Arlington, Texas.
Petrin, 27, is a fifth-year PBA member who has won three regional titles, but is still trying for his first PBA Tour title. Barnes, a 20-year PBA member, and Petrin are among the several Wichita State University collegiate bowlers in the field of 121.
In third place heading into Sunday’s cashers round is two-handed player Shawn Maldonado (right) of Houston with 1,909 pins. Former PBA Players of the Year EJ Tackett (left) of Huntington, Ind., with a 1,906 total, and Sean Rash (below right) of Montgomery, Ill., at 1,904, rounded out the top five as the 40 high qualifiers advanced to the cashers round.
After the six-game cashers round, the top 16 based on 14-game pinfall totals will advance to an eight-game modified round-robin match play round. The top four after 22 games will advance to the stepladder finals. At stake Sunday is a $12,500 first prize and a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member.
Sunday’s cashers round, match play and stepladder finals will be live-streamed on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel at 8:30 a.m., 12:15 and 4:15 p.m. CDT, respectively. For Xtra Frame subscription and schedule information click here. After June 29, FloSports subscription rates will apply.
The Lubbock Sports Open is the fourth of eight PBA Xtra Frame events that are part of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule. The next Xtra Frame event will be the PBA Parkside Lanes Open June 30-July 1 at Parkside Lanes in Aurora, Ill., launching PBA’s new relationship with FloBowling.com.
Related Articles
Marshall Kent to defend PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open title
2018 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions
PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open – Final Qualifying Standings
Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; top 40 advance to Sunday’s cashers round. n-denotes non-member.
1, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,924
2, Roger Petrin, Arlington, Texas, 1,915
3, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,909
4, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,906
5, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,904
6, Mike Bailey, Irving, Texas, 1,902
7, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,886
8, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 1,883
9, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,879
10, Tun Ameerul Al-Hakim, Malaysia, 1,867
11, n-Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 1,856
12, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,852
13, Ahmad Muaz, Malaysia, 1,849
14, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,826
15 (tie), Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., and
n-Deo Benard, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,821
17, n-Levi Fintel, Lubbock, Texas, 1,820
18, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 1,813
19, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,807
20 (tie), s-Martin Bedford, Gasport, N.Y., and
Marshal Morrison, Wills Point, Texas, 1,803
22, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,799
23, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,794
24, Trey Sledge, Amarillo, Texas, 1,790
25, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,783
26, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 1,779
27, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,778
28, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,776
29, Vaughn Cruz, Helotes, Texas, 1,754
30, Russ Oviatt, Chandler, Ariz., 1,750
31, n-Zach Wojciechowski, Lubbock, Texas, 1,744
32 (tie), Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., and
Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 1,740
34 (tie), Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, and
n-Zachary Harvey, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,738
36, Tyler Albracht, Amarillo, Texas, 1,737
37, David (Boog) Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,734
38, Michael Smith, Centennial, Colo., 1,733
39, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,729
40, Mitch Hupé, Canada, 1,726
Missed Cut:
41, n-Matthew Stephens, Houston, Texas, 1,721
42, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,715
43 (tie), Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., and
Billy Rogers, Dallas, Texas, 1,712
45, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,710
46, n-Victor de la Garza Jr., Mexico, 1,707
47, Michael Steele, Abilene, Texas, 1,705
48, Donald Davis Jr., W. Tawakoni, Texas, 1,698
49, Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 1,693
50 (tie), Jonathan Lawson, Canyon, Texas, and
n-Stefan Wood, Lubbock, Texas, 1,689
52 (tie), Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, and
n-Scotty Pope Jr., Odessa, Texas, 1,683
54, Dylan Burns, Garden City, Kan., 1,682
55, Brian Burkett, Ennis, Texas, 1,671
56, n-Mitchell Whitehead, Sachse, Texas, 1,669
57, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,666
58 (tie), Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., and
n-Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas, 1,662
60 (tie), Clint Land, Houston, and
Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 1,658
62, Adrian Ang Loong, Malaysia, 1,651
63, n-Jason Tidwell, Odessa, Texas, 1,647
64, n-Nick Burgess, Jersey Village, 1,646
65, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,645
66, s-Mark Waters, Plainview, Texas, 1,641
67 (tie), Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., and
Scotty Scott, Wylie, Texas, 1,639
69, Juan Garza, Lubbock, Texas, 1,635
70, n-Dalton Kimzey, Lubbock, Texas, 1,633
70, Mason Edmondson, Amarillo, Texas, 1,633
72, Donnie Benson, Newalla, Okla., 1,632
73, n-Kevin Pennington, Amarillo, Texas, 1,624
74, Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 1,621
75, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,616
76, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,610
77, Brett Cooper, Denver, 1,608
78, Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 1,607
79, Cody Meiers, Lubbock, Texas, 1,581
80, Jeffrey Wertz, Plainview, Texas, 1,579
81, William Grant, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,568
82, n-Blayne Hurst, Amarillo, Texas, 1,563
83 (tie), Harley Deckert, Odessa, Texas, and
Kenneth Harlan, Lubbock, Texas, 1,557
85, CJ Kirchner, Cartersville, Ill., 1,544
86, Guillermo Espinosa, Rio Rancho, N.M., 1,539
87, n-Alberto Mirasole, Abilene, Texas, 1,534
88 (tie), Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo., and
Carlos Fourzan, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,528
90, Dave Chubb, Farmington, N.M., 1,522
91, Eric Altenburg, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,518
92, Dylan Macon, Amarillo, Texas, 1,516
93, Christopher Hull, Odessa, Texas, 1,512
94 (tie), Lee White, Odessa, Texas, and
n-Madeleine McDuff, Katy, Texas, 1,495
96, Michael Gallagher, Midland, Texas, 1,487
97, n-Brandi Stephens, Lubbock, Tex., 1,484
98, Francis Russo, Richmond, Texas, 1,474
99, John Reichert, Dalhart, Texas, 1,471
100, Richard VanHorn, Carlsbad, N.M., 1,469
101, n-Stan McClain, Rosenberg, Texas, 1,467
102, n-Cole Schroyer, Stanton, Texas, 1,464
103, n-Bradley Harvey, Albuquerque, NM, 1,459
104, Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,449
105, Cody Copeland, Abilene, Texas, 1,448
106, n-Alec Willingham, Midland, Tex., 1,437
107 (tie), Shane Martin, Lubbock, Texas, and
n-Austin Williams, Odessa, Texas, 1,415
109, Alan Blankenship, Denison, Texas, 1,413
110, n-Tylor Babcock, Amarillo, Tex., 1,409
111, Gabriel Yanes, Shertz, Texas, 1,408
112, Don Blankenship, Odessa, Texas, 1,396
113, Jorge Gutierrez, Las Cruces, N.M., 1,366
114, n-Clinton Watkins, Andrews, Texas, 1,349
115, David Wilson, Amarillo, Texas, 1,348
116, Doug Chap, Katy, Texas, 1,330
117, n-Jason Thomas, Wylie, Texas, 1,308
118, n-Kurt Stuve, Carlsbad, N.M., 1,262
119, n-Susan Saccomen, Katy, Texas, 1,198
120, Phillip Scoggins, Midland, Texas, 1,179
121, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 986 (withdrew)
300 games (1) – Nick Pate, Ahmad Muaz, Andrew Anderson.