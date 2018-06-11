Chris Barnes wins PBA XF Lubbock Sports Open for 19th title

Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famerof Double Oak, Texas, struck out in the 10th frame to defeat top qualifierof Tempe, Ariz., 207-206, to win the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open Sunday at South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas.

With his first title since the 2015 DHC PBA Japan Invitational, Barnes (right) improved his overall PBA Tour titles total to 19, moving into sole possession of 15th place on the all-time titles list.

“They don’t get any more fun than that,” the 48-year-old Barnes said. “For a lot of reasons, (winning in Lubbock) is really special. As an experienced player, I know I’m not going to have a lot more moments like this, so it’s pretty special to stand up here. This one went the right way.

“Fortunately, or maybe unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of failures to learn from in situations like that,” Barnes added. “You learn how to breathe, how to enjoy the moment. When Jakob (left) got that bad break, you ask yourself, how cool would it be to pull this off?”

Neither player could get a sustained string of strikes going, and both made a key mistake early in the match, but Butturff, the 2016 Lubbock Sports Open winner, failed to lock up the title when he struck and then left a 10 pin on his second ball in the 10th frame. That gave Barnes a chance to win with three strikes in his 10th frame.

“I’d like to get to 22 titles. That’s Marshall (Holman’s) number and he’s an idol of mine, but for now, to be one title ahead of Tommy Jones is fine with me,” said Barnes, who was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame earlier in the year. He and Jones are long-time rivals, but also close friends and frequent doubles partners who are in a good-natured, on-going contest to see who can win the most PBA Tour titles.

In the first stepladder match, Barnes won the battle between former PBA Players of the Year, defeating Wes Malott (right) of Pflugerville, Texas, 258-223. One pin separated the two until the 10th frame when Malott left and failed to convert the 3-4 split.

Barnes then advanced to the championship match by throwing strikes on nine of his first 10 shots to race past PBA rookie Nick Pate (left) of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 269-214. Pate, the 2017 Male Collegiate Bowler of the Year with Midland University, couldn’t match Barnes’ strike pace.

The Lubbock Sports Open was the fourth of eight PBA Xtra Frame events that are part of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule. The next Xtra Frame event will be the PBA Xtra Frame Parkside Lanes Open June 30-July 1 at Parkside Lanes in Aurora, Ill., launching PBA’s new relationship with FloBowling.com.

PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open – StepladderResults

South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas, USA (June 8-10, 2018)

Championship Round:

1, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 734 (3 games), $13,000

2, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 206 (1 game), $7,000

3, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 214 (1 game), $4,000

4, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 223 (1 game), $2,200

Playoff Results:

First Match One: No. 4 Barnes def. No. 3 Malott, 258-223

Semifinal Match: Barnes def. No. 2 Pate, 269-214

Championship: Barnes def. No. Butturff, 207-206.

PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open – Final Match Play Standings

Players with position, hometown and 22-game total, including match play bonus pins. Top 4 advance to the stepladder finals. n-denotes non-member.

1, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 6-2, 5,425

2, Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 7-1, 5,346

3, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 5-3, 5,325

4, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 5-3, 5,310

Missed Cut:

5, Ahmad Muaz, Malaysia, 5-3, 5,269, $1,800

6, n-Wesley Low Jr., Palmdale, Calif., 5-3, 5,204, $1,600

7, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 4-4, 5,193, $1,550

8, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 4-4, 5,180, $1,500

9, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 4-4, 5,172, $1,450

10, n-Deo Benard, Rio Rancho, N.M., 3-5, 5,156, $1,400

11, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 3-5, 5,104, $1,350

12, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 3-5, 5,073, $1,300

13, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 4-4, 5,050, $1,250

14, Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 3-5, 5,026, $1,200

15, Roger Petrin, Arlington, Texas, 1-7, 4,929, $1,150

16, Mike Bailey, Irving, Texas, 2-6, 4,870, $1,100

Other Cashers (after 14 games):

17, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,145, $750

18, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 3,130, $745

19, Tun Ameerul Al-Hakim, Malaysia, 3,126, $740

20, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 3,122, $735

21 (tie), Vaughn Cruz, Helotes, Texas, and

Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,105, $730

23, David (Boog) Krol, Nixa, Mo., 3,071, $725

24, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 3,065, $725

25, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 3,064, $725

26, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 3,056, $720

27, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 3,041, $720

28, s-Martin Bedford, Gasport, New York, 3,033, $720

29, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 3,031, $715

30, Marshal Morrison, Wills Point, Texas, 3,019, $715

31, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 2,995, $715

32, Mitch Hupé, Canada, 2,993, $710

33, Tyler Albracht, Amarillo, Texas, 2,933, $710

34, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,932, $710

35, Russ Oviatt, Chandler, Ariz., 2,929, $705

36, Trey Sledge, Amarillo, Texas, 2,902, $705

37, n-Levi Fintel, Lubbock, Texas, 2,900, $705

38, n-Zach Wojciechowski, Lubbock, Texas, 2,898, $700

39, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 2,870, $700

40, n-Zachary Harvey, Albuqueque, N.M., 2,842, $700

300 Games: Sean Lavery-Spahr