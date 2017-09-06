Colombia, Costa Rica, USA capture Mixed Doubles, Trios titles

Colombia captured the gold medal in the Under16 mixed doubles event, while Costa Rica and the United States claimed gold in the Under21 boys and girls trios event in the Pan American Bowling Confederation (PABCON) Youth Championships.

It was the third gold medal in this Championships for Colombia and USA, but the first for Costa Rica. The award ceremonies took place Wednesday at Bol Obispado in Monterrey, Mexico.

Pictured above is the podium in U21 Boys Trios. Photos by Martin Faba and Megan Gonzales.

Alejandra Herrera, who started the Championships with victory in the U16 girls singles, won her second gold medal as she teamed with Samuel Jaramillo to win the mixed doubles competition with 1872 total for five team games. Herrera posted 945 and Jaramillo, who won bronze in singles and silver in doubles, added 927.

Puerto Rico’s Natalia Delgado/Javier Muñiz and Pamela Perez/

Edgar Burgos were mere nine and 22 pins behind, respectively, to earn silver and bronze with 1863 and 1850.

While the 31 boys and girls in the U16 division competed in mixed doubles, the 48 boys and 28 girls in the U21 division bowled six games to determine the trios champions in separate divisions.

Costa Rica’s Alberto Quesada, Jonaykel Conejo and Toscano Luconi, who were 103 pins behind Peru heading into the last game, closed with 642 to capture a surprising gold medal with 3757 total and an average of 208.72.

Peru’s Alejandro Ishikawa, Sebastian Yuzuriha and Aldo Guibu, who averaged 214.53 for the first five games, finished with a low game of 515 and had to settle for the silver medal with 3733.

Alex Cote, Marc Antoine Caron and Jakob Bowden of Canada were further 40 pins behind in third place to earn the bronze medal with 3695.

The U21 Team USA girls won the third gold medal in as many events. Singles and doubles champion Stephanie Schwartz joined forces with her doubles partner Breanna Clemmer and singles and doubles silver medalist Sydney Brummett to easily win the gold medal in trios with 3745 pinfall total and an average of 208.06.

Clemmer led the team with 1315, Brummett added 1226 and Schwartz contributed 1204. The trio had four games between 676 and 649 out averaging their nearest competitor by almost 17 pins.

Trailing USA by 303 pins to win the silver medal was Costa Rica with Ericka Quesada, Fabiola Sandoval and Alexa Fernandez, who chalked up 2442 (191.22 avg.). Puerto Rico’s Tayshaye Naranjo, Estefania Cobo and Sarah Sanes were 12 pins back in third place with 3430.

The 2017 Pan American Bowling Confederation Youth Championships will be held from September 2-9 at Bol Obispado in Monterrey, Mexico. The premiere event for youth bowlers in World Bowling’s American Zone drew 107 youth bowlers from 13 countries, 76 (48 boys and 28 girls) in the Under-21 division and 31 (16 boys and 15 girls) in the Under-16 division.

Players will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals in Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles (U16 only), Trios (U21 only), four-player Team, All-Events and Masters.

Related Articles

Mexican youth bowlers wins three gold medals in Doubles

U.S. girls sweep medals in U21 division at PABCON Youth

Junior Team USA ready for 2017 PABCON Youth Championships

2015 PABCON Youth Championships – U16 Mixed Doubles

2015 PABCON Youth Championships – U21 Boys Trios

2015 PABCON Youth Championships – U21 Girls Trios