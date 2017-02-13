Columbia 300 welcomes Wesley Low to its staff

Columbia 300 has announced that Wesley Low of Palmdale, Calif., has been signed to its staff. The two-handed lefty is one of the top young bowlers in the United States.

Low’s (pictured right) accomplishments include a four-time selection to Junior Team USA, gold medals in singles, doubles and team at the 2016 World Youth Championships (as well as silver in all-events and bronze in masters), repeat championships in the 2015 and 2016 PBA Northwest/West Earl Anthony Memorial Regional, gold medals in trios, team and all-events at the 2015 PABCON Youth Championships (as well as silver in doubles and singles and masters bronze medals), team and all-events gold medals at the 2014 World Youth Championships (as well as silver medals in singles and masters and bronze in doubles), the 2013 North Point Junior Gold U20 championship, and doubles and team gold medals at the 2013 PABCON Youth Championships (as well as trios and all-events silver medals).

“I am excited to be joining Team C300 and bowling alongside Josh Blanchard, Jakob Butturff and Tom Hess,” Low said. “I’m extremely thankful to everyone at Ebonite International for the opportunity and am excited for what the future has in store.”

Rob Gotchall (left), manager – players promotions and events, at Ebonite International feels Low is a key add to the Columbia 300 staff.

“Wesley’s youthful energy and enthusiasm for the sport of bowling is a perfect fit for the Columbia 300 brand, “Gotchall said. “Columbia 300 fans are going to enjoy watching his exciting two-hand style as much as I look forward to working with him and watching him grow as a bowler.”

Low is currently a sophomore at Wichita State University where he is a member of the men’s team.