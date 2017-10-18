Coming soon – Onsite coverage of the 53nd QubicaAMF World Cup in Mexico

For the sixth time in the history of thethe prestigious event will visit Mexico. The 53rd edition will take place November 4-12 at 32-lane Bol 300 in Hermosillo.

Hermosillo is a city of 800,000 and is known as ‘The Sun City’. It is the capital of the state of Sonora in the north of Mexico just 250 kilometers from the border with the USA. It marks the third time after 1994 and 2008 that proprietors Fernando and Daniel Gutierrez will host the event.

The 30th edition in 1994 was won by Tore Torgersen of Norway and Anne Jacobs of South Africa. The 44th edition in 2008 saw some of the highest scoring finals in the history of the tournament won by Derek Eoff, USA, and Singapore’s Jasmine Yeung-Nathan.

Other Mexican venues were Guadalajara (1988, 1968) and Mexico City (1983).

Tournament organizer Anne-Marie Board and the World Cup staff are currently expecting bowlers from 77 countries to participate in the six-day competition (Nov. 6-11), the biggest event in the sport of tenpin bowling in regard to participating countries.

The following countries and regions have registered:

Argentina, Australia, Azores, Bahamas, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Catalonia, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Curacao, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, England, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jersey, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Mongolia, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Northern Ireland, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, USA, Wales and the host country Mexico.

The 40th World Cup in Singapore in 2004 still holds the record for the most countries (95) and the most male bowlers (93), while the 46th edition in Toulon, France, drew the most players (167) including the most women (76).

Last year’s tournament in Shanghai, China, drew 144 players, 81 men and 63 women, from 83 countries. The champions were Jenny Wegner of Sweden and China’s own Wang Hongbo 8PICTURED9. Wegner will be on hand in Hermosillo to defend her title.

The six multiple World Cup champions on the women’s side are Jeanette Baker, Australia (1982, 83); Pauline Smith, Great Britain (1981, 93); Shannon Pluhowsky, USA (2002, 04); Aumi Guerra, Dominican Republic (2010, 11), Caroline Lagrange, Canada (2009, 13) and Clara Juliana Guerrero of Colombia (left; 2014, 15).

Paeng Nepomuceno, Philippines, who has won record four titles (right; 1976, 1980, 1992 and 1996), Michael Schmidt of Canada (2005, 10) and Arne Svein Strøm of Norway (1977, 1982) are the only multiple men’s champions.

Guerrero, Guerra and Baker are the only players, men and women, who successfully defended a World Cup title. Guerra will also be on hand in Hermosillo aiming to become the women’s first three-time champion.

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage of the 53rd QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup from Hermosillo including reports, photos and results after each round commencing with the first round of qualifying on Monday, Nov. 6, all the way through to the finals on Saturday, Nov. 11, completed in the afternoon.

All competitors at the 2017 QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup will bowl 24 qualifying games over four days before the field is cut to the top 24 for eight additional games. The 32-game pinfall totals will determine the 8 players who advance to eight games round-robin match-play (30 pins for each win, 15 for a tie).

In a change to last year, the top 3 players with highest 40-game total including bonus pins will advance to the stepladder finals. The second and third seeded players will bowl in the semi-final match. The winner of that match bowls the top seeded player for the title.

2017 BWC Schedule at a Glance

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 – Arrival, Acclimatization, Unofficial Practice

Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 – Bowlers’ Briefing, Official Practice (Men and Women, two squads each), Grand Opening and Welcome Reception

Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 – Qualifying Day 1 (Games 1-6)

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 – Qualifying Day 2 (Games 7-12)

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 – Qualifying Day 3 (Games 13-18)

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 – Qualifying Day 4 (Games 19-24), Cut to Top 24 Men and Women

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 – Round of 24 (Games 25-32), Cut to Top 8 Men and Women; Round Robin Match Play (Games 33-40), Cut to Top 3 Men and Women

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 – International Bowling Festival to include the Battle of the Continents, Open to bowlers and guests; Men’s and Women’s Semi-finals and Finals; Presentation of Trophies; Victory Banquet

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 – Departure

To view the detailed schedule please click here.