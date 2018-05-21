Cristian Azcona becomes first Puerto Rican to win PBA Tour title

Puerto Rico’sbecame his country’s first Professional Bowlers Association champion Sunday when he defeatedof Oswego, Ill., 217-214, to win the PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.

From left: Cristian Azcona with XF announcer Randy Pedersen and Ten Pin Alley proprietors Margaret & Jim Grago.

In a title match between two players vying for their first PBA Tour title, three pins separated the pair heading into the 10th frame when the 24-year-old Azcona (right) threw three strikes to clinch the title and hand the 25-year-old Johnson his fourth second-place finish in PBA Tour competition.

“It feels amazing,” Azcona said. “I’ve always thought about this, but it feels amazing.”

Both players struggled with the touchy lane conditions but Azcona found the solution first, throwing a late string of three strikes to take the lead.

“I moved in a little and hooked the ball a little more,” he said. Knowing he needed two strikes and at least eight pins in the 10th frame to lock up his first title, “I thought thank God I’m finishing on my good lane, and then I just concentrated on making good shots.

“I wasn’t sure (I was the first Puerto Rican to win a PBA Tour title), but knowing the bowlers in Puerto Rico, I had a pretty good idea. I figured if it ever happened, I’d be the first one.”

Making bowling history for his country was secondary, however, to winning his first PBA Tour title.

“I’ve been thinking about that ever since I decided to take this sport seriously, which is most of my life,” he said. “It’s a dream come true.”

The two finalists have followed remarkably similar paths in their young PBA careers. Azcona, a former collegiate star at Lindenwood University, was the PBA South Region’s Player of the Year in 2017, his PBA rookie year.

Johnson (left), a former All-American with McKendree University, was the 2017 PBA Midwest Region Player of the Year. Azcona is a five-time member of Puerto Rico’s national bowling team; Johnson is four-time member of Team USA.

In the opening match, Tom Daugherty of Riverview, Fla., took advantage of Tommy Jones’ (right) inability to strike on the right lane until the ninth frame, eliminating the tournament qualifying leader, 214-185.

But after building a 29-pin lead on four strikes in five frames in the semifinal match, Daugherty (left) lost his shot at the title when he left and failed to convert the 4-6-9-10 split in the ninth frame while Johnson ran off a string of five strikes on his way to a 224-201 win.

The Wilmington Open was the second of eight PBA Xtra Frame Tour events in 2018 and a part of the Go Bowling! PBA Tour. The third PBA Xtra Frame Tour event will be the Greater Jonesboro Open at Hijinx in Jonesboro, Ark., June 1-3.

For Xtra Frame subscription and schedule information click here.

Related Articles

Tommy Jones paces PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open qualifying

Anthony Simonsen to defend PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open title

2018 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open – Stepladder Finals

Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center in Wilmington, N.C., USA (May 18-20, 2018)

Championship Round:

1, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 217 (1 game), $10,000

2, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 438 (2 games), $5,000

3, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 415 (2 games), $3,000

4, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 185 (1 game), $2,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Daugherty def. No. 3 Jones, 214-185

Semifinal Match: No. 2 Johnson def. Daugherty, 224-201

Championship Match: No. 1 Azcona def. Johnson, 217-214.

PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open – Round of 8 Standings

Players with position, hometown and 17-game total; top 4 advanced; n-denotes non-member.

1, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 4,075

2, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,922

3, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,914

4, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 3,905

Missed Cut:

5, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,869, $1,500

6, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 3,857, $1,400

7, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 3,786, $1,300

8, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,751, $1,200

Round of 16 Cashers (after 15 games):

9, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3,343, $1,250

10, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 3,321, $1,100

11, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 3,306, $1,000

12, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 3,302, $900

13, Sean Wilcox, Altamonte Springs, Fla., 3,287, $875

14, Richie Teece, England, 3,285, $850

15, Eric Cornog, Cherry Hill, N.J., 3,238, $825

16, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 3,221, $800

Cashers Round Cashers (after 12 games):

17 (tie), Graham Fach, Canada, and

Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,589, $745

19, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 2,575, $730

20, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 2,559, $720.

21, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 2,545, $710

22, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 2,534, $700

23, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 2,530, $690

24, Kole Payne, Charlotte, N.C., 2,525, $680

25, Lee Vanderhoef, Canton, Ga., 2,502, $670

26, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 2,486, $655

26, n-Brian Locke, Raleigh, NC, 2,486, $655

28, Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 2,474, $640

29, Cody Mullis, Crystal River, Fla., 2,471, $625

29, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 2,471, $625

31, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 2,450, $610

32, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 2,359, $600

300 games (2) – Marshall Kent, Cristian Azcona.