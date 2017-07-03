Danielle McEwan widens her lead in World Bowling Tour Women’s Ranking

Though no woman participated in the Grand Hotel Casino & Resort PBA Oklahoma Open, the second event of the 2017 World Bowling Tour season, Team USA memberwidened her in WBT women’s ranking.

McEwan (above), who dominated the 2016 World Bowling Tour and has won the 2015 and 2016 WBT Women’s Finals, has earned 423 points in 10 out of 12 events in a two-year period from August 2015 through July 2017.

Trailing McEwan by 193 points to sit in second place is two-time PWBA Player of the Year Liz Johnson, United States, with 230 points. Anggie Ramirez Perea (right) of Colombia is just 13 pins back in third place with 217 points.

Birgit Pöppler of Germany, who was the best of 72 women in the Brunswick Euro Challenge, the WBT season opener in Munich, Germany in March, continued to lead in the 2017 points list, which will determine the three finalists for the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals.

Pöppler (right) has earned 50 points in Munich and was followed by sisters Daphne and Cherie Tan of Singapore with 40 and 35 points, respectively.

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments will award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member who doesn’t accept handicap pins.

The World Bowling Tour 2017 consists of five stops in Germany, Sweden, Thailand and USA (2).

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals which will be held on November 19 in conjunction with PBA World Series of Bowling IX at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Standings after 2/5 events. Top 25 with position, country and total points earned in 2017 WBT events and the highest points in a single event.

WBT Women’s Point Ranking as of July 3, 2017

Players with country, ranking points earned from August 2015 through July 2017, ranking point total, highest points earned in a single event and number of top 50 finishes.