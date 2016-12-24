Danielle McEwan wins 11th Storm Domino Pizza Cup

Team USA memberdefeated Korea Professional Bowlers Association (KPBA) veteranin the title match of the 11th Storm Domino Pizza Cup, 190-181, to win the final tournament of the KPBA Tour on Dec. 22 in Anyang, Korea.

McEwan (pictured above), who held a 21-pin lead in the sixth framedoubled in the seventh and eighth frame and closed with spare, strike, spare, which opened the door for Won. Working on three strikes, the Korean failed to strike in the 10th frame which handed the title to McEwan.

The 25-year-old two-time Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) champion earned the 25,000 U.S. Dollar top prize and her first title on the KPBA Tour, while Won (right) was consoled with $12,500.

In the first elimination match, McEwan fired a huge 279 game to lead the four finalists. Cherie Tan of Singapore was second with 246, Won third with 225, while three-time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte of Australia was last with 208 and got eliminated. Belmonte received $4,200 for fourth place.

McEwan also led the second match with 236 and Won edged Tan by a single pin, 227-226, to advance to the title match. Tan earned $7,500. McEwan’s victory was the second victory by a woman on the 2016 KPBA Tour.

Photos and results courtesy of Kevin Lee.

11th Storm Domino Pizza Cup – Stepladder Finals

Anyang, Korea (Dec. 19-22, 2016)

Championship Round:

1. Danielle McEwan, United States, $25,000

2. Won Jong Hwa, Korea, $12,500

3. Cherie Tan, Singapore, $7,500

4. Jason Belmonte, Australia, $4,200

Playoff Results:

First Match: McEwan 279, Tan 246, Won 225, Belmonte 208.

Second Match: McEwan 236, Won 227, Tan 226.

Championship: McEwan def. Won, 190-181.