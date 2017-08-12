Darryl Bower defeats Dave Axon for first senior national title

Darryl Bower
of Middletown, Pa., threw the last six strikes in the championship match to win the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer Saturday at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Indiana for his first PBA60 national title.
Bower defeated the stepladder finals’ top qualifier Dave Axon (right) of Bellevue, Neb., 255-208, to win the last of three PBA60 events for players 60 and older during the season.
Pictured above from left, Brian Cave, VP Fun Time Centers, Darryl Bower and Dave Small, President Fun Time Centers.
Bower, a 61-year-old bowling proprietor, held a commanding lead until the sixth frame when he left the 4-6-7 split opening the door for Axon who was trying for his first national title. But then Bower made a small adjustment which enabled him to put the string of strikes together to seal the match.
“Being able to throw the ball straight and fairly slow allowed me to repeat shots,” Bower said. “I had that one bad shot in the sixth frame but I made a small adjustment by moving my feet to the left on the approach and that’s all I needed to get the ball back to the pocket.”
The win was Bower’s second national PBA title. He won the PBA Tour’s 1985 PBA True Value Open which was held in Indianapolis.
“Indiana has been good to me,” said Bower. “My PBA Tour win came in Indianapolis and now I’ve got a senior win here in Fort Wayne. I’m looking forward to coming back.”
Bower’s best finish on the PBA50 Tour was fifth in the 2012 PBA50 Senior Dayton Classic.
Bower, who qualified third for the finals, defeated No. 5 qualifier Hugh Miller (left) of Mercer Island, Wash., 280-192, in the second stepladder match before advancing to the semi-final where he beat 2008 USBC Senior Masters winner Kenny Parks (right) of Hammond, Ind., 234-206.
Miller, a seven-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour winner, posted an 11-1 match play record to make it to the finals.
In the opening match, Miller beat three-time PBA Tour and two-time PBA50 Tour winner Charlie Tapp of Kalamazoo, Mich., 222-193.
The winner of the two previous PBA60 events this season were PBA Hall of Famer and four-time PBA50 Tour Player of the Year Tom Baker who won the season-opening PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open and two-time PBA50 Player of the Year and reigning PBA60 Player of the Year Ron Mohr, who won the USBC Super Senior Classic.
PBA60 Dick Weber Championship – Stepladder Finals
Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Ind., United States (August 10-12, 2017)
Championship Round:
1. Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 769 (3 games), $7,500
2. David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 208 (1 game), $4,000
3. Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 206 (1 game), $2,500
4. Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 414 (2 games), $2,000
5. Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 193 (1 game), $1,750
Playoff Results:
First Match: No. 5 Miller def. No. 4 Tapp, 222-193
Second Match: No. 3 Bower def. Miller, 280, 192
Semifinal Match: Bower def. No. 2 Parks, 234-206
Championship: Bower def. Axaon, 255-208.
PBA60 Dick Weber Championship – Fourth Round Standings
Players with position, hometown, match play record and 24-game total, including bonus pins. Top 5 advance to the stepaldder finals. n-denotes non-PBA member.
1, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb. 9-3-0, 5918
2, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind. 9-3-0, 5891
3, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa. 8-4-0, 5846
4, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich. 8-4-0, 5717
5, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 11-1-0, 5709
Missed Cut:
6, n-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 9-3-0, 5679, $1,600
7, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 7-5-0, 5666, $1,550
8, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 5-7-0, 5660, $1,500
9, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 7-5-0, 5644, $1,450
10, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 9-3-0, 5640, $1,425
11, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 7-5-0, 5633, $1,400
12, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 7-5-0, 5625, $1,375
13, Edward Roberts, Braintree, Mass., 3-8-1, 5579, $1,350
14, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 4-7-1, 5573, $1,325
15, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 7-5-0, 5549, $1,300
16, Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 7-5-0, 5541, $1,275
17, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 5-7-0, 5486, $1,250
18, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 7-5-0, 5460, $1,225
19, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 6-6-0, 5456, $1,210
20, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 6-6-0, 5444, $1,200
21, Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 5-7-0, 5412, $1,190
22, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 5-7-0, 5406, $1,180
23, n-Ed Austreng, Waterford, Mich., 6-5-1, 5387, $1,170
24, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3-9-0, 5383, $1,160
25, Ray Johnson, Battle Creek, Mich., 5-7-0, 5376, $1,150
26, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 4-8-0, 5352, $1,140
27, John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 5-7-0, 5328, $1,130
28, n-Fred McClain, Allen Park, Mich., 5-6-1, 5266, $1,120
28, n-Mitchell Jabczenski, Novi, Mich., 2-10-0, 5266, $1,115
30, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3-9-0, 5206, $1,110
31, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 4-8-0, 5135, $1,105
32, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 2-10-0, 5029, $1,100