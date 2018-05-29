Defending champion Amleto Monacelli takes first round lead in Brentwood

Defending championbegan his PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV title defense by averaging 237.6 to take the first round lead Monday at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, California.

The PBA Hall of Famer bowled a 1,901 eight-game pinfall total with games of 211, 225, 247, 278, 220, 194, 280 and 246 to take a 57-pin lead over three-time PBA50 Tour titlist Hugh Miller of Mercer Island, Wash., who finished the round with 1,844.

Monacelli (featured photo) beat Miller (right) in the title match of the 2017 Northern California Classic, 229-198, to win his eighth PBA50 Tour title.

“I had to concentrate on throwing the ball soft but not too soft,” Monacelli said of his first round, “I had to be careful not to muscle the ball down the lane because I wouldn’t be able to get the ball reaction I wanted.

“It was important that I observed what the lanes were doing rather than trying to force the ball to do something that wouldn’t be successful,” the 20-time PBA Tour winner added.

The Venezuelan is coming off sixth and seventh place finishes in the last two PBA50 Tour tournaments and feels his game is where it needs to be to make a run at successfully defending his title.

“The last two tournaments I’ve only been a few good shots away from making the finals,” Monacelli said. “If I stay relaxed and continue to make a good read from the lanes it should be another good tournament for me.”

Rounding out the top five after the first round were four-time PBA Tour winner Dennis Horan Jr. (left), Oakley, Calif., 1,830; two-time PBA Tour winner Warren Nelson (right), Hemet, Calif., 1,821, and Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 1,801.

The entire field returns for another eight-game qualifying round Tuesday which begins at 8 a.m. PT. Wednesday’s cashers and match play rounds will also begin at 8 a.m. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can catch all the PBA50 Northern California Open action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA50 Northern California Classic – First Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total. n-non-member, ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over.

1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,901

2, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,844

3, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 1,830

4, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,821

5, ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 1,801

6, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,779

7, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 1,753

8, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,752

9, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 1,732

10, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 1,730

11, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,724

12, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,719

13, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,700

14, n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 1,697

15, Rory Peterson, Sacramento, Calif., 1,692

16, (tie) Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., and

Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,690

18, (tie) Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., and

Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,681

20, ss-Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 1,672

21, n,ss-Joe Salvemini, Yuba City, Calif., 1,668

22, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,666

23, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 1,664

24, n-George Aboud, San Jose, Calif., 1,652

25, (tie) Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., and

ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,643

27, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,639

28, ss-Alan Sabin, Winston, Ore, 1,634

29, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 1,633

30, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 1,629

31, ss-Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 1,625

32, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,618

33, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 1,609

34, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 1,605

35, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,600

36, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,599

37, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,597

38, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,590

39, n,ss-Michael Clark, Sacramento, Calif., 1,580

40, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,578

41, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 1,577

42, ss-Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 1,575

43, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 1,574

44, ss-Paul Herrera, San Jose, Calif., 1,570

45, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 1,567

46, Bob Newman, Pacifica, Calif., 1,566

47, (tie) Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., and

n,ss-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 1,564

49, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 1,563

50, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 1,560

51, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 1,557

52, ss-Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 1,556

53, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,550

54, ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 1,543

55, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,535

56, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,534

57, (tie) ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and

ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,533

59, (tie) Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., and

ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 1,527

61, ss-n-Gip Lentine, Chino, Calif., 1,520

62, ss-n-Phillip Spruill, San Francisco, 1,516

63, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,514

64, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,511

65, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 1,506

66, n-Troy Silfies, Pine Grove, Calif., 1,504

67, n,ss-Gary Talbert, Northridge, Calif., 1,494

68, n-Warren King, San Jose, Calif., 1,484

69, n-Mark Benavidez, No Highlands, Calif., 1,475

70, ss-Duane Wilson, Brentwood, Calif., 1,472

71, Ed Floyd, Santa Clara, Calif., 1,466

72, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,462

73, n,ss-John Dorsett, Concord, Calif., 1,456

74, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 1,453

75, (tie) ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., and

ss-Steve Ford, Seaside, Ore., 1,451

77, ss-n-Richard Winther, Fairbanks, Alaska, 1,449

78, Jim Horan, Mountain View, Calif., 1,438

79, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 1,436

80, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,412

81, ss-Jim Hageman, San Jose, Calif, 1,385

82, ss-James Skaife, Antioch, Calif., 1,381

83, ss-Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 1,355

84, Daniel Knafo, Valencia, Calif., 1,339

85, n-Dennis Blake, Torrance, Calif., 1,314

86, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,298