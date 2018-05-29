Defending champion Amleto Monacelli takes first round lead in Brentwood

Defending champion Amleto Monacelli
began his PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV title defense by averaging 237.6 to take the first round lead Monday at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, California.
The PBA Hall of Famer bowled a 1,901 eight-game pinfall total with games of 211, 225, 247, 278, 220, 194, 280 and 246 to take a 57-pin lead over three-time PBA50 Tour titlist Hugh Miller of Mercer Island, Wash., who finished the round with 1,844.
Monacelli (featured photo) beat Miller (right) in the title match of the 2017 Northern California Classic, 229-198, to win his eighth PBA50 Tour title.
“I had to concentrate on throwing the ball soft but not too soft,” Monacelli said of his first round, “I had to be careful not to muscle the ball down the lane because I wouldn’t be able to get the ball reaction I wanted.
“It was important that I observed what the lanes were doing rather than trying to force the ball to do something that wouldn’t be successful,” the 20-time PBA Tour winner added.
The Venezuelan is coming off sixth and seventh place finishes in the last two PBA50 Tour tournaments and feels his game is where it needs to be to make a run at successfully defending his title.
“The last two tournaments I’ve only been a few good shots away from making the finals,” Monacelli said. “If I stay relaxed and continue to make a good read from the lanes it should be another good tournament for me.”
Rounding out the top five after the first round were four-time PBA Tour winner Dennis Horan Jr. (left), Oakley, Calif., 1,830; two-time PBA Tour winner Warren Nelson (right), Hemet, Calif., 1,821, and Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 1,801.
The entire field returns for another eight-game qualifying round Tuesday which begins at 8 a.m. PT. Wednesday’s cashers and match play rounds will also begin at 8 a.m. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 6:30 p.m.
Fans can catch all the PBA50 Northern California Open action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.
PBA50 Northern California Classic – First Round Standings
Players with position, hometown and 8-game total. n-non-member, ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over.
1, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,901
2, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,844
3, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 1,830
4, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,821
5, ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 1,801
6, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,779
7, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 1,753
8, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,752
9, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 1,732
10, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 1,730
11, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,724
12, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,719
13, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,700
14, n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 1,697
15, Rory Peterson, Sacramento, Calif., 1,692
16, (tie) Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., and
Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,690
18, (tie) Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., and
Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,681
20, ss-Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 1,672
21, n,ss-Joe Salvemini, Yuba City, Calif., 1,668
22, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,666
23, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 1,664
24, n-George Aboud, San Jose, Calif., 1,652
25, (tie) Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., and
ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,643
27, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,639
28, ss-Alan Sabin, Winston, Ore, 1,634
29, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 1,633
30, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 1,629
31, ss-Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 1,625
32, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,618
33, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 1,609
34, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 1,605
35, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,600
36, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,599
37, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,597
38, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,590
39, n,ss-Michael Clark, Sacramento, Calif., 1,580
40, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,578
41, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 1,577
42, ss-Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 1,575
43, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 1,574
44, ss-Paul Herrera, San Jose, Calif., 1,570
45, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 1,567
46, Bob Newman, Pacifica, Calif., 1,566
47, (tie) Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., and
n,ss-Dennis Jones, Fremont, Calif., 1,564
49, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 1,563
50, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 1,560
51, n-Steven Soto, Port Orchard, Wash., 1,557
52, ss-Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 1,556
53, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,550
54, ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 1,543
55, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,535
56, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,534
57, (tie) ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and
ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,533
59, (tie) Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., and
ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 1,527
61, ss-n-Gip Lentine, Chino, Calif., 1,520
62, ss-n-Phillip Spruill, San Francisco, 1,516
63, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,514
64, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,511
65, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 1,506
66, n-Troy Silfies, Pine Grove, Calif., 1,504
67, n,ss-Gary Talbert, Northridge, Calif., 1,494
68, n-Warren King, San Jose, Calif., 1,484
69, n-Mark Benavidez, No Highlands, Calif., 1,475
70, ss-Duane Wilson, Brentwood, Calif., 1,472
71, Ed Floyd, Santa Clara, Calif., 1,466
72, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,462
73, n,ss-John Dorsett, Concord, Calif., 1,456
74, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, 1,453
75, (tie) ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., and
ss-Steve Ford, Seaside, Ore., 1,451
77, ss-n-Richard Winther, Fairbanks, Alaska, 1,449
78, Jim Horan, Mountain View, Calif., 1,438
79, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 1,436
80, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,412
81, ss-Jim Hageman, San Jose, Calif, 1,385
82, ss-James Skaife, Antioch, Calif., 1,381
83, ss-Steve Davis, Manteca, Calif., 1,355
84, Daniel Knafo, Valencia, Calif., 1,339
85, n-Dennis Blake, Torrance, Calif., 1,314
86, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,298