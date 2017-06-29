Denmark’s Thomas Larsen takes second-round lead in PBA Oklahoma Open

Denmark’sproved to be the most versatile player after two rounds averaging 226 on two different PBA lane condition patterns to take the lead in the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort PBA Oklahoma Open Wednesday at FireLake Bowling Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Still trying for his first PBA Tour title on U.S. soil, Larsen (above) leads after the second round with a 3,619 16-game pinfall total. He bowled a 1,826 pinfall total in Tuesday’s first eight-game round on the 32-foot Wolf pattern lane condition and followed it up with 1,793 in Wednesday’s second round bowling games of 219, 226, 257, 193, 253, 194 and 217 and 234 on the 40-foot Bear lane condition pattern.

“I was nervous about today,” Larsen said. “In practice on Monday on this lane condition, everything was good for the first 20 frames but then all of the sudden the lanes started hooking a ton.

“The (lane condition) transition was quick so I ended up using a few balls in the round and kept moving left. I was fortunate that I was able to keep up with the quick-changing lane conditions.

Larsen (left) owns two PBA Tour titles which came in PBA/World Bowling Tour events – the 2013 Abu Dhabi Open and 2014 Kuwait International Open. His best U.S. finishes have been third-place finishes in the 2015 and 2016 Chameleon Championships.

“I’ve done well in tournaments where you have to be versatile,” the 27-year-old Larsen added. “When you bowl all over the world you have to learn to bowl on everything.” Larsen’s home country of Denmark is one of 16 nations represented in the Oklahoma Open.

Larsen holds a 57-pin lead over 18-time Tour winner Chris Barnes (right) of Double Oak, Texas, in second with a 3,562 pinfall. First-round co-leader three-time Tour winner Marshall Kent of Yakama, Wash., finished the day in third with 3,558.

Reigning PBA Player of the Year EJ Tackett (left) of Huntington, Ind., moved from seventh in the first round to fourth with 3,516. Tackett won the FireLake PBA Tournament of Champions which was held in Shawnee in February. He won the inaugural Main Event PBA Tour Finals which aired on the CBS Sports Network Tuesday evening to become the season’s first three-time winner.

Trey Ford III, a 16-year-old PBA member from Bartlesville, Okla., rounded out the top five with a 3,511 pinfall total. The high school sophomore, who is competing in a field of 90 of the best bowlers in the world bowled games of 226, 174, 231, 191, 233, 223, 266 before faltering in the final game with 133. Ford, who has been a PBA member since age 13, has best finishes of sixth, seventh and ninth in PBA regional competition.

Malaysia’s Zulmazran Zulkifli (right), who held the first round lead with Kent, finished the day in sixth with a 3,504 pinfall total.

Qualifying continues Thursday with another eight-game round on PBA’s 52-foot Badger lane conditioning pattern.

The top 33 players based on 24-game pinfall totals will advance to another eight-game qualifying round on the Oklahoma Open lane condition Friday which will determine nine players who will compete in the live ESPN stepladder finals at the Grand Casino Hotel Event Center Saturday and Sunday at noon CDT (1 p.m. ET).

Saturday’s stepladder round will feature players who qualified fifth through ninth with the winner advancing to the no. 5 qualifying position for Sunday’s stepladder finals.

All qualifying rounds are streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Related Articles

Zulkifli, Kent first-round leaders in PBA Oklahoma Open

Oklahoma Open kicks off second half of 2017 PBA Tour season

2017 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA Oklahoma Open – Second Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 16-game total

1, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 3,619

2, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 3,562

3, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3,558

4, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,516

5, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 3,511

6, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 3,504

7, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 3,479

8, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 3,466

9, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 3,458

10, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 3,449

11, Sam Cooley, Australia, 3,443

12, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 3,414

13, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 3,402

14, (tie) Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., and

Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 3,383

16, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 3,380

17, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 3,374

18, Dom Barrett, England, 3,373

19, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 3,366

20, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,363

21, Richie Teece, England, 3,347

22, Ahmed Alawadhi, Bahrain, 3,344

23, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 3,342

24, J.R. Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 3,330

25, (tie) John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., and

Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,327

27, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 3,323

28, (tie) Stuart Williams, England, and

Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,321

30, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 3,319

31, James Cantere, Oklahoma City, 3,311

32, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 3,310

33, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 3,304

34, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 3,302

35, (tie) Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., and

Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 3,297

37, (tie) AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and

Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 3,289

39, Dylan Burns, Lawrence, Kan., 3,274

40, Jesse Buss, Belvidere, Ill., 3,268

41, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 3,266

42, (tie) DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, and

Francois Louw, South Africa, 3,264

44, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 3,262

45, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,247

46, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 3,246

47, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 3,243

48, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 3,241

49, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 3,239

50, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,233

51, (tie) Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev.,

Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., and

Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., 3,230

54, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 3,217

55, (tie) Osama Hassan, Bahrain, and

Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 3,214

57, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 3,202

58, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 3,196

59, Brian LeClair, Athens, NY, 3,185

60, Patrick Allen, Elmwood Park, N.J., 3,183

61, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 3,177

62, (tie) Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., and

Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 3,173

64, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 3,171

65, Isaac Russell, Malaysia, 3,162

66, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 3,160

67, Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 3,155

68, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 3,131

69, Tom Sorce, Blasdell, N.Y., 3,128

70, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,124

71, Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 3,121

72, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,119

73, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 3,104

74, Dylan Macon, Lubbock, Texas, 3,100

75, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 3,098

76, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 3,093

77, Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 3,092

78, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 3,084

79, Graham Fach, Canada, 3,081

80, Omar Rashid, Bahrain, 3,071

81, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 3,042

82, Jeff Hatt, Oklahoma City, 2,988

83, Kenneth Bland Jr., Jacksonville, Texas, 2,950

84, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 2,937

85, Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,882

86, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 2,824

87, Armando Santacruz, Ecuador, 2,799

88, Jose Rosero, Ecuador, 2,715

89, William Tarpein, McDonough, Ga., 2,669

90, Yebgueni Velez, Ecuador, 2,502