Diamond Division sees shakeup at 2017 USBC Women’s Championships

With the 2017 United States Bowling Congress Queens heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, many of the top bowlers in world made a stop at the USBC Women’s Championships prior to the start of competition and each Diamond Division event saw a new leader emerge.

The Big Ticket 1 of Columbia, South Carolina (pictured above), cruised to the top spot in the Diamond Team standings, compiling games of 897, 842 and 911 for a 2,650 total. Former Junior Team USA and Team USA member Jennifer King led the effort with a 741 series at the Raising Cane’s River Center on May 15 followed by Daphne Smith (688), Michelle Smith (668) and Kayla Bandy (553).

King continued strong the following day during doubles and singles as she moved into the Diamond All-Events lead with 2,046. The 2009-2010 National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association Most Valuable Player while at Pikeville, King rolled sets of 654 in doubles and 651 in singles.

King (right), a 31-year-old right-hander, had stepped away from the sport for several years after college.

“I took some time off to raise my son (Graham), but I’ve been bowling again for the past three years,” said King, who also made her Women’s Championships debut at the River Center.

“I really picked it up the past two years, and this year, I was invited to come here and compete. It feels great, but I never expected it. I just came out here to have fun with my girls, and I’m happy with what we did. Even if the score gets beat, I’m happy with how it went.”

On May 17, Melissa Van Dyke of Parma, Ohio, and Heidi Sanders of Xenia, Ohio (left, l-r), took the lead in Diamond Doubles with a 1,332 total.

Van Dyke, a 28-year-old left-hander, led the effort with games of 245, 255 and 208 for a 708 total, and Sanders, a 27-year-old right-hander, added games of 218, 222 and 184 for 624.

Taylor Bulthuis (right) of Coral Springs, Florida, moved into the Diamond Singles lead May 17 after putting together games of 278, 226 and 242 for a 746 series at the River Center.

Bulthuis, a 23-year-old right-hander, collected a pair of runner-up finishes at the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships at the River Center in April while competing for Webber International University.

Diamond Team features four-player teams with combined entering averages of 725 and above. Diamond Doubles includes pairs with combined entering averages of 380 and above, while Diamond Singles and Diamond All-Events features bowlers with entering averages of 190 and above.

A look ahead

The USBC Women’s Championships is taking a hiatus to welcome the USBC Queens to the Raising Cane’s River Center. Competition at the 2017 Women’s Championships will resume May 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

For more information on the Women’s Championships, click here.

Top 5 division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 725 and above)

1, The Big Ticket 1 (Kayla Bandy, Michelle Smith, Daphne Smith, Jennifer King), Columbia, S.C., 2,650. 2, Strike Out Diabetes, O’Fallon, Ill., 2,618. 3, Storm Nation, Brigham City, Utah, 2,463. 4, Bowlieve, O’Fallon, Ill., 2,459. 5, Buckeye Belles, Parma, Ohio, 2,423.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 650-724)

1, Chevrolet of Helena (Peggy Cloninger, Jenny Chambers, Kimberly Bolan, Danielle Bolan), Helena, Mont., 2,105. 2, Cashmere Bowling Queens 1, Charlotte, N.C., 2,077. 3, Garden Center Lanes 1, Alexandria, Minn., 2.052. 4, TTC Ladies 1 Alta Loma, Calif., 2,043. 5(tie), Great Balls of Fire, Buffalo Grove, Ill., and Two Bar Bowl, Cheyenne, Wyo., 2,035.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 575-649)

1, The Rose Buds (Mary Rose, Lee Joslyn, Edna Prall, Debbie Bugg), Danville, Ky., 1,961. 2, Friendly Mixer, Villa Park, Ill., 1,911. 3, Ninth Avenue Salon, Windom, N.J., 1,889. 4(tie), New Jersey Bad Girls, Egg Harbor Township, N.J., and Bermuda Gold 1, Bermuda, 1,887.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 574 and below)

1, Mixed Up Nuts, (Sabrina Ravndal, Shelley Nolan, Christine Ravndal, Laura Baker), Helena, Mont., 1,854. 2, Jadene’s Team, North Adams, Mass., 1,785. 3, Pickups, Carlisle, Pa., 1,763. 4, Clean Up Crew, Fruitland, Wash., 1,755. 5, Nifty Over Fifty, Independence, Kan., 1,747.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships Doubles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with combined averages of 380 and above)

1, Heidi Sanders, Xenia, Ohio/Melissa Van Dyke, Parma, Ohio, 1,332. 2, Hayley Veitch, Kenner, La./Aumi Guerra, Dominican Republic, 1,319. 3, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind./Elysia Current, Brigham City, Utah, 1,307. 4, Lindsay Boomershine, Brigham City, Utah/Kristie Leong, Daly City, Calif., 1,289. 5, Keli Callahan, Las Vegas/Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,287.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with combined averages of 350-379)

1, Peggy Monson, Rolling Meadows, Ill./Judy Shaver, Streamwood, Ill., 1,129. 2, Shirley Smith, Upland, Calif./Yvonne Parker, Bellflower, Calif., 1,109. 3, Joanne Stobbe, Grand Rapids, Mich./Kim Strayer, Wyoming, Mich., 1,087. 4, Jennifer Willett/Andrea Wright, Monticello, Ind., 1,080. 5(tie), Katy Keohen, Eden Prairie, Minn./Stephanie David, Chaska, Minn., and Karen Schmehl, Shiremans Town Wash./Annie Silvers, Spokane, Wash., 1,079.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with combined averages of 320-349

1, Betty Jean Davis, Herbert Ill./Wendy Mann, South Elgin Ill., 1,098. 2, Judi Ferguson/Melinda Keeney, Pueblo, Colo., 1,076. 3(tie), Margaret DeMoss, Keizer, Ohio/Lora Church, Sublimity, Oregon, and Erin Diehl/Stephanie Gill, Baltimore, 1,074. 5, Karen Nogle, Northumberland, Pa./Louise Glenn, Greenville, S.C., 1,066.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with combined averages of 290-319)

1, Dianna Kryzer/Heidi Husbyn, Faribault, Minn., 1.035. 2, Geraldine Peterson, Maple Grove, Minn./Jen Abel, Champlin, Minn., 1,009. 3, Julie Clermont/Carol Doutthett, Melbourne, Fla., 1003. 4. Janette Jones/Tonya Yelton, Casper, Wyo., 1,001. 5, Joyce Baroni, Buena Vista, Colo./Deeann Troutman, Salida, Colo., 995.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with combined averages of 260-289)

1, Lois Davis, Glendale, Arizona/Florence Baker, Glendale, Arizona, 971. 2(tie), Carla Bennett/Louanna Bruner, Mount Pleasant, Mich., and Rochelle Roller, Edgerton, Wis./Kris Lamb, Fort Atkinson, Wis., 940. 4, Jean Hall, Elkton, Md./Joeia Moore, North East, Md., 919. 5, Jacque Forrester, Wever, Iowa/Diane Holtkamp, West Point, Iowa, 909.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with combined averages of 259 and below)

1, Sandy Acevedo, Greeley, Colo./Saffini Wilson, Fort Collins, Colo., 854. 2, Jan Matherly, Pilot Hill, Calif./Merla Rogers, Gilroy, Calif., 829. 3, Laura Paxton, Clinton, Ill./Kathy Evans, Clinton, Ill., 827. 4, Mallorie Gates, Burlington, Iowa/O’Kemm Dixon, Carman, Ill., 822. 5(tie), Judy Thomas, Tyler, Texas/Arlyce Richmond, Willis Point, Texas, and Lisa Carpenter, Darlington, Wis./Ann Wonders, Mineral Point, Wis., 813.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships Singles Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., 746. 2, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 704. 3, Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 702. 4, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 699. 5, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 697.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Tashia Blue, Hamilton, Ohio, 653. 2, Janelle Dowling, Loveland, Colo., 619. 3, Stephanie David, Chaska, Minn., 615. 4, Lisa Hutchinson, Novato, Calif, 606. 5, Ruth Ann Barthenheier, Menomonee Falls, Wis., 605.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Melanie Prough, Newman Ga., 608. 2, Loretta Tollin, St. Paul, Minn., 603. 3, Barbara Jackson, Norfolk, Neb., 586. 4, Rhonda Acitelli, Villa, Park, Ill., 568. 5, Lynn Watkins, North Fort Myers, Fla., 567.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Memorial Pritchett, LaGrange, Ga., 644. 2, Kate Dyer, Decatur, Ind., 582. 3, Pam Neil, Newport News, Va., 572. 4, Roberta Swinson, Rhodes, Mich., 567. 5, Tracy Wright, Big Rapids, Mich., 563.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Ashley Guzman, Waukegan, Ill., 530. 2, Jacqulyn Schnapp, Findlay, Ohio, 521. 3. Jillian Schneider, Beavercreek, Ohio, 519. 4, Sandra Whitehead, Lansing, Mich., 514. 5, Gracie Aiken, Independence, Kan., 507.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Alissa Ebneter, Belle Plaine, Minn., 518. 2, Deborah Short, Clover, S.C. 463. 3(tie), Barb King, Fort Collins, Colo., and Suzanne Lanz, Janesville, Wis., 462. 5, Denise Hanayik, Blairsville, Ill., 458.

2016 USBC Women’s Championships All-Events Results

Top 5 Division leaders with hometown and pinfall

Division 1 – Diamond

(For bowlers with averages of 190 and above)

1, Jennifer King, Irmo, S.C., 2,046. 2, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 2,027. 3, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio, 2,013. 4, Lynda Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,009. 5, Rocio Restrepo, Louisville, Ohio, 2,005.

Division 2 – Ruby

(For bowlers with averages from 175-189)

1, Stephanie Gill, Baltimore, 1,785. 2, Stephanie David, Chaska, Minn., 1,763. 3, Renzie Kintzler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 1,707. 4, Wendy Mann, South Elgin, Ill., 1,688. 5, Stacy McCarron, Rockford, Mich., 1,670.

Division 3 – Emerald

(For bowlers with averages from 160-174)

1, Rhonda Acitelli, Villa Park, Ill., 1,737. 2, Melinda Keeney, Pueblo, Colo., 1,660. 3, Barbara Crum, Fort Wright, Ky., 1,642. 4, Belinda, Simpkins, Ennis, Texas, 1,624. 5, Jacqueline Derner, Cleveland, Minn., 1,621.

Division 4 – Sapphire

(For bowlers with averages from 145-159)

1, Tara Long, Kenton, Ohio, 1,616. 2, Pam Neil, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,574. 3, Tracey Avery, Dameron, Md., 1,550. 4, Donna Penty, Canada, 1,545. 5, Brittney Campione, Monee, Ill., 1,535.

Division 5 – Amethyst

(For bowlers with averages from 130-144)

1, Robin Miles, Alberta, Minn., 1,481. 2(tie), Karen Schmehl, Shiremans Town, Wash., and Randi Buseman, Wellsburg, Iowa, 1,458. 4, Vickie Hensley, Mineral Wells, Texas, 1,454. 5, Jacqulyn Schnapp, Arlington, Ohio, 1,434.

Division 6 – Topaz

(For bowlers with averages of 129 and below)

1, Bonnie Ryan, Price, Utah, 1,301. 2, Katie Mills, Jacksonville, Fla., 1,291. 3, Julia Lee, Sierra Vista, Ariz., 1,278. 4, Simonne Haas, Mabank, Texas, 1,264. 5, Barb King, Fort Collins, Colo., 1,253.