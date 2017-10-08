Diana Zavjalova maintains lead in the 2017 WBT women’s point ranking

of Latvia was the fourth-best woman in thetournament, which concluded Friday at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand, earning 30 points to maintain her lead in the 2017 WBT women’s point ranking.

The two-time USBC Queens champion (pictured right and above) accumulated 89 points in three events (no woman competed in the PBA Oklahoma Open) to hold a 17-point lead over Danielle McEwan (left). The Team USA member moved into second place with 72 points after receiving 35 points for her third-place finish among the women in Thailand.

Shalin Zulkifli (right) of Malaysia, who was the women’s no. 2 in Bangkok, took the third and last place to qualify for the 2017 World Bowling Tour Finals with 62 points, including 40 points from Thailand.

With four out of five events in the 2017 season in the books, McEwan retained her No. 1 position in the World Bowling Tour’s two-year rolling WBT points race with 450 points. Anggie Ramirez Perea (left) of Colombia leaped into second place with distant 248 points and is followed by Zavjalova in third place with 182 points.

Three-time PWBA Player of the Year, Liz Johnson (right), United States, who did not compete in Bangkok, dropped from second to fourth place with 180 points.

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

The World Bowling Tour 2017 consists of five stops in Germany, Sweden, Thailand and USA (2).

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list compete in the season-ending WBT Men’s and Women’s Final. The 2017 finals will be held during GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX on Nov. 19 in Reno, Nevada. The PBA World Championship in Reno remains on the schedule prior to the finals.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Related Articles

Diana Zavjalova takes the lead in the 2017 WBT women’s points list

Danielle McEwan widens her lead in World Bowling Tour Women’s Ranking

2017 World Bowling Tour Finals to be held in Reno

Danielle McEwan continues to lead World Bowling Tour Women’s Ranking

2017 WBT Thailand Women’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 50

2. Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 40

3. Danielle McEwan, United States, 35

4. Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 30

5. Sharon Limansantoso, Indonesia, 25

6. Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia, 24

7. Sin Li Jane, Malaysia, 23

8. Syaidatul Afifah, Malaysia, 22

9. Natthida Sertluecha, Thailand, 21

10. Anggie Ramirez, Colombia, 20

11. Aldila Indryati, Indonesia, 15

12. Siti Safiyah Amirah, Malaysia, 15

13. Alisha Nabila Larasati, Indonesia, 14

14. Putty Armein, Indonesia, 14

15. Novie Phang, Indonesia, 13

16. Thanchanok Vilailak, Thailand, 13

17. Nadia Pramanik, Indonesia, 12

18. Esther Cheah, Malaysia, 12

19. Kantaporn Singhabubpha, Thailand, 11

20. Kalyawat Ponganekkul, Thailand, 11

21. Khuon Sreymom, Cambodia, 8

Qualifying Standings for 2017 WBT Women’s Final

Standings after 4/5 events. Top 25 with position, country and total points earned in 2017 WBT events and the highest points in a single event (in parenthesis). Top 3 will advance to the WBT Women’s Final.

1. Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 89 (35)

2. Danielle McEwan, USA, 72 (35)

3. Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 62 (40)

4. Britt Brøndsted, Denmark, 54 (50)

5. Anggie Ramirez Perea, Colombia, 52 (21)

6. Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 50 (50)

(tie) Birgit Pöppler, Germany, 50 (50)

8. Sin Li Jane, Malaysia, 48 (25)

9. Daphne Tan, Singapore, 40 (40)

(tie) Sanna Pasanen, Finland, 40 (40)

11. Cherie Tan, Singapore, 35 (35)

12. Nina Flack, Sweden, 33 (30)

13. Shayna Ng, Singapore, 30 (30)

14. Sandra Andersson, Sweden, 30 (24)

15. Victoria Johansson, Sweden, 29 (25)

16. Isabelle Hultin, Sweden, 29 (15)

17. Jenny Wegner, Sweden, 28 (15)

18. Joline Persson Planefors, Sweden, 27 (21)

19. Syaidatul Afifah, Malaysia, 26 (22)

20. Sharon Limansantoso, Indonesia, 25 (25)

21. Esther Cheah, Malaysia, 25 (13)

22. Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia, 24 (24)

23. Maxime De Rooij, Germany, 24 (13)

24. Cajsa Wegner, Sweden, 24 (12)

25. Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 23 (23)

(tie) Vanessa Timter, Germany, 23 (23)

WBT Women’s Point Ranking as of October 9, 2017

Players with country, ranking points earned from November 2015 through October 2017, ranking point total, highest points earned in a single event and number of top 50 finishes.