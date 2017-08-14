Dick Allen ends six-year title drought with win in PBA XF Chesapeake Open

of Columbia, S.C., defeated top qualifierof Cheektowaga, N.Y., 205-176, to win his fourth Professional Bowlers Association Tour title Sunday in the PBA Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open at AMF Western Branch Lanes in in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Allen (above), who won his most recent PBA Tour title in Indianapolis in 2011, was in or near the lead throughout the final stages of qualifying before surrendering the lead to Ciminelli in the final qualifying game. But making the finals as the no. 2 qualifier was fine with Allen, who knew he would at least get a shot at ending his six-year title drought.

“I’ve been close a couple of times,” Allen said, “but after coming so close (a third-place finish in the Mark Roth-Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship) with Zeke (Bayt) made me want to really focus on my game, so I’ve been working at it.

“These young kids out here now are so good, you really have to work at it if you want to win again. And I love to bowl, and I wanted to win again.”

Allen and Bayt finished third in the Roth-Holman Doubles event in Portland, Maine, in April for Allen’s best finish since a runner-up finish in the 2014 Cheetah Championship in Las Vegas.

In the championship match, Ciminelli (right) never got comfortable. He failed to convert the 3-5-6-10 in the second frame, and didn’t throw his first strike until the sixth frame. He got his second strike in the seventh frame, but then left a 7 pin – his fifth single pin leave.

In the meantime, Allen’s early double was followed by a 2-8-10 split. And then a turkey was followed by a 4-7-10 split, giving Ciminelli a fighting chance. But the Cheektowaga left-hander left a 4-10 split in the ninth frame and his comeback hopes evaporated.

“The guy’s a great bowler, but I definitely left it open for him,” Allen said of his match with Ciminelli. “I was fortunate to escape this time. You don’t escape those moments very often out there.”

In the first stepladder match between a pair of 23-year-old PBA newcomers, Anthony Caso (left) of Spring Hill, Fla., eliminated five-time Puerto Rico national team member Cristian Azcona, 244-219.

Caso struck on five of his first six shots, held a 37-pin lead after Azcona failed to convert the 3-6-10 in the seventh frame, and doubled in the ninth and 10th frames to clinch the win.

Allen, a 38-year-old, 18-year PBA Tour veteran, eliminated Caso in almost identical fashion in the semifinal match, 228-201. Allen started the contest with five strikes on his first six attempts while Caso, a third-year PBA member who was bowling in only his second PBA Tour event, struggled to find the pocket until the final two frames.

The Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open was the fifth tournament in the seven-event PBA Xtra Frame Storm Cup series that will award $50,000 in bonus prizes to the five points leaders.

With his win, Allen will be in the thick of the race heading into the Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic from Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment in Middletown, Del., Aug. 19-20, and the series finale, the PBA Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 26-27.

Both events will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open – Stepladder Finals

AMF Western Branch Lanes in Chesapeake, Va., USA (Aug. 11-13, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 433 (2 games), $10,000

2. Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 176 (1 game), $6,000

3. Anthony Caso, Spring Hill, Fla., 445 (2 games), $3,500

4. Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 219 (1 game), $2,000

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 3 Caso def. No. 4 Azcona, 244-219

Semifinal Match: No. 2 Allen def. Caso, 228-201

Championship: Allen def. No. 1 Ciminelli, 205-176

PBA Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open – Round of 8 Cashers

Players with position, hometown and 17-game total. Top 4 advance to the stepladder finals

1, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 3,959

2, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 3,924

3, Anthony Caso, Spring Hill, Fla., 3,885

4, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 3,882

5, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3,865, $1,700

6, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 3,847, $1,500

7 (tie), Dom Barrett, England, and Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 3,809, $1,425

PBA Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open – Round of 16 Cashers

Players, who did not advance, with position, hometown and 15-game total. Top 8 advanced to the next round. n-denotes non-PBA member.

9, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 3,370, $1,350

10, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,346, $1,300

11, n-Josh Garner, Hampton, Va., 3,335, $1,250

12, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 3,333, $1,200

13, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 3,300, $1,150

14, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 3,276, $1,100

15, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 3,260, $1,050

16, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 3,217, $1,000

Barrett def. Gomez, 245-196, in a one-game roll-off to advance to the Round of 8 after they tied for eighth place in the Round of 16.

PBA Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open – Cashers’ Round

Players, who did not advance, with position, hometown and 12-game total. Top 16 advance to the next round. n-denotes non-PBA member.

17, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 2,606, $800

18, Clifford Stanley II, Virginia Beach, Va., 2,582, $790

19, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 2,575, $780

20, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 2,555, $770

21, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 2,549, $760

22, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 2,545, $750

23, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 2,535, $740

24, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,527, $730

25, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 2,519, $720

26, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,515, $710

27, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,512, $700

28, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 2,508, $690

29, David Powers, Newport News, Va., 2,498, $680

30, Richard Horsley, Morrisville, N.C., 2,495, $670

31, Darrin Casstevens, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2,488, $660

32, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 2,472, $655

33, Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 2,463, $650

34, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 2,451, $645

35, Jeremy Mooney, West Palm Beach, Fla., 2,431, $640

36, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 2,406, $635

37, Kip Roberts, Glen Allen, Va., 2,403, $630

38, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 2,393, $625

39, n-Chris Kruschke, Newport News, Va., 2,391, $620

40, Johnnie Payne, Savannah, Ga., 2,385, $615

41, n-David Schmidtmann, Norfolk, Va., 2,377, $610

42, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,767, $605

43, Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., 1,660, $600