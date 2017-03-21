Disqualifications at USBC Open Championships

The United States Bowling Congress has disqualified Standard Division scores for two bowlers at the 2017 USBC Open Championships for violation of the average requirement and verification rules.

As a result of the disqualifications, there is a new Standard All-Events leader for the event, which is being held at the South Point Bowling Plaza.

The Open Championships rules require:

* “Bowlers are responsible for verifying the accuracy of their averages, whether originally submitted by the bowler, team captain or others. If submitted average is lower than required and results in a lower classification, the bowler’s score is disqualified.” (Rule 2 -Average Verification)

* “Bowlers must attest to the accuracy of the information provided, and an understanding of the consequences of their failure to provide the proper facts. Failure to report all re-rates and report prize winnings shall be cause for disqualification. Bowler will be disqualified for failing to submit adjusted average under Rule 319e.” (Rule 1 – Average Requirements)

“Average integrity continues to be a point of emphasis at the USBC Open Championships,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy (pictured) said.

“Our team works to educate competitors and prevent violations of the rules before scores hit the leaderboard, but we also will proactively investigate any new information that becomes available afterward. Bowlers are responsible for following the rules, and USBC will not tolerate bowlers competing in a lower division due to an unreported average or any average manipulation tactic.”

The bowlers involved will have their scores disqualified from the Standard Division. Additionally, USBC will disqualify their scores from all Standard Division bracket competition.

Bracket results involving the disqualified scores will be corrected, and additional bracket prize money will be sent to those affected.

Scores rolled for Regular Division events will stand, as the bowlers involved did not violate average requirement rules for Regular Division events.

“When we catch individuals attempting to manipulate the system, those involved will be subject to the most severe penalties available under USBC rules,” Murphy said.

“USBC encourages continued reports from members and tournament bowlers about average-integrity issues. We are committed to consistent and firm enforcement of these rules and improving this issue for our sport.”

Any bowler found using an average below the player’s ability will be disqualified and may be subject to suspension charges initiated by USBC under USBC Rule 17a, Grounds for Disciplinary Action – Unfair Tactics.

The bowlers involved have been notified of the disqualifications. Under USBC Rule 329, those disqualified may appeal the decision to USBC Headquarters.

For more information on the Open Championships, click here.

