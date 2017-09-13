Dutch bowlers add their names to the leaderboard in Scheveningen

andof the Netherlands moved into the top 8 in the qualifying standings of the Scheveningen Dutch Open in squad 7 Tuesday evening at Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Van der Wakker (above) had games of 202, 215, 177, 225, 237 and 234 to leap into second place with 1290 and the field-best 215 average. Stigter- van der Tol (left), the European Bowling Tour’s all-time women’s title leader (4), toppled 1223 pins (203.83 avg.) and added 48 pins handicap to sit in fifth place with 1271.

With seven of 15 qualifying squads completed (Monday’s squad 6 has been canceled), Bauke Jespers (right) of Belgium leads the 67-player field from Belgium, Germany and Netherlands with 1326 six-game total, including handicap.

Her compatriots Mats Maggi (left; 1287) and Sanne Helleman (1285) slipped to third and fourth place, respectively. The top 4 after the first seven squads will automatically qualify for Sunday’s finals in case they would drop out of the top 22 until the end of the qualifying.

Rounding out the top 8 who will miss the first round of the finals are currently Clement Dubus (1241) of Belgium, Nico Thienpondt (1240), Netherlands, and Jimmy Ravez (1226), Belgium.

Marcus Arndt, Germany, holds the 22nd and last place to advance to the finals from the overall qualifying standings with 1156 or an average of 192.67.

As squads 8 and 9 have been canceled, qualifying takes a short break and continues on Thursday, September 14, with squad 10 scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The Scheveningen Dutch Open is the 10th and penultimate stop of the 2017 European Bowling Tour and the last of three EBT “Satellite” tournaments this season, the lowest of the five EBT categories. The tournament will be held from September 9-17 at 24-lane Bowling Scheveningen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Players compete for total prize money of 18.650 Euro with 4.000 Euro going to the winner, 2.500 Euro to the runner-up and 1.250 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finishers. Low to cash is 32nd place worth 250 Euro.

Qualifying (six games, unlimited re-entries) gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 9, and concludes Saturday, Sept. 16, with squad 15, followed by an Elimination Roll-off. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 32 players qualify for the finals, including the top 22 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top four players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad, one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads, one player from the Turbo list and three players from the Elimination Roll-off.

The Turbo winner is the players with the highest score in the and the sixth game in any of the qualifying series (optional; extra entry fee required).

Once the field has been determined, the top 8 qualifiers receive a first-round bye while qualifiers 9-32 will be placed into a blind draw for placement into eight groups of three players each. All players bowl five games starting from scratch with the top players from each group advancing to the match play finals.

Match play is single-elimination, best-of-one game. Match play opponents are determined by a blind draw. The field is cut to eight, four and then two players who will bowl for the title and the 4.000 Euro top prize.

The 2017 European Bowling Tour features 11 tournaments in 9 countries including two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, one “Silver”, three “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 560.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 11th EBT Masters February 12, 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Scheveningen Dutch Open – Standings after Qualifying Squad 7/15

Top 22 qualifiers, top four from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who are not among the top 22, one player from the 50+ squad, one player from a separate leaderboard of the two youth squads, one player from the Turbo Game 6 list and three players from the Elimination Roll-off advance to the finals on Sunday, Sept. 17. Top 8 qualifiers receive a first-round bye.