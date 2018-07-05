Dutch Hilferink, Jacobs share the lead in Squad 8 at Brunswick Madrid Challenge

Three players cracked the 1350 mark in Wednesday’s squad 8 to move into the top 10 in the qualifying of the Brunswick Madrid Challenge which is currently underway at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Ramon Hilferink and Mark Jacobs of the Netherlands tied for the lead in the evening squad (squad 7 was canceled) at 1358 with Ahmed Al Deyab of Qatar close behind at 1351.

Hilferink (right) was very consistent during the first five games (217, 211, 223, 214 and 224) and closed with a huge 269 to close a 58-pin gap to Jacobs. Jacobs’ six-game series included high games of 264, 259 and 258 but also two games under 190.

Hilferink moved into seventh place and Jacobs (left) was ranked eighth due to the higher last game which breaks the ties, 269-211 in Hilferink’s favor.

Al Deyab, one of eight bowlers from Qatar in the tournament, used games of 192, 227, 258, 197, 239 and 238 to improve his previous high series (1257) by almost 100 pins en route to leap from 21st to ninth place with 1351.

Al Deyab pushed back his fellow countryman Ali Al Jahani to 10th place with 1344. Mohammed Al Merekhi (left) is the best Qatari bowler in sixth place with 1366. Their compatriot Nasser Al Sahoti is the lone player who achieved perfection in this year’s event compared to seven 300 games last year.

Day one leaders Thomas Larsen (right) of Denmark and Javier Moreno (below left) of Spain continued to lead the now 88-player field from 14 countries with 1429 and 1405, respectively.

Venezuela’s Ildemaro Ruiz Jr. is third with 1384. Rounding out the top 5 are still Spaniards Paco Rodriguez and Rubén Orche with 1371 and 1368.

Olena Roshchenko (right) of Ukraine is the best of 15 women in the field in 28th place with 1240, including eight pins handicap each game.

The score to advance to the finals surpassed the 1200-mark (200 average) on Wednesday.

Erwin Pascual (left) of Spain sits in 36th place with 1208 and an average of 201.33 as qualifying nears the halfway point. For the records, it took 1396 (232.67) to make 36th place in 2017.

Qualifying continues on Thursday, July 5, with squads 9 & 10 scheduled to start at 5 and 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

The VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge is the 6th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour season and the first out of two EBT “Bronze” tournaments this season. The tournament will be held from July 1-8 at 20-lane Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain. Francois Lavoie of Canada is the defending BMC champion.

Players will compete for total prize money of 40.300 Euro with 6.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.000 to the runner-up and 2.000 to the third place finisher. Last-to-cash payout (48th place) is 300 Euro.

Qualifying gets underway on Sunday, July 1, and runs through Saturday, July 7, with the final squad 18 to start at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The qualifying winner earns a 750 Euro bonus. Qualifying concludes with the Desperado Squad slated for half past Midnight.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum score is 300), a standard on the European Bowling Tour. The top two women in qualifying (before Desperado Squad) earn 750 and 500 Euro, respectively.

Total 48 players qualify for the finals on Sunday, July 8, including the top 36 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 3 from the combined standings of July 1 squads and the top 5 of the squads conducted July 2 & 3, who were not in the top 36, plus four players from the Desperado Squad. The top 16 qualifiers receive a first-round bye and will be seeded 1-16 in match play.

The remaining 32 finalists will bowl six games from scratch with the top 16 advancing to match play, seeded 17-32.

In each round of match play, the highest seeded player will bowl against the lowest seeded player, the second-highest against the second-lowest, and so on. Match play rounds of 32, 16 and 8 consist of best-of-three games while semi-finals and finals will be decided in one game.

The field will be cut to 16, 8, 4 and then two players who will bowl for the title and the 6.000 Euro top prize.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Related Articles

No changes atop the leaderboard Tuesday at Brunswick Madrid Challenge

Venezuelans Ruiz, Olivo set the tone on Day Two Qualifying in Madrid

Thomas Larsen, Javier Moreno set the pace in Brunswick Madrid Challenge

European Bowling Tour commences with 6th Brunswick Madrid Challenge

2018 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

2018 Brunswick Madrid Challenge – Standings after Qualifying Squad 8/18

Total 48 players, including the top 36 players from the overall qualifying standings, the top 3 players from the combined standings of squads 1 & 2 (position 37-39) and the top 5 of squads 3-6 (position 40-44) who are not among the top 36, and the top four players of the Desperado Squad (position 45-48), will advance to the finals.

300 games (1) – Nasser Al Sahoti.