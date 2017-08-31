EBI extends sponsorship of Junior Gold Championships through 2020

The Brands of Ebonite International have extended their sponsorship agreement with International Bowling Campus Youth Development to remain presenting sponsor of thethrough 2020.

The Brands of Ebonite – Ebonite, Track, Hammer, and Columbia 300 – had agreed on a two-year sponsorship deal that started in 2017 and, following this year’s Junior Gold Championships in Cleveland, made the decision to exercise its two-year option for the 2019 and 2020 events.

“It’s a great opportunity for the Brands of Ebonite International to team with the Junior Gold Championships for the next three years,” said Ebonite President and CEO Randy Schickert (left).

“From the trade show to the opening ceremony through the week of competition, the Junior Gold Championships show its commitment to creating an outstanding event each year for youth bowlers. We were thrilled to be involved in 2017 and look forward to heading to Dallas in 2018.”

In addition to the 2018 event in the Dallas area, the Brands of Ebonite International will be the sponsor when the Junior Gold Championships are in Detroit in 2019 and Indianapolis in 2020.

“With the support of sponsors such as Ebonite International, we can continue to grow the Junior Gold program and make these tournaments very special events for the participants and their families,” IBC Youth Development Managing Director Gary Brown (right) said.

“Providing outstanding programs and competition for youth bowlers is our commitment as we build a future for the sport.”

The Hammer brand will continue as presenter of the Survivor tournament, a companion event to the Junior Gold Championships, as part of sponsorship extension. The Survivor tournament is the largest annual Junior Gold qualifying event.

The Track brand will sponsor the Junior Gold Road to College Scholarships that awards $20,000 in scholarships each year, with 80 Junior Gold advancers randomly selected for a $250 scholarship that will be placed in their SMART account.

The Ebonite brand will sponsor the Junior Gold Road to the Experience of a Lifetime, which gives four Junior Gold members and a guest an expense-paid trip to Ebonite International’s headquarters in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where they will receive a tour of the facility, coaching, special prizes, and more.

The Brands of Ebonite International will continue to award additional scholarships during the Junior Gold Championships, including scholarship bonuses for select honor scores shot during competition.

During this year’s event, Zachary Singer of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, shot a 300 game with his Track Cyborg and Ebonite International added a $500 scholarship to his SMART account.

The Columbia 300 brand will extend its support of the Pepsi Youth Championships, the youth tournament open to all United States Bowling Congress Youth members. Columbia 300, as the official bowling ball of the Pepsi Youth Championships, will provide state coordinators a Columbia 300 bowling ball for fundraising at their event.

The Brands of Ebonite International also plan to connect with Junior Gold bowlers throughout the year through its Facebook page, Junior Gold 365 by EBI, and will have a major presence at the next three Junior Gold Championships.

To learn more about the Brands of Ebonite International, click here. To learn more about the Junior Gold Championships, click here.